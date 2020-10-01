 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Seasonal |

10 Phoenix-Area Spots With Football Food and Drink Specials

Rudri Patel | October 1, 2020 | 8:00am
The Valley is ready for football fans with drink and food specials.
The Valley is ready for football fans with drink and food specials.
Cold Beers and Cheesburgers
AA

It's football season, people: patio weather, Buffalo wings, ice-cold beers, and — maybe — watching football on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. 

Check out these 10 spots offering football-season food and drink specials in the Phoenix area.

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale


Catching the game at home? Blue Clover Distillery has takeout options for football season. Build-your-own salads start at $8 and pizzas (starting at $10) can be topped with pepperoni, bacon, New Mexico green chiles, and more. And don't forget the gin and vodka bottles to go (this is a distillery after all) to celebrate any touchdowns.

Chauncey Social

17767 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale


Enjoy the cooler temperatures on Chauncey Social's new patio in Scottsdale during Monday Night Football. Guests can choose from a Philly cheesesteak hoagie for $15, or, for $10, a half-pound of chicken bites tossed in mild or hot Buffalo or ginger sauces. Each special comes with choice of a 16-ounce draft beer. Specials are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays.

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is offering food and drink specials on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is offering food and drink specials on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

Multiple Locations


Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is celebrating football throughout the week. On Mondays, Four Peaks draft beers are $5, while orders of mac and cheese are $10. On Thursdays, choose from $4 mango and/or black cherry hard seltzers, $5 Jack Daniels shots, or $5 Dos Equis on draft. Pair drinks with $8.50 buffalo chicken tots. Sunday specials include $4 Bud Light drafts and/or wild berry and lime hard seltzers, $5 Kilt Lifter drafts, or $10 mimosas with $1 refills till 3 p.m. Uh, be sure to grab a water, too.

Culinary Dropout

Multiple Locations


If friends or family are coming over to watch the game, we recommend takeout from Culinary Dropout. Score an eight-piece fried chicken meal for $29, two racks of ribs for $39, or a combo pack of both for $35. The family packs feed four to six people and include sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and house salad. Another bonus: to-go orders of beers, bottles of wine, and bottled cocktails are 50 percent off.

Get your brunch on before or during the game at Hash Kitchen.
Get your brunch on before or during the game at Hash Kitchen.
The Maggiore Group

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


Get the football watch party started early with brunch from Hash Kitchen. Herb-fried chicken and waffles are $14, s'more pancakes are $12, and mimosa flights are $16. All screens will be tuned to whatever big game is on. And don't forget the bloody mary bar, where you can choose from more than 70 toppings to customize your ridiculous drink. Dishes are available for takeout as well.

RnR

3737 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Sunday, Monday, or Thursday, RnR is prepared for NFL season. On game days, drink specials include Maker's Mark, Hornitos, and Effen-heavy cocktails for $10. Or snag a Jim Beam Fire shot for $9. Pair your drink specials with sandwiches, salads, animal fries, and pretzel bites, and enjoy the coolish breezes of Old Town Scottsdale.

Put your toes in the sand and dig into the tacos at Sandbar.
Put your toes in the sand and dig into the tacos at Sandbar.
Sandbar Mexican Grill

Sandbar

21001 North Tatum Boulevard


At Sandbar, find wall-to-wall big-screen televisions and some major patio space where you can use your outdoor voice during the game. On Sundays, Mondays, and Thursday, the pork tenderloin sandwich is $13, pulled pork sliders and boneless wings are $11, and deep-fried cheese curds are $9. A bucket of beers costs $24 or you can build your own beer flight for $8.

Mavrix

9139 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale


On Sundays at Mavrix you can gather as early as 9:30 a.m. to ensure you've got a good game-day seat on the patio. The new outdoor space sports a 20-foot screen, and menu items include choice of blood-orange eggs Benedict, avocado toast, pizza, and chicken and waffles. You can also get $10 off Mavrix's drink towers, available in brunch punch, spiked peach, and a concoction called The Cure.

The bucket of meatballs is $10 on game days at The Sicilian Butcher.
The bucket of meatballs is $10 on game days at The Sicilian Butcher.
Debby Wolvos

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple Locations


The Sicilian Butcher is offering its charcuterie boards for $15 on all game days. Pair your board with a Sangria Ross for $7 and add on a bucket of meatballs for $10 if you're still hungry — or eating your feelings after a missed field goal. Dine-in and takeout options are available.

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale


Want to infuse some European flair into your American football experience? Zinqué features a Euro-style brunch with baked eggs for $14, brioche French toast for $13, or tartines starting at $13. Menu items are available for takeout as well — a great excuse for at-home brunch before or after the Sunday game. 

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

