Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

The food scene in Tucson is rooted in a deep agricultural history, and is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a City of Gastronomy because the cuisine tells a story that dates back 4,000 years.
Whether you're heading to class or just visiting for a weekend, here are five must-try restaurants in Tucson.
Ghini's French Caffe
1803 East Prince Road, Tucson
520-326-9095 A great way to start your day is with breakfast at Ghini's French Caffe. Coralie Satta, also known as Chef Ghini, had a love for the culinary arts at a young age. She worked in many restaurants before moving to Tucson to create Ghini's French Caffe, serving up classic French cuisines such as the Croque Madame, Croque Monsieur, and a variety of crepes. Try one of Ghini’s signature dishes, the Eggs Provençal, a symphony of local tomatoes sauteed with garlic, herbs, and farm eggs with a choice of toast made from La Baguette Bakery, just next door.
HeeMee Coffee + Bakery
20 East Congress Street #110, Tucson
520-207-1193 Need a coffee break? Check out HeeMee Coffee + Bakery right in the heart of downtown Tucson. This cute, tiny, minimalistic cafe explores Korean heritage by making traditional cakes and sweet and savory treats. Some of the specialty drinks are the Yuja Ade, a sparkling drink sweetened with honey and Yuja, or yuzu, tea or hallabong, or the Ocean Latte with fresh cream. Don't forget about pastries like the fluffy cream cakes, strawberry pistachio cookies, egg tarts, red bean and custard donuts, and the Bingsoo Korean shaved ice dessert. HeeMee also offers classic Korean dishes such as Korean corn dogs, bulgogi toast, and sweet garlic fried chicken.
Locale Neighborhood Italian Restaurant
60 North Alvernon Way, Tucson
520-398-7553 Mixing in old Italian classics with amazing local products, and a few twists from the kitchen, Locale Neighborhood Italian Restaurant is a Tucson destination. With a bustling venue, Locale feels like an Italian villa with spacious outdoor and indoor seating, Tuscan-style interior design, modern wooden tables, and wine shelves that adorn the walls. Everything is made from scratch, from the pasta, pizzas, and bread from the Locale Bakery. To start, get the creamy burrata with sweet tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil drizzle. As your main entrée try the handmade Sfoglia, topped with braised pork, mushrooms, saba dandelion greens, and a sprinkle of parmesan. Perfect for any graduation ceremonies, first dates, or birthday celebrations, Locale is a special treat.
The Parish
6453 North Oracle Road, Tucson
520-797-1233 Get a taste of New Orleans at Tucson's Southern gastropub. Drawing inspiration from Southern comfort, hospitality, and community, The Parish fare and namesake are inspired by the culinary influences of its three owners, who hail from Louisiana, Texas, and Arizona. Dine under glass chandeliers at rustic table settings that ooze Southern charm, surrounded by colorful walls accessorized with wacky art. A few highly recommended dishes are the Goat Cheese Relleno with balsamic reduction, pico de gallo, bacon, fresh cilantro, and the Drunken Angel, a dish of burgundy angel hair, shrimp, crawfish, lobster broth, saffron red pepper cream sauce, and fresh parmesan. Among many local awards, The Parish has been named by the Tucson Weekly as the Best Northwest Restaurant.
Amy's Donuts
101 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson 5
20-647-2481Move over, glazed and jelly-filled donuts. Amy’s Donuts is baking out-of-the-box, unconventional treats. This colorful location is a must-visit in Tucson. Upon arriving you will be greeted with a mural of the cityscape with donuts raining down. The sweet aroma precedes a display case presenting more than 90 donut options. Try the Bananas Foster, Butterfinger Glaze, Chunky Monkey, the Elvis Donut, inspired by the singer's favorite peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, Mocha Coffee, Nutter butter, Strawberry Shortcake, and many more.