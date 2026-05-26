Rafi Law Group Celebrates Día del Niño With $50,000 Donation to St. Vincent de Paul

The following is sponsored content by Rafi Law Group.

For the children who gather at St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Dining Room each weeknight, dinner comes with something else: homework help, tutoring, and the kind of encouragement that challenges kids to pursue brighter futures. It’s all part of programming at the nonprofit’s Dream Center, which became the backdrop for a community celebration on May 1, when Rafi’s Hope, the charitable initiative of Rafi Law Group, brought El Día del Niño (Children’s Day) to life for local families with bounce houses, face painting, ice cream, pizza, and Rafi swag.

The celebration also marked the completion of an ambitious month-long initiative. Throughout April, Rafi’s Hope, Univision Arizona Contigo, and Los Altos Ranch Market partnered on a food drive to raise $100,000 to help feed children across Arizona. Community members could donate online or drop off nonperishable items at participating Los Altos locations.

At the Día del Niño celebration, Rafi Law Group presented a $50,000 donation to St. Vincent de Paul to support its ongoing work with Arizona children and families. Since 2022, the firm has contributed more than $125,000 to St. Vincent de Paul initiatives across Arizona, in addition to hundreds of volunteer hours supporting food drives, meal programs, and community events benefiting children and families.

Rafi’s Hope celebrated El Día del Niño with families at St. Vincent de Paul’s Dream Center on May 1. Rafi Law Group

The need is undeniable: According to Feeding America, one in seven adults and one in five children in Arizona face food insecurity, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from. St. Vincent de Paul operates more than 80 community food pantries across central and northern Arizona, as well as four community dining rooms that collectively serve more than 5,000 hot meals daily across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“Helping children and families has always been at the heart of what we do,” says Brandon B. Rafi, founder and CEO of Rafi Law Group. “We’re proud to partner with organizations like St. Vincent de Paul that create real opportunities and support systems for kids and families every single day.”

Observed each year across Mexico and in Latin American communities around the world, El Día del Niño celebrates children and their rights. For the Dream Center children who attended the May 1st event, the celebration reflected St. Vincent de Paul’s mission of pairing meals with educational enrichment and opportunity while highlighting the year-round community investment from Rafi’s Hope.