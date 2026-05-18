Mesa Arts Center 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is on the campus of Mesa Arts Center.

Mesa Arts Center isn’t just another Valley cultural venue. The sprawling downtown Mesa complex, which debuted in 2005, is practically its own arts district.

The largest arts center in Arizona, its 210,000-square-foot campus occupies an entire city block and contains galleries, classrooms, studios and art spaces.

Then there are its four performance venues, including the intimate Farnsworth Studio Theater and the 1,600-seat Ikeda Theater. Every year, each hosts a wide variety of shows and events, ranging from concerts and Broadway shows to comedy gigs and scientific presentations.

And the Mesa Arts Center’s 2026-27 lineup might be its most interesting yet. MAC’s theaters will host live music, theatrical and cultural events from August 2026 through May 2027.

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Artists scheduled to perform include rock icon Roger Daltrey, comedian Leslie Jones and virtuoso violinist Itzahk Perlman.

Here’s the full 2026-27 Mesa Arts Center schedule.

Mesa Arts Center 2026-27 show schedule

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Kristin Key brings her unique brand of queer musical comedy to Phoenix

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Roger Daltrey: A Great Night Out

Sunday, Aug 23, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

A.J. Croce Presents Croce Plays Croce

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “How to Train Your Dragon, The Musical, Jr.”

Thursday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 27; performance times vary

José González: Against the Dying of the Light Tour

Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Matt Rife adds second Phoenix comedy show

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Comedian Leslie Jones is scheduled to perform at Mesa Arts Center in September. Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Leslie Jones: I’m Hot Tour

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Boz Scaggs: Rhythm Review 2026

Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

“Ghostbusters” in Concert

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Musical comedian Charlene Kaye shreds in Phoenix this week

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Patton Oswalt

Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Snarky Puppy

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

The Rush Tribute Project

Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Richard III”

Saturday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 25; performance times vary

Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse

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National Geographic Live: Wild Oceans, Wild Earth: Fangs & Fins

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Davide De Pierro

Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Theater

Eddie B.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Whispers In The Dark: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse

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Youth Symphony of the Southwest

Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Performers at the Mesa Arts Center Dia de los Muertos Festival. Lynn Trimble

Día de los Muertos Festival

Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa Arts Center

John Scofield’s Electrospective

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Lewis Black returns to Arizona with fresh rants and zero apologies

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Classical Music Inside Out: Mark and Maggie O’Connor’s America 250

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

Theater for the Very Young: RED

Friday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 8; performance times vary

Farnsworth Studio Theater

Jazz Funk Soul Crusaders Tribute feat. Lindsey Webster

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Theater

Metropolitan Youth Symphony: A Musical Beginning

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theate

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Symphony of the Southwest

Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Salt River Brass: Heroes

Sunday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Lizzy and the Triggermen

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Amadeus”

Saturday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 29; performance times vary

Farnsworth Studio Theater

Related How Orlando Jones learned comedy from the greats

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Undertale: The Determination Symphony comes to Mesa Arts Center in November. Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Undertale: The Determination Symphony

Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

“Outlander” in Concert

Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

An Evening of Alton Brown

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

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National Geographic Live: The Ghosts of Pompeii

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

“The Wiz”

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 and 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles feat. A Hard Day’s Night and the Hits

Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, 4 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Patrick Warburton brings his golden voice to Phoenix standup stage

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Youth Symphony of the Southwest

Monday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.”

Thursday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 13; performance times vary

Musician Herb Alpert is scheduled to perform at Mesa Arts Center in December. Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass Band

Sunday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Jamie Foxx announces Phoenix comedy shows

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Symphony of the Southwest

Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Salt River Brass: Believe feat. Phoenix Children’s Chorus

Sunday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Ballet Etudes: “The Nutcracker”

Saturday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 21, performance times vary

Piper Repertory Theater

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas 2026 Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

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Gentri Christmas

Friday, Dec. 18, 2 and 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 and 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday

Monday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries and Tales of Adventure

Friday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

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Pink Martini plays Mesa Arts Center in January. Grandstand Media

Pink Martini

Thursday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Professor Brian Cox: Emergence

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Jesse Cook

Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Nick Offerman wants you to get off your damn phone and touch wood

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Mrs. Doubtfire

Friday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 7, 1 and 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

KODO: Luminance

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Classical Music Inside Out: Paul Jacobs

Thursday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Mesa

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Chicken Little”

Thursday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 21; performance times vary

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“Black Panther” in Concert

Friday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Julius Caesar”

Saturday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 28; performance times vary

Piper Repertory Theater

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

National Geographic Live: Searching for the World’s Largest Whale Gathering

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related Trevor Noah adds Phoenix dates to 2026 comedy tour

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Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

Friday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Symphony of the Southwest: Side-by-Side Performance with Youth Symphony of the Southwest

Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Comedy of Errors”

Saturday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 27; performance times vary

Piper Repertory Theater

Salt River Brass: Heatwave

Sunday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Related How a Mesa dance studio became a queer creative hub

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Metropolitan Youth Symphony: Midseason Interlude

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis

Saturday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Classical Music Inside Out: Fred Hersch

Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Friday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, 3 and 7 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

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A Day of Bigfoot with Dr. Mireya Mayor, Russell Acord and Cliff Barackman

Sunday, March 7, 4 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Stomp

Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 13, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 1 and 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

“Twilight” in Concert

Tuesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Native Rhythms, Native Jazz: The Genre-Bending Journey of R. Carlos Nakai, Amochip Dabney and Will Clipman

Thursday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

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ALT Fest at Mesa Arts Center is a celebration of art, light and technology. Paul Dietzenbach

ALT Fest: Art + Light + Technology

Friday, March 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Mesa Arts Center

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Tartuffe”

Saturday, March 20 to Sunday, April 4; performance times vary

Farnsworth Studio Theater

National Geographic Live: Saving Nature’s Symphony

Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

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Classical Music Inside Out: Balourdet Quartet

Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

Simply Three: Unclassical

Friday, April 2, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Jungle Book”

Thursday, April 8 to Sunday, April 11; performance times vary

Classical Music Inside Out: Galvin Cello Quartet

Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.

Piper Repertory Theater

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“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert

Saturday, April 10, 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

National Geographic Live: Weird World of Frogs

Wednesday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Stanley Clarke & Hiromi feat. Publiquartet

Friday, April 16, 8 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Symphony of the Southwest

Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

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Salt River Brass: Rising

Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Youth Symphony of the Southwest

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

Metropolitan Youth Symphony: Musical Celebrations

Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

“Waitress”

Friday, May 21, 2027, 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 22, 2027, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, 2027, 1 and 7 p.m.

Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Matilda The Musical, Jr.”

Thursday, June 10, 2027 to Sunday, June 20, 2027; performance times vary