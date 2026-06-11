Juneteenth Phoenix 2026: Festivals, celebrations and events around the Valley

Here's where you can celebrate Juneteenth in Phoenix in 2026.

Juneteenth is being celebrated by communities across metro Phoenix this month with concerts, culural performances and events highlighting Black history and culture.

Festivals, pageants and community gatherings take place in cities across the Valley, including Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale and Chandler.

Juneteenth is observed every June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday originated back in 1865 when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free under the Emancipation Proclomation from Union Army troops. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth around Phoenix in 2026.

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Phoenix Juneteenth events 2026

Miss Juneteenth Pageant

Friday, June 12, 6 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

Scholarship, culture and community pride take center stage during this annual pageant at Chandler Center for the Arts celebrating young Black women from throughout Arizona. Contestants will compete in multiple categories while showcasing their talents and achievements for judges in hopes of winning the crown. General admission tickets are $28.62 .

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 415 E. Grant St.

Phoenix’s Carver Museum commemorates Juneteenth with an event celebrating freedom, history and the Black community’s contributions and influence. Local historian, writer and researcher Gershom Williams will conduct a traditional African libation ceremony, followed by an afternoon of culture and reflection. Admission is free.

Juneteenth at Phoenix Art Museum

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.

Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix Art Museum celebrates Juneteenth with discounted admission ($10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 17) on the holiday. Tickets include access to current special-engagement exhibitions “Eric Fischl: Stories Told” and “Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection,” as well as Kids Day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Scottsdale Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

The inaugural edition of this free outdoor event organized by the Arizona NAACP will celebrate Black excellence and culture is expected to draw thousands of people to Scottsdale Civic Center. The festivities will include live entertainment, family-friendly programming and more than 50 vendors.

Chandler Culture Music in the Park

Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler

Local R&B, funk, neo-soul and Top 40 act Vaughn Willis and Ear Candy headline a night of music and storytelling during Chandler’s Juneteenth festivities. Local vendors and community organizations and vendors will also be on hand. Admission is free.

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m.

Eastlake Park, 1549 E. Jefferson St.

One of Arizona’s longest-running Juneteenth celebrations, this event in Phoenix’s historic Eastlake neighborhood focuses on both community and revelry. Festivities include live entertainment, workshops, history presentations and health screenings. Food vendors and children’s activities like games and craft sessions are also offered.

Arizona Historical Society’s Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 14, 10 a.m.

Embassy Suites Tempe, 4400 S. Rural Road

This year’s Arizona Historical Society Juneteenth celebration focuses on themes of resilience in education, migration and family. Programming includes a deep dive into Black broadcasting history and a dance production choreographed by Todd Bailey. General admission is free, while supporter tickets cost $10. Lunch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 1 p.m.

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Mercados and Melodies: Juneteenth Celebration

Thursday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.

Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater, 11465 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale

Avondale celebrates Juneteenth with live music, dance performances and cultural programming during this free outdoor event. Food trucks and family-friendly activities like yard games and face painting are also planned.

Artwork from Myja Lark’s solo show “Nappy Roots, The Homecoming.” Myja Lark/Alwun House

‘Nappy Roots, The Homecoming’ Closing Reception

Friday, June 19, 6 p.m.

Alwun House, 1204 E. Roosevelt St.

The closing reception for painter Myja Lark’s solo exhibition exploring Black identity through a series of vibrant, stylized portraits coincides with Juneteenth. The festivities include African drumming and dancing by Dana and Cedd King, live readings inspired by Lark’s artwork and an information booth hosted by the Black River Life Collective.

Black Cowboy Cookout: Juneteenth Edition

Friday, June 19, 6 p.m.

Robinson Ranch, 1231 E. Ardmore Road

Black Hawk Freedom Ranch, an African American-owned ranching operation in South Phoenix, serves up country-fried fun during the Juneteenth edition of its monthy cowboy cookout. The festivities include food trucks, live music, line-dancing, pony rides, games and raffles. Guests with enough gumption can also ride a mechanical bull. General admission is free, though donations benefitting local nonprofit Robinson Ranch are encouraged.

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D-backs Black Excellence Night

Friday, June 19, 6:45 p.m.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Black Chamber of Arizona team up for this Juneteenth celebration coinciding with the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Fans who buy discounted tickets starting at $44.95 per person through mlb.com/dbacks will get a commemorative hat honoring Black excellence.

Juneteenth Block Party

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Centerpoint on Mill, 660 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Tempe’s free Juneteenth event fills an entire city block with family-friendly activities and entertainment. Live music and DJ sets take place throughout the night. The Shoes Off Podcast hosts live storytelling, guest speakers and community panels, while SouthWest Steppaz performs high-energy line dancing. Attendees can also watch b-boy and b-girl battles, contribute to an interactive art display or go for a spin on the Zoni Girls’ pop-up roller rink. Food vendors, bars and a marketplace of Black-owned businesses will be available.

Juneteenth Open Mic

Friday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Downside Up, 12820 N. 19th Ave.

Poets, musicians, spoken-word artists, and storytellers can take the stage at the North Phoenix non-alcoholic bar on Juneteenth to show off their skills and speak their truth. Performers are encouraged to RSVP in advance. Admission to the 18-and-over event is free, though there’s a one-item minimum.

The Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 19, 10 a.m.

Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave.

Touted as Arizona’s largest Juneteenth event, this all-day celebration spans 12 hours and offers a day of entertainment, culture and community. Highlights include local art displays, food and cocktail competitions, kids’ activities, games, line dancing and dozens of vendors. General admission is free, while 21-and-over “Grown Folks” tickets are $40.30.

Juneteenth Family Day: Homecoming

Friday, June 19, 6 p.m.

Goodyear High School, 17300 W. Van Buren St.

Goodyear’s annual Juneteenth celebration honors the traditions, pride and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with themed entertainment, art installations and cultural showcases. The lineup includes performances by Outside the Line Band, Thrive City Church, the 40+ Double Dutch Club and a marching band featuring HBCU alumni from across the U.S. Family tree seminars, African drumming workshops and kids’ activities are also planned. Admission is free.

Juneteenth Celebration: A Legacy of Courage and Change

Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m.

Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe

Tempe’s African American Advisory Committee presents this free Juneteenth event with ceremonies, performances and hands-on activities. An indoor stage hosts proclamations from city and state officials, a scholarship presentation and live music from local R&B and hip-hop act Prime Society. Outside, attendees can browse vendors, play video games or enjoy a story time session with community heroes reading children’s books.

RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Saturday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Arizona Center, 455 N. Third St.

Local small-business advocacy organization Rep Your Brand Enterprise is throwing this free event celebrating freedom, community, culture and creativity. Step teams, R&B singers, rappers, DJs, comedians and roaming stiltwalkers perform throughout the evening. A vendor marketplace spotlights Black-owned businesses and food trucks, while an artist exhibition and book fair showcase African American creatives and authors. Interactive cultural experiences, a kids’ zone and a community art wall are also planned. More details are available on the website.