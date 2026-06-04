Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

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Tempe Center for the Arts has carved its own corner of the Valley’s cultural landscape.
Like other local venues, the 88,000-square-foot performing and visual arts institution offers a diverse mix of shows and events. That’s where the similarities end.
TCA features a unique mix of concerts, dance performances and art events alongside niche, curated experiences each year. For proof, check out Tempe Center for the Arts’ 2026-27 lineup.
TCA’s latest season runs September 2026 to May 2027 and includes such immersive shows as “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” international specialty acts like NoGravity Theatre and even the virtual reality experience “Empire at Sea.”
Artists scheduled to perform at Tempe Center for the Arts include, Tucson indie rockers Orkestra Mendoza, singer-songwriter Shoshana E. Bean and rapper Watsky.
Here’s a full rundown of TCA’s upcoming calendar.
Tempe Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule
Singalong Broadway
Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Le Patin Libre: Melt
Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m.
Watsky x Infinity Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
The Filharmonic
Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshana Bean
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Orkesta Mendoza
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Timothy Chooi and Ji Su Jung
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m.
Puppy Pals Live!
Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.
Swing Into the Holidays feat. Caity Gyorgy and Christian Wiggs
Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
The Swingles: A Capella Holiday Show
Sunday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.
Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Francisco Fullana and Maxim Lando
Sunday, Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m.
Dorsten
Friday, Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.
“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”
Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.
Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Janice Carissa
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2:30 p.m.
Versa-Style Dance Company’s TRIBUTE: Guardians of Street Dance
Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.
“Mrs. Krishnan’s Party”
Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7; performance times vary
Empire at Sea Virtual Reality
Friday, March 12 to Saturday, March 20; performance times vary
Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Oak Trio
Sunday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.
Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series: Claire Wells
Sunday, April 11, 2:30 p.m.
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: Four on the Floor
Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.
NoGravity Theatre: Divine Comedy
Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.