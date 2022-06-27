Fill Your Week with Food at These Metro Phoenix Events

click to enlarge The Tuna Trio Bowl at Koibito Poke isn't the only way to celebrate National Pineapple Day. Koibito Poke National Pineapple Day

1935 East Camelback Road, #C-130

Restaurant Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

214 East Roosevelt Street, Suite 4

623-213-8229

pedalhausbrewery.com

Finish the month off strong with food-filled events happening around metro Phoenix this week.From a chance to win free queso for a year, to multiple ways to celebrate National Pineapple Day, some of the Valley's food events this week are the goofy, summer fun we need. On a more serious note, check out a five-course dinner celebrating all things Arizona-grown and brewed.Pineapple is an easy food to celebrate. It's perfect in sweet tropical cocktails and in savory dishes like curries and stir fries alike. June 27 is National Pineapple Day, and a few different Valley restaurants are commemorating the fruity holiday. Koibito Poke's Gainey Ranch Village location in Scottsdale is offering $2 Dole Whip treats from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Over at MOD Pizza you can get a free 11-inch pizza if you add pineapple as a topping. The deal is available in store at MOD's locations in Glendale, Goodyear, and Maricopa. You can also order $7 Hawaiian pizzas at any location from June 27 to 30, either online or on the MOD app.Texas-famous Torchy's Tacos is opening its first Arizona location this week and the crew is celebrating with two different events. On Monday, the new Camelback Colonnade restaurant will host an opening party from 5 to 8p.m. complete with free tacos, queso, beer samples, and other drinks. Then at 10a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, the restaurant officially opens for service. The first 100 people in line win a limited edition T-shirt and the opportunity to get free queso for a year. The deal is, you have to wear the shirt. Every time customers wear that shirt to the Camelback Road location, they qualify for free green chile queso and chips.Chef Brett Vibber of WILD Arizona Cuisine plus Pedal Haus Brewery's master brewer Derek Osbourne are teaming up for a special dinner at Pedal Haus' Phoenix location. The five-course meal with alcohol pairings includes dishes like wild mushroom potstickers, Arizona wagyu brisket, and milk-bread pudding. Tickets cost $120 plus fees.