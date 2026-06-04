Performing Arts

Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Watsky, Shoshana Bean and other standout acts highlight the upcoming season.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 4, 2026
Patrons of Tempe Center for the Arts gather on the venue's outdoor patio.
Patrons of Tempe Center for the Arts gather on the venue's outdoor patio.

City of Tempe
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Tempe Center for the Arts has carved its own corner of the Valley’s cultural landscape.

Like other local venues, the 88,000-square-foot performing and visual arts institution offers a diverse mix of shows and events. That’s where the similarities end.

TCA features a unique mix of concerts, dance performances and art events alongside niche, curated experiences each year. For proof, check out Tempe Center for the Arts’ 2026-27 lineup.

TCA’s latest season runs September 2026 to May 2027 and includes such immersive shows as “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” international specialty acts like NoGravity Theatre and even the virtual reality experience “Empire at Sea.”

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Artists scheduled to perform at Tempe Center for the Arts include, Tucson indie rockers Orkestra Mendoza, singer-songwriter Shoshana E. Bean and rapper Watsky.

Here’s a full rundown of TCA’s upcoming calendar.

Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule

Singalong Broadway
Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

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Le Patin Libre: Melt
Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

Watsky x Infinity Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

The Filharmonic
Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshana Bean
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Tucson’s Orkestra Mendoza plays Tempe Center for the Arts in November.

Josh Harrison

Orkesta Mendoza
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Timothy Chooi and Ji Su Jung
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m.

Puppy Pals Live!
Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.

Related

Swing Into the Holidays feat. Caity Gyorgy and Christian Wiggs
Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The Swingles: A Capella Holiday Show
Sunday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Francisco Fullana and Maxim Lando
Sunday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m.

Dorsten
Friday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Related

“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”
Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Janice Carissa
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2:30 p.m.

Members of Versa-Style Dance Company pose for a promotional photo.
L.A.-based Versa-Style Dance Company brings its dynamic show, “TRIBUTE: Guardians of Street Dance,” to Tempe Center for the Arts in February.

Provided by Tempe Center for the Arts

Versa-Style Dance Company’s TRIBUTE: Guardians of Street Dance
Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Related

“Mrs. Krishnan’s Party”
Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7; performance times vary

Empire at Sea Virtual Reality
Friday, March 12 to Saturday, March 20; performance times vary

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Oak Trio
Sunday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Claire Wells
Sunday, April 11, 2:30 p.m.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: Four on the Floor
Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

NoGravity Theatre: Divine Comedy
Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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