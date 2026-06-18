Overdue Vintage in Phoenix blends retro vibes and modern values

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Overdue Vintage is bustling.

Owner Jeremy Fairchild stands behind the register, finishing a transaction. A woman and her father leave, purchases in hand, as a young couple comes in and heads to a rack of 2000s fashion. Other customers trickle in, stopping here and there to examine a tray of jewelry, some old books or a shelf full of cowboy boots. They disappear into the back half of the store empty-handed and emerge with a record or a purse or a pair of shoes.

Up front, vendor Matty Staats arrives with his hands full of new things for his section of the store that he operates under the name Origins of Cool. He sets a stack of records on the counter and shows me a white-and-black vintage bowling shirt that reads “Glen” on the chest. These can be pretty valuable, he tells me. By the time I leave, it’s hanging from the ceiling to get more eyes on it.

Used records for sale at Overdue Vintage. Neil Schwartz Photography

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Though Overdue is a collection of more than 20 vendors, it has a pleasant coherence. The 1970s kitchen knick-knacks chill with the old paperbacks. The 2000s lingerie vibes with the 1980s kids’ toys. The records and the purses and the graphic T-shirts coexist in harmony.

In the year it’s been open, the 4,000-square-foot space at the confluence of Grand Avenue, 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street has evolved into more than just a really dope vintage spot. It’s a place people hang out at, recommend to their friends, check out regularly to see what new things are in and support as an independent business whose values on are on display just as proudly as the merchandise is.

Fairchild wasn’t new to the vintage game when he opened Overdue. He had already been doing pop-ups and markets several days a week, selling things that caught his eye during sourcing.

“I worked in corporate for quite a while,” he recalls. “I was trying to check societal boxes and trying to fulfill things or build myself into where I thought that I would fit in. After lots of struggles with substance abuse, not fitting in, depression, all those issues, I really needed to find somewhere that I fit in and could be myself within that. Vintage was just a great community that welcomes everybody.”

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He was looking for a small space to work on his business when he found the storefront at 1346 W. Roosevelt St.

It was “right on Grand Avenue, and really, a very real, raw area still left of Phoenix, so we were very, very excited to have the opportunity to be in this area particularly,” Fairchild recalls.

He put the call out to friends and colleagues he’d made in the local vintage scene, and invited them to be a part of Overdue. The result is a blend of full-time resellers and people who do it as a side hustle.

A selection of hats at Overdue Vintage. Neil Schwartz Photography

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“They’re not just people that we brought in because they need a place to sell,” Fairchild says. “They were friends of ours who agree with our own political stances and what we would like to see benefit the community. So I really think that this is a very true, genuine spot.”

The Mad Calico booth up front has some groovy knick-knacks from the ’60s and ’70 and a healthy selection of cat trinkets. In the back room, Crypt Collectibles can offer you treasures like a Donald Duck cookie jar or an original Castle Greyskull toy from “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.” Disco Vixen specializes in 1990s and Y2K fashion. No Religion Vintage is the spot for graphic Ts and other clothing and accessory finds.

Staats of Origins of Cool says, “Jeremy’s really easy to get along with. We talked about a lot of stuff. This is his first time with a store, and I think he listens to the vendors when they have ideas. He’s easy-going.”

Fairchild says, “It’s a really big mix of different people and different interests and they’re all great people. The biggest thing for me with bringing people in that I knew was that they would be able to grow with me. … The vendors here are people that I know that I care about. We’ve been able to build the largest vintage store in downtown Phoenix, and we try to make it as affordable and accessible for everybody to be able to come in and either shop really good basics that are vintage, or find grail pieces from us as well.”

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Jeremy Fairchild opened Overdue Vintage about a year ago. Neil Schwartz Photography

Initially, Fairchild wanted Overdue to host community events as well, and it did — for a while. Movie screenings, concerts by local bands and craft nights filled the evenings for several months, but it just wasn’t sustainable. There wasn’t enough parking. There were permit issues for the kinds of things Overdue wanted to host. In the end, it made more sense to be solely a retail space.

It doesn’t mean that Overdue stopped being a community hub, though.

In early 2026, visitors who walked into the store were immediately greeted with a print of Calvin (of “Calvin and Hobbes” fame) smirking and peeing on the acronym “ICE.” Proceeds from the print, which was made by a local artist, benefited the families of the people arrested in the Zipps Sports Grill raids.

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On March 31, the Transgender Day of Visibility, Fairchild posted on Overdue’s Instagram: “We See You. We Hear You. We Support You. Anyone who doesn’t support our trans homies and homiestas can unkindly fuck off. We don’t need your business.”

On Earth Day, Overdue’s Instagram read, in part: “Your Anger Is Valid. Radical Change Demands Radical Action. We Don’t Choose the Era We Live (In). Take Pride in Witnessing the Fall. Be the Revolutionary. Be the Change.”

It may seem off-topic for a vintage shop, but it’s not — especially to Fairchild.

Overdue Vintage sits at the intersection of 15th Avenue, Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Neil Schwartz Photography

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“I believe that the values that go into understanding and caring about vintage items is also very political, as are our community values, caring about marginalized peoples and making sure that we’re not just a safe space, but that we are loud about being a safe space and caring about the community,” Fairchild says.

So yes, Overdue Vintage is one of the coolest stores in town, a local independent business where everyone is welcomed and where all sorts of awesome stuff is available for reasonable prices. And that would be enough reason to walk through its doors, browse a little and make a purchase.

But at a moment when the news is perpetually scary, times are tight and it’s comforting to know that the person standing next to you is just as stressed about the state of the world as you are, Overdue is a more than a business — it’s a haven.

“Profits are important from a financial and business stance, but I didn’t open this place to get rich,” Fairchild says. “I don’t plan on owning a home. I’m a true millennial. My whole thing is that I just want to be able to survive, be a little bit more comfortable and make sure that we are benefiting the community when we can, being loud about the problems that face our communities and supporting our vendors.”