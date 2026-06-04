Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Patrons of Tempe Center for the Arts gather on the venue's outdoor patio.

Tempe Center for the Arts has carved its own corner of the Valley’s cultural landscape.

Like other local venues, the 88,000-square-foot performing and visual arts institution offers a diverse mix of shows and events. That’s where the similarities end.

TCA features a unique mix of concerts, dance performances and art events alongside niche, curated experiences each year. For proof, check out Tempe Center for the Arts’ 2026-27 lineup.

TCA’s latest season runs September 2026 to May 2027 and includes such immersive shows as “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” international specialty acts like NoGravity Theatre and even the virtual reality experience “Empire at Sea.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Artists scheduled to perform at Tempe Center for the Arts include, Tucson indie rockers Orkestra Mendoza, singer-songwriter Shoshana E. Bean and rapper Watsky.

Here’s a full rundown of TCA’s upcoming calendar.

Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule

Singalong Broadway

Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

advertisement advertisement

Le Patin Libre: Melt

Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

Watsky x Infinity Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

The Filharmonic

Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshana Bean

Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

advertisement

Tucson’s Orkestra Mendoza plays Tempe Center for the Arts in November. Josh Harrison

Orkesta Mendoza

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Timothy Chooi and Ji Su Jung

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m.

Puppy Pals Live!

Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.

Related Kristin Key brings her unique brand of queer musical comedy to Phoenix

advertisement advertisement

Swing Into the Holidays feat. Caity Gyorgy and Christian Wiggs

Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

The Swingles: A Capella Holiday Show

Sunday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Francisco Fullana and Maxim Lando

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m.

Dorsten

Friday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Related Matt Rife adds second Phoenix comedy show

advertisement

“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”

Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Janice Carissa

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2:30 p.m.

L.A.-based Versa-Style Dance Company brings its dynamic show, “TRIBUTE: Guardians of Street Dance,” to Tempe Center for the Arts in February. Provided by Tempe Center for the Arts

Versa-Style Dance Company’s TRIBUTE: Guardians of Street Dance

Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Related Musical comedian Charlene Kaye shreds in Phoenix this week

advertisement advertisement

“Mrs. Krishnan’s Party”

Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7; performance times vary

Empire at Sea Virtual Reality

Friday, March 12 to Saturday, March 20; performance times vary

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Oak Trio

Sunday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.

Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Claire Wells

Sunday, April 11, 2:30 p.m.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: Four on the Floor

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

NoGravity Theatre: Divine Comedy

Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.