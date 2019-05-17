Worth Takeaway Is Expanding in Downtown Mesa This Month

The massively popular sandwich and coffee shop in historic downtown Mesa, Worth Takeaway, announced this week that it is expanding from its sleek-but-tight 15-seat dining room to also occupy its neighboring suite.

The new addition will add about 750 square feet and will include 12 to 15 more seats. There will also be two bathrooms and additional prep space for the kitchen. Worth’s spaces will be joined by a pass-through hallway.

More room to take down this Takeaway favorite. Jacob Tyler Dunn

“Our goal behind the expansion is to help ease our seating and restroom issues, and make our guests more comfortable,” co-owner Kelsey Strothers says via email.

And there's more good news.

“We are thinking it will be available to guests by the end of next week pending our final inspection,” she says.

Those bathroom issues Strothers is referring to? Worth guests are asked to walk down to the neighboring Oro Brewing if they need to use the facilities. “Major shout out to Oro and their hospitality and their plumbing,” the Worth team posted on Instagram within the initial announcement.

Not that those guests can’t still visit Oro for a pint of something.

To keep up with Worth’s progress, or for more information, see the Worth Takeaway website.