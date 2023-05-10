Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

10 Phoenix dining deals to treat mom on Mother's Day

May 10, 2023 7:30AM

Treat mom to a special meal with these Mother's Day deals.
Treat mom to a special meal with these Mother's Day deals. ADERO Scottsdale Resort
Mark your calendars and make your reservations, Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14. The good news is the Valley is celebrating moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and mother figures in several different ways. Whether the mom in your life likes fancy or casual, these 10 metro-Phoenix restaurants have something for everyone.

CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort

13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
At CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort, mom will enjoy views of the vistas and vast landscapes while enjoying brunch. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, CIELO will feature French toast casserole, chicken and waffles, sautéed sea bass with sweet potato hash, and more. The price of the buffet is $65 and for an additional $40 guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas. If you want to make it extra special for mom, book a spa service at the hotel afterward. Reservations for dining can be made on Open Table.

click to enlarge
Dinner and brunch will be served at Kona Grill.
Kona Grill

Kona Grill

2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Sometimes mom wants upscale menu options, but a casual atmosphere. If mom loves a no-fuss venue where she can relax and have a good time, take her to Kona Grill.  Indoor and outdoor seating is available and there are multiple locations around the Valley. The Mother's Day menu will be offered on Saturday and Sunday and dinner will feature prime rib surf and turf, while Sunday brunch will offer eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, and macadamia nut French toast.

click to enlarge
STK Steakhouse will serve brunch, tea, and items from their regular menu for Mother's Day.
STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse

7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
If your mom is more of a fine-dining fiend, you'll want her day to be filled with exceptional food and unforgettable ambiance. STK Steakhouse will deliver on both counts. On Mother's Day, this restaurant is all about choices. The brunch will feature STK bennies, hot chicken and waffles and truffle steak and eggs ahead of an afternoon tea which includes sandwiches, scones, and dessert. There will also be an afternoon tea and cocktail combo featured with selections like a Peachallini and mojitos. The cocktails can be a way to get your palate ready for the Wagyu steak specials the restaurant showcases. Reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge
Lobster quiche is on the menu at Eddie V's for Mother's Day.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite E160, Scottsdale
Think of the complete package when taking mom to Eddie V's Prime Seafood — food, ambiance, and entertainment.  From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Eddie V's will be featuring its brunch menu with highlights like a house-baked warm cinnamon roll, butter-poached Maine lobster quiche Florentine, roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab, or the eight-ounce pan-seared steak and eggs with potatoes au gratin and red-eye gravy. Mimosas, bloody marys and Bellinis will be available too. Live music begins at 4 p.m. and regular menu items will be featured after brunch.

click to enlarge
Mother's Day specials will be offered at Humble Bistro in Gilbert.
Humble Bistro

Humble Bistro

1524 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
For the mom that wants to be celebrated, but also wants to be herself, Humble Bistro allows moms to come as they are with their casual vibe and festive atmosphere. For Mother's Day, the Gilbert location of this restaurant will offer a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where moms can enjoy egg Benedicts, pastas, and pizzas. The specials include Frutti di Mare Ravioli made with lobster, scallops, and shrimp in lobster brandy sauce and Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine made with poached shrimp, Alfredo sauce, and green onions.

click to enlarge
Feel like you're at the beach without leaving Scottsdale at The Montauk.
The Montauk

The Montauk

4360 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
It may not be convenient to fly Mom to the beach, but you could give her a nautical-style brunch in Phoenix. The Montauk feels like you're in a small beach town thanks to its sailboat decor. For Mother's Day, The Montauk is also willing to serenade mom with live music. As a bonus from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, guests can buy Whispering Angel rosé for just $1 with the purchase of an entree. Entrees include lobster rolls, breakfast burritos, and huevos rancheros.

click to enlarge
With the purchase of an entree, Streets of New York will provide dessert for free.
Streets of New York

Streets of New York

Multiple Locations
For the mom who wants to have family time with her kids and also loves pizza, Streets of New York will definitely hit the spot. These casual pizzerias feel comfortable and cozy and mom can just hang out with the family knowing that the meal won't break the bank. At Streets of New York, with the purchase of an entree, dessert will be on the house. Dessert options include New York cheesecake, cannoli, double chocolate cake, or a passion cookie.

click to enlarge
Mom will be greeted with a rose at The Capital Grille.
The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille

16489 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
If you're looking for a special touch, you won't be disappointed at The Capital Grille. The restaurant staff will greet mom with a rose as well as a chef-prepared brunch. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch will include a lobster frittata, lobster trails, filet mignon, and blueberry bread. Newer items include smoked salmon and caviar and white cheddar hash browns. Champagne and mimosas are also available. Mom will definitely feel like a star at The Capital Grille. Reservations are recommended.

click to enlarge
There are lots of choices for moms at Z Tejas.
Z Tejas

Z'Tejas

Multiple Locations
From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Z'Tejas is serving brunch to moms for free when someone else in her group purchases an entree. There are dishes like bananas foster French toast, pork verde chilaquiles, beef barbacoa, and breakfast tacos. Drinks include mimosas and reservations are encouraged. Be prepared for mom to enjoy a chill brunch in a casual, but fun atmosphere.

click to enlarge
Live music and a fun brunch is the theme for Mother's Day at Terra Tempe.
Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits

Terra Tempe

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Executive chef Mario Ventura is putting on quite the spread for Mother's Day at Terra Tempe. On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., several specialty items will be served. Highlights include hanger steak and eggs with plantains, lemon ricotta griddle cakes and an eggs Benedict. Refillable throughout brunch, almost bottomless mimosas are $25. Be prepared for a party atmosphere with a live DJ at the restaurant. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 480-968-8885.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation