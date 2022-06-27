Support Us

Fill Your Week with Food at These Metro Phoenix Events

June 27, 2022 7:00AM

Win free queso for a year at the Torchy's Tacos grand opening event.
Finish the month off strong with food-filled events happening around metro Phoenix this week.

From a chance to win free queso for a year, to multiple ways to celebrate National Pineapple Day, some of the Valley's food events this week are the goofy, summer fun we need. On a more serious note, check out a five-course dinner celebrating all things Arizona-grown and brewed.

click to enlarge The Tuna Trio Bowl at Koibito Poke isn't the only way to celebrate National Pineapple Day. - KOIBITO POKE
National Pineapple Day

Monday, June 27
Multiple Locations
Pineapple is an easy food to celebrate. It's perfect in sweet tropical cocktails and in savory dishes like curries and stir fries alike. June 27 is National Pineapple Day, and a few different Valley restaurants are commemorating the fruity holiday. Koibito Poke's Gainey Ranch Village location in Scottsdale is offering $2 Dole Whip treats from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Over at MOD Pizza you can get a free 11-inch pizza if you add pineapple as a topping. The deal is available in store at MOD's locations in Glendale, Goodyear, and Maricopa. You can also order $7 Hawaiian pizzas at any location from June 27 to 30, either online or on the MOD app.

click to enlarge The new Camelback Colonnade restaurant is the first Torchy's Tacos location in Arizona. - TORCHY'S TACOS
Torchy's Tacos Opening Parties

5 to 8 p.m. Monday June 27 and 10 a.m. Wednesday June 29
1935 East Camelback Road, #C-130
Restaurant Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Texas-famous Torchy's Tacos is opening its first Arizona location this week and the crew is celebrating with two different events. On Monday, the new Camelback Colonnade restaurant will host an opening party from 5 to 8p.m. complete with free tacos, queso, beer samples, and other drinks. Then at 10a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, the restaurant officially opens for service. The first 100 people in line win a limited edition T-shirt and the opportunity to get free queso for a year. The deal is, you have to wear the shirt. Every time customers wear that shirt to the Camelback Road location, they qualify for free green chile queso and chips.

click to enlarge Enjoy Pedal Haus beer pairings at the Wild Arizona Cuisine collaboration dinner. - CHRIS MALLOY
Get WILD with Pedal Haus

Thursday, June 30
Pedal Haus Brewery
214 East Roosevelt Street, Suite 4
623-213-8229
pedalhausbrewery.com
Chef Brett Vibber of WILD Arizona Cuisine plus Pedal Haus Brewery's master brewer Derek Osbourne are teaming up for a special dinner at Pedal Haus' Phoenix location. The five-course meal with alcohol pairings includes dishes like wild mushroom potstickers, Arizona wagyu brisket, and milk-bread pudding. Tickets cost $120 plus fees.
