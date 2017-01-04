Don't Miss These Art Shows on January's First Friday

EXPAND Explore works by Christine Cassano and Rossitza Todorova at New City Studios. Christine Cassano/Photo by Lynn Trimble

The first First Friday art walk of 2017 is upon us, and there’s no shortage of things to do. It’s your first chance to see the Five15 Arts collective showing works at Phoenix Center for the Arts after losing their gallery space to new development. And it’s your last chance to spend First Friday with works by Kehinde Wiley at Phoenix Art Museum. Here’s a look at several exhibitions and art happenings worth seeing.

“Binary Passage”

New City Studio presents works by Christine Cassano and Rossitza Todorova, both recipients of artist grants from the Contemporary Forum support organization for Phoenix Art Museum, who explore ideas of time, origin, and memory. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the New City Studio Facebook page.

Kehinde Wiley/Photo by Lynn Trimble

The Whole Story

Phoenix Art Museum celebrates the final weekend for “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” with free general admission and reduced special exhibition pricing, plus the première performance of The Whole Story, a quarterly event highlighting stories from members of the black community. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

Lalo Cota/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Lalo Cota

The Lost Leaf presents works by Lalo Cota, whose murals created alone and with collaborators dominate the downtown Phoenix arts scene. First Friday hours are 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next day. Get details on the Lost Leaf website.

John Randall Nelson/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Weird West”

Eye Lounge continues its “Weird West” exhibition featuring works by John Randall Nelson, who puts a new spin on the Wild West as an intersection of the unknown with civilization. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Eye Lounge Facebook page.

Thomas "Breeze" Marcus/Photo by Lynn Trimble

NeoGlyphix

The Hive is showing works by artists in an all-indigenous aerosol group called NeoGlyphix Collective. Participating artists include Breeze, Douglas Miles, and Dwayno Insano, to name a few. Proceeds from pieces sold will benefit an upcoming mural project taking place in early March in Phoenix. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on The Hive Facebook page.

Lynn Trimble

“We Are: Celestial”

Herberger Theater Center presents an evening of installation and performance art – plus music, soundscape, and digital projections. The multimedia event features creatives Katharine Leigh Simpson, Jesse Paulk, and Mark Hughes, to name a few. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on Katharine Leigh Simpson’s Facebook page.

Estevan Curiel

“Est. 20 Years Strong”

Grand ArtHaus is showing works by an artist collective that includes Armondo Williams, Joey Gold, Gerbs, El Spawk, Masr, Mr. Mimek, Brue, Acidraindrops, Perv, Nrvek, Sr Kaser, Yoshi, Letek 42, and Aemos. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the Grand ArtHaus Facebook page.

