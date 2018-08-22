Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Serves Local Goods With Island Vibes

At Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade – now open in Scottsdale and coming soon to Ahwatukee, Glendale, and Gilbert – the tropical touches are mostly just for show. Despite the surfboard hanging from the ceiling and the Spam tin centerpieces on each table, there’s not much Hawaiian about the place (and there’s no canned meat on the menu). What the shop does offer is a range of refreshing drinks, smoothies, bowls, and toasts sourced from local suppliers.

A chalkboard lists where Wow Wow’s goods come from: Dateland Arizona, Peddler’s Son Produce, Wildflower Bread Company, Press Coffee, and several other Arizona-based businesses. Part of Wow Wow’s mission is to use fresh, locally grown ingredients. The branding seems to be merely a callback to the chain’s original location in Maui.

Wow Wow offers roughly 35 different flavors of raw, cold-pressed lemonades and limeades ($4 to $8.25). There are the standards, such as classic all-lemon, strawberry mint, and watermelon basil. Each can be ordered iced or frozen. Then there are sparkling varieties, including the crisp and sugary mojito limeade, made with coconut water and sweetened with agave or local honey. Lastly, there are “life” lemonades, which seem to offer health benefits with additions like cayenne, turmeric, and charcoal.