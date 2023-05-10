10 Phoenix dining deals to treat mom on Mother's Day

CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale At CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort, mom will enjoy views of the vistas and vast landscapes while enjoying brunch. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, CIELO will feature French toast casserole, chicken and waffles, sautéed sea bass with sweet potato hash, and more. The price of the buffet is $65 and for an additional $40 guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas. If you want to make it extra special for mom, book a spa service at the hotel afterward. Reservations for dining can be made on Open Table.
Kona Grill
2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
STK Steakhouse7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale If your mom is more of a fine-dining fiend, you'll want her day to be filled with exceptional food and unforgettable ambiance. STK Steakhouse will deliver on both counts. On Mother's Day, this restaurant is all about choices. The brunch will feature STK bennies, hot chicken and waffles and truffle steak and eggs ahead of an afternoon tea which includes sandwiches, scones, and dessert. There will also be an afternoon tea and cocktail combo featured with selections like a Peachallini and mojitos. The cocktails can be a way to get your palate ready for the Wagyu steak specials the restaurant showcases. Reservations are recommended.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite E160, Scottsdale Think of the complete package when taking mom to Eddie V's Prime Seafood — food, ambiance, and entertainment. From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Eddie V's will be featuring its brunch menu with highlights like a house-baked warm cinnamon roll, butter-poached Maine lobster quiche Florentine, roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab, or the eight-ounce pan-seared steak and eggs with potatoes au gratin and red-eye gravy. Mimosas, bloody marys and Bellinis will be available too. Live music begins at 4 p.m. and regular menu items will be featured after brunch.
Humble Bistro1524 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert For the mom that wants to be celebrated, but also wants to be herself, Humble Bistro allows moms to come as they are with their casual vibe and festive atmosphere. For Mother's Day, the Gilbert location of this restaurant will offer a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where moms can enjoy egg Benedicts, pastas, and pizzas. The specials include Frutti di Mare Ravioli made with lobster, scallops, and shrimp in lobster brandy sauce and Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine made with poached shrimp, Alfredo sauce, and green onions.
The Montauk4360 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale It may not be convenient to fly Mom to the beach, but you could give her a nautical-style brunch in Phoenix. The Montauk feels like you're in a small beach town thanks to its sailboat decor. For Mother's Day, The Montauk is also willing to serenade mom with live music. As a bonus from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, guests can buy Whispering Angel rosé for just $1 with the purchase of an entree. Entrees include lobster rolls, breakfast burritos, and huevos rancheros.
Streets of New YorkMultiple Locations For the mom who wants to have family time with her kids and also loves pizza, Streets of New York will definitely hit the spot. These casual pizzerias feel comfortable and cozy and mom can just hang out with the family knowing that the meal won't break the bank. At Streets of New York, with the purchase of an entree, dessert will be on the house. Dessert options include New York cheesecake, cannoli, double chocolate cake, or a passion cookie.
The Capital Grille16489 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale If you're looking for a special touch, you won't be disappointed at The Capital Grille. The restaurant staff will greet mom with a rose as well as a chef-prepared brunch. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch will include a lobster frittata, lobster trails, filet mignon, and blueberry bread. Newer items include smoked salmon and caviar and white cheddar hash browns. Champagne and mimosas are also available. Mom will definitely feel like a star at The Capital Grille. Reservations are recommended.
Z'TejasMultiple Locations From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Z'Tejas is serving brunch to moms for free when someone else in her group purchases an entree. There are dishes like bananas foster French toast, pork verde chilaquiles, beef barbacoa, and breakfast tacos. Drinks include mimosas and reservations are encouraged. Be prepared for mom to enjoy a chill brunch in a casual, but fun atmosphere.
Terra Tempe
11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Executive chef Mario Ventura is putting on quite the spread for Mother's Day at Terra Tempe. On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., several specialty items will be served. Highlights include hanger steak and eggs with plantains, lemon ricotta griddle cakes and an eggs Benedict. Refillable throughout brunch, almost bottomless mimosas are $25. Be prepared for a party atmosphere with a live DJ at the restaurant. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 480-968-8885.