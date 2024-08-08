 Wanwaan to host final event before closing Phoenix Thai restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Thai pop-up Wanwaan says goodbye for now, announces final dates

Four friends from Chiang Mai brought sizzling Thai food to Phoenix. But now, they're closing up shop.
August 8, 2024
Wanwaan, a Thai pop-up and takeout kitchen, announced its last event and dates at Highland Food Hub.
Wanwaan, a Thai pop-up and takeout kitchen, announced its last event and dates at Highland Food Hub. Dominic Armato

Wanwaan, a Phoenix-based takeout kitchen that served flavor-packed Thai food and hosted pop-ups around the Valley, will close at the end of the month.

In an Instagram post, Wanwaan's owners announced that its last pop-up is slated for Aug. 25 at The Claredon Hotel restaurant Azlin. In the post, Wanwaan also shared it will leave Highland Food Hub, a communal kitchen space in the Melrose District, when its lease ends on Aug. 31.

“We are super thankful for all the supports and loves that we got from all amazing people around us,” the post said.

While the Thai eatery will close soon, it's not necessarily saying goodbye forever.

Reached by text, co-owner Goong Vance said the team is trying to determine their next steps. The longtime goal continues to be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. But when or where that could occur is unclear.

Wanwaan's kuey teow tom yum heang was one of our dining critic's favorite dishes. It includes meat and egg noodles dressed in a tom yum sauce, served with a jammy egg and crisp wontons.
Wanwaan, which means "the good old days" in Thai, was created by Goong and Thunder Vance and Nutt and Annie Promyanont, a quartet of friends from Chiang Mai.

Sticky tamarind-glazed wings, egg noodles dressed in a tom yum sauce and comforting, classic pad see ew were among the dishes that delighted our dining critic.

“There are some curveballs on the menu, but mostly I’m just tickled to get Thai food on my doorstep that tastes like the person at the wok station actually gives a damn,” Dominic Armato wrote in November.

The signature gai tod Wanwaan, fried chicken wings in a sticky sweet tamarind glaze, were a menu highlight.
In addition to offering takeout and delivery from the food hub, Wanwaan’s crew also took its food on the road for events and pop-ups at spots such as Walter Station Brewery, The Churchill and The Cave at Quartz.

Wanwaan’s last pop-up at Azlin will be a six-course meal that will include Tom Kha Gai, a coconut chicken soup, fried whole branzino and Sung Ka Ya Phak Tong, a dessert of steamed egg custard in a pumpkin. Tickets will be available online soon, the post said.

“We hope to see you all at our last pop-up," the post reads, "let’s have a good time together."

Wanwaan

720 W. Highland Ave.
