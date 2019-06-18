 


    Herban Planet
Leading to Geordie’s Restaurant at the Wrigley Mansion.
Wrigley Mansion

Two Arizona Spots Named to Wine Enthusiast's 100 Best Wine Restaurants List

Travis Matreyek | June 18, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Every year, Wine Enthusiast releases a list of 100 American restaurants that not only boast an extraordinary wine list, but also use wine in unique and inventive ways. This list is set apart from others in that it also takes the experience — like service and atmosphere — into account. This year, two Arizona restaurants have made the list of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2019: Geordie’s Restaurant at the Wrigley Mansion was included for the second year in a row, and Tucson's Feast also earned a spot.

The Wrigley Mansion is a local landmark and the location of Geordie’s — overseen by CEO and wine director Paola Embry and home to James Beard award-winning chef Christopher Gross. Per the stipulation of taking atmosphere into account, it's no wonder Geordie’s made its second successive appearance on the Wine Enthusiast list. 

Embry has tailored a wine program with a list reaching beyond 800 bottles, and more than 40 by-the-glass offerings. Adding to the distinction of its wine program, Geordie’s also offers a membership allowing discounts on wine, opportunities for rare vintages, and VIP access to wineries around the world.

In past, Geordie's has been recognized for its exquisite wine selection through multiple awards of excellence from the James Beard Foundation as well as Wine Spectator.

To give Tucson some love, Feast has an entire wine shop at its disposal. as well as a monthly rotating food menu. One of Tucson’s more unique dining experiences, Feast is known for obtaining rare vintages and sought-after wine labels.

For more information, visit the the Geordie’s Restaurant website.

 
Travis Matreyek is a drummer, reader, writer, comedian, and national parks devotee. He enjoys seeing live music and watching couples argue in public.

