Watch The World Cup at These Metro Phoenix Bars and Restaurants

December 1, 2022 6:45AM

You can't beat the atmosphere at Crown Public House to watch the matches.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is moving along despite some beer-less bumps in the road, and there are plenty of games left to play. Matches will go on until December 18, when the final game is scheduled. Whether you prefer to call it soccer or fútbol, if you're looking for a solid Valley spot to catch a match, these metro Phoenix sports bars and restaurants should do the trick.

CAPS Sports Grill

1721 West Rose Garden Lane
623-434-1950
Caps Sports Grill is the kind of bar where you can watch virtually any game from any league, and FIFA is no exception. Head to the north Phoenix bar near 19th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane for your fill of the World Cup. The bar features plenty of TVs, boneless and bone-in chicken wings in lots of flavors, and other casual fare like mozzarella sticks, a BLT, Hawaiian pizza, and of course, burgers. Slide into a maroon and cream booth and cross your fingers that the next "goalllll!" is from your team.

Crown Public House

333 East Jefferson Street
602-368-4344
Crown Public House promises plenty of action during the games at its location on Third and Jefferson Streets in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

With Qatar’s conservative laws this year about drinking and smoking and overall fun, we think fans will have more fun watching games here than they will over there," its website reads. Sounds like a plan.

Crown takes the World Cup very seriously; it even has a GoFundMe on its website to "Help cover fines given for minor and unintentional violations at Qatar World Cup 2022 matches." But all the hoopla aside, Crown is a solid spot to grab a brew and watch the games. You'll know that you have arrived at the pub when you reach a set of red doors that lead to an exposed brick interior with black leather upholstered booths.Dining options include Canadian specialty poutine, clam chowder, a few salads, and a Chicago dog.
click to enlarge
George & Dragon on Central Avenue is a midtown Phoenix classic.
Benjamin Leatherman

George and Dragon English Pub

4240 North Central Avenue
602-241-0018
George and Dragon English Pub in midtown Phoenix has been a staple in the neighborhood since 1995. The bar boasts a plethora of British flags and decor centered by a wooden bar with many taps and lots of liquor. George and Dragon is televising FIFA games until the World Cup's culmination in mid-December, and updating its Facebook and Instagram pages to reflect the game times. It's opening early throughout the next few weeks to televise the matches for die-hard fans and regular spectators alike. Grab a pint and make a toast, whether your team wins or not.
click to enlarge
Hooters has three Valley locations where you can watch the FIFA World Cup games.
Mike Madriaga

Hooters

Multiple Locations
Hooters is displaying the World Cup games at its locations throughout the Valley. Head to the bar with orange walls, wooden trim, and lots of owls and tell your Gen Z friends to snap a few photos and videos for their TikTok; this chain is a classic. The chicken wing destination has bars in Metro Center, west Phoenix at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Desert Sky Mall, and in Mesa at Alma School Road. Grab a plate of wings and a round of beers at any of the three, and watch your team of choice kick the ball around. 

Social Tap Scottsdale

4312 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale
602-432-6719
Social Tap Scottsdale is definitely enthusiastic about the World Cup. The Old Town Scottsdale bar features two levels including a lower patio and an upper deck bar. Deep orange walls, half-circle booths, and black and tan leather chairs surround tables inside the vast space with a marble bar. With beer bucket specials, happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. on the weekdays, and over 30 TVs, it's sure to be a good time. Social Tap serves grub including calamari, chicken tortilla soup, burritos, and a teriyaki bowl. Reservations can be made through the website, but walk-ins are also welcome at the destination off Drinkwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Walter Station has several beers on tap at 40th and Washington Streets.
Jim Erickson

Walter Station Brewery

4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402
Walter Station Brewery is last, but certainly not least on this list. It was chosen by the Phoenix division of the American Outlaws, a group that supports Team USA, as the spot to view World Cup matches. The watering hole at 40th and Washington Streets has a large draft selection, which can be enjoyed alongside a pretzel sampler, Greek salad, or pepperoni pizza, among other items. The unique space was formerly a fire station, and features exposed brick and clear garage doors that open to a patio with wooden picnic tables adorned with string lights. During the match, it's hard to do anything but watch the game at this soccer-loving brewery.
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

