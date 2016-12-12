2016 Art Gallery Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Palabra moved into a new location in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

The metro Phoenix arts scene continues to be in flux, as various venues that exhibit art open, close, or evolve. Here’s a look back at the year’s most significant changes on the local gallery scene.

Openings

Palabra

Jorge Ignacio Torres founded the Palabra collective in 2012 and operated it for a time in the same building that houses Space 55. But in January, he relocated to a building that's now home to not only the gallery and hair salon, but also a coffee bar called Futuro.

EXPAND Mesa Community College opened a new MCC Art Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Mesa Community College Art Gallery

A new gallery opened at Mesa Community College in February with an exhibition of works from its permanent collection, which includes artists ranging from Alexander Calder to Mary Shindell. The gallery presents primarily student, faculty, and alumni works.

EXPAND Creative Center opened earlier this year in Scottsdale. Lynn Trimble

Creative Center

Michelle Pelberg-Biely opened the Creative Center, which includes studio space for several artists as well as exhibition space, in April. It's located inside the building that once housed Mandall's Shooting Supplies, which was best known for some for its sign featuring a teddy bear holding a gun.

EXPAND Bassim Al-Shaker painted a mural on his Babylon Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Babylon Gallery

Bassim Al-Shaker debuted his Babylon Gallery in the space where Andrew Pielage previously operated Drive-Thru Gallery. Following a soft opening in August, Al-Shaker held a formal opening in September, showing both older works steeped in realism and newer pieces with an abstract style.

EXPAND Herberger Theater Center has a satellite gallery at the Arizona Center. Lynn Trimble

Herberger Gallery

Herberger Theater Center opened a new gallery at Arizona Center, first with a soft opening in August. Exhibitions are curated by photographer A O Tucker with fellow artist and wife Connie Tucker. It’s a satellite exhibition space for Herberger Theater Center, which also has an on-site gallery.

EXPAND Phoenix General and Framed Ewe share this Shortcut Gallery space. Lynn Trimble

Shortcut Gallery

When Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn opened Phoenix General, a boutique specializing in modern-inspired fashion and décor, they worked with an adjacent business called Framed Ewe to create an art space called the Shortcut Gallery, which consists of a long hall that leads from a back parking lot to both businesses.

EXPAND Grand ArtHaus is located at Oasis on Grand. Lynn Trimble

Grand ArtHaus

Artists Laura Dragon, Robert Gentile, and Michael Viglietta opened Grand ArtHaus inside the cavernous exhibition space at Oasis on Grand. The new venue, which includes studio and gallery space, shows works by members of the Grand ArtHaus collective in addition to works by other artists.

EXPAND The Studio is part of the new Found:RE hotel. Lynn Trimble

The Studio

When Phoenix-based Habitat Metro undertook adaptive reuse of the former Lexington Hotel with Bond Partners, it created an art boutique hotel called Found:RE, in which common areas and guest rooms are filled with works by local artists. But the hotel also has a gallery space it calls the Studio, which launched in October with an exhibition curated by gallerist and longtime New Times contributor Robrt Pela. Future shows will be curated by the hotel’s cultural curator, Mike Oleskow.

Read on for more openings and closings.

