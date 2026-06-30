Fourth of July in Phoenix: Your guide to the best parties and events

Celebrating the Fourth of July at the Red, White, and Borgeous pool party at Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale.

Fourth of July weekend in metro Phoenix doesn’t begin and end with fireworks. The holiday weekend offers three days of celebrations, whether you’re hoping to cool off, cut loose or mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Daytime pool parties, nightclub takeovers, rooftop affairs and patriotic celebrations will take place at venues across the Valley from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

Here are the best Fourth of July weekend parties and events around metro Phoenix in 2026.

Hotel Solaya

Friday, July 3

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

This new Scottsdale hotspot is starting the holiday weekend with a Friday Warmup pool party that brings together live music, refreshing cocktails, poolside social energy and access for non-hotel guests through ResortPass. Hotel Solaya guests can enjoy a live solo guitarist from 4 to 6 p.m. and drink specials to ease into the holiday weekend.

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Boats ’N Hoes Pool Party

Friday, July 3

The Pemberton, 1121 N. Second St.

The Pemberton taps into Catalina Wine Mixer vibes with a “Step Brothers”-themed affair kicking off the holiday weekend. DJ Pootiecat drops beats poolside starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

America 250 Celebration

Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

Harold’s celebrates America’s 250th birthday with a three-day Fourth of July weekend party featuring local bands, line dancing, DJ sets and karaoke. A hot dog-eating contest with prizes takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while food and drink specials will be available all three days. Admission is free.

Stars, Stripes & Splash

Friday, July 3, to Saturday, July 4

Caesars Republic Scottsdale, 4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Cleopatra’s Pool & Bar hosts a two-day Fourth of July pool party with DJ sets, barbecue and patriotic cocktails. Festivities run from noon to 5 p.m. each day, with day passes available for non-hotel guests.

The scene during one of Maya’s Night Swim pool parties. Benjamin Leatherman

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4th of July Nightswim

Saturday, July 4

Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Bass music fans can spend Independence Day getting soaked at Maya’s annual Nightswim pool party. Dubstep superstar Crankdat headlines the 21-and-over bash, which begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $96.67.

Hotel Solaya

Friday, July 3

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Hotel Solaya’s Red, White & Buzzed Pool Party features a live DJ from noon to 4 p.m., setting the tone for a full day of poolside energy, cocktails and holiday weekend fun. Guests can reserve pool access, cabanas and daybeds through ResortPass to enjoy a premium Fourth of July experience in the heart of Scottsdale.

All American Afterglow 4th of July

Saturday, July 4

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The W Scottsdale Hotel’s WET Deck hosts an Independence Day pool party with drinks, DJs and dancing beginning at 10 a.m. A night swim follows after sunset, capping off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Passes are $118.85 and table packages start at $500.

Dion Timmer

Saturday, July 4

Sunbar, 24 W. Fifth St., Tempe

Dutch DJ and producer Dion Timmer brings his melodic dubstep and bass music to Sunbar for a 21-and-over Independence Day party. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $30.31.

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Vibe By the Pool

Saturday, July 4

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Local DJs Michael James and BiggDogg will be in the mix during the Fourth of July edition of Talking Stick’s Vibe By the Pool session from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day passes start at $75.

Meduza

Saturday, July 4

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

Italian house trio Meduza headlines an Independence Day pool party at the Oasis Pool featuring chart-topping hits like “Piece of Your Heart” and “Lose Control.” The 21-and-over event starts at 7 p.m. with support from Jackie Hollander and INNTRAW. Tickets are $56.16.

Skysill’s Fourth of July Party

Saturday, July 4

Skysill Rooftop, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe

Catch the spectacle of Tempe’s Fourth of July fireworks from atop The Westin Tempe during this rooftop affair. DJ sets begin at 7 p.m. and specialty cocktails will be served.

The Pemberton has plenty of different areas to enjoy. Courtesy of Lyle Begiebing

Red, White, and Booze

Saturday, July 4

The Pemberton, 1121 N. Second St., Phoenix

The Pemberton offers twice the vice on the Fourth of July. Its Ibiza Pool hosts an afternoon party with DJ sets and a Jim Beam takeover, while the second annual Glizzy Eating Contest features boozy snow cones and popsicles, patriotic Jell-O shots and $6 hot dog-and-fries specials. Both events start at 2 p.m.

Sun Sequence Pool Party

Sunday, July 5

X Phoenix, 200 W. Monroe St.

Odd Mob headlines the Fourth of July Weekend edition of the monthly Sun Sequence party at X Phoenix’s eighth-floor pool deck. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $71.31.