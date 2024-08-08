Thai pop-up Wanwaan says goodbye for now, announces final dates

In an Instagram post, Wanwaan's owners announced that its last pop-up is slated for Aug. 25 at The Claredon Hotel restaurant Azlin. In the post, Wanwaan also shared it will leave Highland Food Hub, a communal kitchen space in the Melrose District, when its lease ends on Aug. 31.
“We are super thankful for all the supports and loves that we got from all amazing people around us,” the post said.
While the Thai eatery will close soon, it's not necessarily saying goodbye forever.
Reached by text, co-owner Goong Vance said the team is trying to determine their next steps. The longtime goal continues to be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. But when or where that could occur is unclear.
Sticky tamarind-glazed wings, egg noodles dressed in a tom yum sauce and comforting, classic pad see ew were among the dishes that delighted our dining critic.
“There are some curveballs on the menu, but mostly I’m just tickled to get Thai food on my doorstep that tastes like the person at the wok station actually gives a damn,” Dominic Armato wrote in November.
Wanwaan’s last pop-up at Azlin will be a six-course meal that will include Tom Kha Gai, a coconut chicken soup, fried whole branzino and Sung Ka Ya Phak Tong, a dessert of steamed egg custard in a pumpkin. Tickets will be available online soon, the post said.
“We hope to see you all at our last pop-up," the post reads, "let’s have a good time together."