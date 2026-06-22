The best vintage clothing shops in Phoenix

The vintage clothing scene around the Valley is exploding. Whether vintage customers are looking for a bargain, want to be a sustainable shopper, are embracing retro style or just want to wear things that not everyone else has in their closets, they’re scouring the city for just the right items.

And there’s plenty to see. Between brick-and-mortar shops, pop-ups and online sales, there’s never been a better time to shop for vintage clothing and accessories.

Here are some of our favorite spots around metro Phoenix — plus a map to help you plan a multi-stop vintage excursion.

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Antique Sugar has a great selection of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. Jennifer Goldberg

Antique Sugar Vintage Clothing 801 N. Second St., #104

602-277-5765

It’s not everywhere you can go shopping for 100-year-old threads, but Antique Sugar is the rare Phoenix store where the merchandise truly spans the decades. The spacious shop not far from Roosevelt Row is a grand dame of the Phoenix vintage scene; its original location opened all the way back in 2010. Carve out some time (and some space in your bank account) to check out all Antique Sugar has to offer, and you’ll soon find your head spinning as you browse through kickass 1970s band tees, charming 1950s evening dresses and a wealth of accessories perfect for topping off your vintage vibe.

The Ghost Vintage leans heavily into graphic Ts. Jennifer Goldberg

The Ghost Vintage 4700 N. Central Ave.

Yes, The Ghost Vintage owner Yasu Hashino shuttered a popular and well-respected sushi restaurant, Yasu Sushi Bistro, at the beginning of the pandemic and began a second act as a purveyor of vintage clothing, accessories and other items. His central Phoenix shop leans heavily toward ’90s and 2000s items, with a truly impressive offering of graphic T-shirts. There’s also a moderate selection of women’s clothing and a bunch of other retro merch, including VHS tapes, toys and other nostalgic items.

Related Free things to do in Phoenix this weekend

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Ivory House is a West Valley oasis of vintage cool. Jennifer Goldberg

Ivory House Vintage Shop 745 N. 114th Ave., #103, Avondale

602-527-7402

On the southwest edge of the Valley, Ivory House Vintage Shop is keeping customers looking cool with their well-curated selection of vintage streetwear. Their high-ceilinged, airy Avondale storefront has plenty of space to mill around while browsing 2000s sports T-shirts, classic denim and fun purses. It’s worth the drive, but if you want the Ivory House experience a little closer to the center of town, check out their Rollin’ Retro market, which happens most first Fridays in central Phoenix.

There’s something to look at in every square inch of King Pigeon Thrift and Vintage. Jennifer Goldberg

King Pigeon Thrift & Vintage 4739 N. Central Ave

480-219-9452

King Pigeon made a big splash in the Phoenix vintage scene right off the bat, because it’s more than a retail shop. Sure, the central Phoenix spot offers a healthy selection of clothing and accessories on the more modern end of vintage — 1980s to 2000s — as well as home decor, knick-knacks and musical instruments. But it’s also become a spot for community action, hosting water, food and toy drives; being a safe space for people to come in and hang during the Jan. 30 ICE strikes; and committing to being an affordable place to shop for cool vintage stuff.

Related Overdue Vintage in Phoenix blends retro vibes and modern values

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A row of colorful Doc Martens at Luxie Vintage.

Luxie Vintage 2240 N Scottsdale Road, #101, Tempe

480-572-1683

Luxie Vintage on the border of Tempe and Scottsdale is a feast for the senses. In the front room, racks of clothes organized by decade hold silky tops, party dresses in a rainbow of colors and plenty of vintage denim. In the back, there’s a smaller section of menswear and a collection of coats. We love the shiny Doc Martens and the gorgeous Pendleton wool coats, as well as the friendly service.

Vintage bridalwear at Newell Vintage. Jennifer Goldberg

Newell Vintage 3010 N. 24th St., #1

Newell Vintage occupies an elegant niche in the Phoenix vintage scene. The small, stylish storefront deals only in women’s clothing and accessories, mostly in 1990s and 2000s designer items, but the outliers are exciting, including 1920s evening bags and retro furs. Newell also carries a gorgeous selection of vintage bridal and nightgowns.

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Overdue Vintage is composed of more than 20 vendors. Neil Schwartz Photography

Overdue Vintage 1346 W. Roosevelt St.

overduephx.com

Popular shop Overdue Vintage is a collection of more than 20 vendors, a number of whom sell retro clothes and accessories. Head to the Grand Avenue spot for a little bit of everything: midcentury bowling shirts, 2000s club wear, graphic T-shirts and a rack full of cowboy boots. Prices aren’t rock-bottom, but they’re pretty reasonable, and with so many sellers, you’ll find new items to discover during every visit.

Time Bomb Vintage is packed with treasures. Jennifer Goldberg

Time Bomb Vintage Clothing 4632 N. Seventh Ave.

509-220-9162

instagram.com/timebombvintageclothingphx

True story: Our jaws dropped the first time we visited Time Bomb Vintage Clothing in the Melrose District. Time Bomb is absolutely packed with an incredible selection of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, and no disrespect to the Y2K fans, but you won’t find anything from that era here. Think 1960s Hawaiian shirts, 1970s loungewear and 1980s costume jewelry, all of it clean and in fantastic condition. Time Bomb truly feels like stepping into a different era.

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Vintage by Misty in Old Town Scottsdale. Jennifer Goldberg

Vintage by Misty 7050 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale

480-522-6875

vintagebymisty.com

If it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for us. RiRi is just one of the high-end clients who turns to Vintage by Misty for hard-to-find designer vintage. The Old Town Scottsdale business has been featured in the likes of GQ magazine and British Vogue, and the storefront is full of designer clothing and accessories from the most coveted brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada. The selection is rounded out with vintage glassware and a few more prosaic items, such as clever greeting cards, fragrant candles and stylish coffee table books.

Head to Wang’s Vintage for graphic T-shirts and retro pop culture. Jennifer Goldberg