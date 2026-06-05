Your guide to the First Friday monthly artwalk in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Art Museum will be jumping this First Friday.

The monthly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix is one of the city’s most popular events.

And even though temperatures are heating up, the art scene refuses to cool down, and there’s a wide range of things to do and see on June 5, including work at two new spaces.

What is First Friday in Phoenix?

First Friday is a monthly event in downtown Phoenix. Before the May event, the street party that included vendors, music and food trucks was shut down by Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation (CDC) and Downtown Phoenix Inc., putting more focus on art spaces and the surrounding businesses.

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What time does First Friday start in Phoenix?

Most galleries open at 6 p.m. and are open until 9 or 10. Museums generally start their First Friday hours earlier.

Where is First Friday in Phoenix?

First Friday activity is primarily located in two areas: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. While Roosevelt Row technically runs from 16th St. to Seventh Ave., the bulk of First Friday activity is located from Central Avenue to Seventh St. Part of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area are closed to car traffic on First Friday to allow for vendors, food trucks and foot traffic. On Grand Avenue, First Friday activities can be found between Seventh and 15th avenues.

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What can I do for free on First Friday?

The art galleries are always free to visit. Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Heard Museum and Phoenix Art Museum are free on most First Fridays. The Japanese Friendship Garden is sometimes open and free on First Fridays; check its Instagram for information.

Where to park for First Friday in Phoenix

There’s lots of parking near Roosevelt Row, but it fills up quickly. There is a mix of metered parking, free street parking and paid parking lots on the side streets near RoRo.

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What about the light rail?

Valley Metro Rail is a good option for First Friday. The Central Avenue/Roosevelt Street station will drop you right in the middle of the action. Cost is $4 for an all-day pass.

First Friday is centered around Roosevelt Row. Benjamin Leatherman

What can I do during First Friday in June?

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Galleries and museums have plenty of work on display this month.

Alwun House: The central Phoenix arts hub will continue to show “Nappy Roots, the Homecoming,” featuring work by Myja Lark. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Arizona Center: The monthly family-friendly First Friday event at Arizona Center includes live painting, a beginning skateboarding clinic, craft activities, shopping, an open-mat jiujitsu session and more. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center: It’s the opening night of a showcase of work by Barbara Fancey, whose art celebrates culture, identity and imagination. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

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Children’s Museum of Phoenix: The museum will offer free admission from 5 to 9 p.m.

Earth Maker Gallery: A new gallery joins the First Friday scene this month. Owned by renowned local artist Thomas “Breeze” Marcus, the space will show work by Dwayne Manuel and Douglas Miles in the main gallery along with work by other artists throughout the space. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

eye lounge Collective at Modified Arts: Currently on display is a group exhibition titled “Emerge,” featuring the work of new collective members. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

First Studio Gallery: The gallery is showing its annual “5 Star Invitational” exhibition this First Friday, featuring works by Hank Keneally, Melanie Harman, Jules Gallatig, John Weecks and Ruta Janiulis. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

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Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse: This First Friday, Five15 Arts will debut “Cackle, Wail, Shake!” a solo show of work by Marisa Skelpsa-Muñoz. Don’t forget to pop over to the other side of the space for a free DIY letterpress print courtesy of Hazel & Violet. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

FOUND:RE Contemporary: The gallery spaces inside the Phoenix hotel are currently hosting “Where the Wild Things Stay,” which showcases animal-themed works by local artists.

Heard Museum: The museum is free and open to the public this First Friday. See artist James Johnson (Tlingit) give a carving demonstration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Full First Friday hours are 4 to 8 p.m.

Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library: Drop by the center to hear live Irish music. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

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Japanese Friendship Garden: The garden is free and open to the public from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Phoenix Art Museum: Head to Phoenix Art Museum for the Matriarch Mixer this First Friday presented in collaboration with the Indigenous Community Collaborative. See the unveiling of a new work by Cara Romero, participate in an open mic led by Rashaad Thomas, watch a bird-singing performance and much more. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m.

The Project Space: This spot near Grand Avenue is showing “Border: Facing South,” an exhibition of work by Diana Creighton. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

SHOWBOX Pop-Up Gallery: The inaugural event at SHOWBOX will show new work by artist Tara Sharpe. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

The Styles Shop: The shop is hosting an open craft night this First Friday. Bring your own project or see what’s there to create a work of art. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m.