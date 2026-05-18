Performing Arts

Mesa Arts Center 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Roger Daltrey, Itzhak Perlman, Patton Oswalt and other stars are coming to Mesa.
By Benjamin LeathermanMay 18, 2026
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is on the campus of Mesa Arts Center.

New Times Staff
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Mesa Arts Center isn’t just another Valley cultural venue. The sprawling downtown Mesa complex, which debuted in 2005, is practically its own arts district.

The largest arts center in Arizona, its 210,000-square-foot campus occupies an entire city block and contains galleries, classrooms, studios and art spaces.

Then there are its four performance venues, including the intimate Farnsworth Studio Theater and the 1,600-seat Ikeda Theater. Every year, each hosts a wide variety of shows and events, ranging from concerts and Broadway shows to comedy gigs and scientific presentations.

And the Mesa Arts Center’s 2026-27 lineup might be its most interesting yet. MAC’s theaters will host live music, theatrical and cultural events from August 2026 through May 2027.

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Artists scheduled to perform include rock icon Roger Daltrey, comedian Leslie Jones and virtuoso violinist Itzahk Perlman.

Here’s the full 2026-27 Mesa Arts Center schedule.

Mesa Arts Center 2026-27 show schedule

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives
Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Roger Daltrey: A Great Night Out
Sunday, Aug 23, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

A.J. Croce Presents Croce Plays Croce
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “How to Train Your Dragon, The Musical, Jr.”
Thursday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 27; performance times vary

José González: Against the Dying of the Light Tour
Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Comedian Leslie Jones poses for a promotional photo ahead of her performance at Mesa Arts Center in September.
Comedian Leslie Jones is scheduled to perform at Mesa Arts Center in September.

Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Leslie Jones: I’m Hot Tour
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Boz Scaggs: Rhythm Review 2026
Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

“Ghostbusters” in Concert
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Patton Oswalt
Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

The Rush Tribute Project
Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Richard III”
Saturday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 25; performance times vary
Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse

Related

National Geographic Live: Wild Oceans, Wild Earth: Fangs & Fins
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Davide De Pierro
Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Theater

Eddie B.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Whispers In The Dark: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.
Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse

Related

Youth Symphony of the Southwest
Monday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Performers at the Mesa Arts Center Dia de los Muertos Festival.

Lynn Trimble

Día de los Muertos Festival
Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mesa Arts Center

John Scofield’s Electrospective
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Classical Music Inside Out: Mark and Maggie O’Connor’s America 250
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Theater for the Very Young: RED
Friday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 8; performance times vary
Farnsworth Studio Theater

Jazz Funk Soul Crusaders Tribute feat. Lindsey Webster
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Theater

Metropolitan Youth Symphony: A Musical Beginning
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theate

Related

Symphony of the Southwest
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Salt River Brass: Heroes
Sunday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Lizzy and the Triggermen
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Amadeus”
Saturday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 29; performance times vary
Farnsworth Studio Theater

Related

Undertale: The Determination Symphony comes to Mesa Arts Center in November.

Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Undertale: The Determination Symphony
Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

“Outlander” in Concert
Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

An Evening of Alton Brown
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

National Geographic Live: The Ghosts of Pompeii
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

“The Wiz”
Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 and 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles feat. A Hard Day’s Night and the Hits
Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, 4 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Youth Symphony of the Southwest
Monday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.”
Thursday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 13; performance times vary

Musician Herb Alpert is scheduled to perform at Mesa Arts Center in December.

Provided by Mesa Arts Center

Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass Band
Sunday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Symphony of the Southwest
Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Salt River Brass: Believe feat. Phoenix Children’s Chorus
Sunday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Ballet Etudes: “The Nutcracker”
Saturday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 21, performance times vary
Piper Repertory Theater

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas 2026 Tour
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Gentri Christmas
Friday, Dec. 18, 2 and 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 and 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday
Monday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries and Tales of Adventure
Friday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Pink Martini band members in a colorful retro-style promotional photo for their 2026 tour.
Pink Martini plays Mesa Arts Center in January.

Grandstand Media

Pink Martini
Thursday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Professor Brian Cox: Emergence
Thursday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Jesse Cook
Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Mrs. Doubtfire
Friday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 7, 1 and 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

KODO: Luminance
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Classical Music Inside Out: Paul Jacobs
Thursday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Mesa

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Chicken Little”
Thursday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 21; performance times vary

Related

“Black Panther” in Concert
Friday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Julius Caesar”
Saturday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 28; performance times vary
Piper Repertory Theater

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

National Geographic Live: Searching for the World’s Largest Whale Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Friday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Symphony of the Southwest: Side-by-Side Performance with Youth Symphony of the Southwest
Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Comedy of Errors”
Saturday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 27; performance times vary
Piper Repertory Theater

Salt River Brass: Heatwave
Sunday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Metropolitan Youth Symphony: Midseason Interlude
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis
Saturday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Classical Music Inside Out: Fred Hersch
Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Friday, March 5, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, 3 and 7 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Related

A Day of Bigfoot with Dr. Mireya Mayor, Russell Acord and Cliff Barackman
Sunday, March 7, 4 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Stomp
Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 13, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 1 and 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

“Twilight” in Concert
Tuesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Native Rhythms, Native Jazz: The Genre-Bending Journey of R. Carlos Nakai, Amochip Dabney and Will Clipman
Thursday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Related

ALT Fest at Mesa Arts Center is a celebration of art, light and technology.

Paul Dietzenbach

ALT Fest: Art + Light + Technology
Friday, March 19, 6 to 10 p.m.
Mesa Arts Center

Southwest Shakespeare Company: “Tartuffe”
Saturday, March 20 to Sunday, April 4; performance times vary
Farnsworth Studio Theater

National Geographic Live: Saving Nature’s Symphony
Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Classical Music Inside Out: Balourdet Quartet
Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Simply Three: Unclassical
Friday, April 2, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Jungle Book”
Thursday, April 8 to Sunday, April 11; performance times vary

Classical Music Inside Out: Galvin Cello Quartet
Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.
Piper Repertory Theater

Related

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert
Saturday, April 10, 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

National Geographic Live: Weird World of Frogs
Wednesday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Stanley Clarke & Hiromi feat. Publiquartet
Friday, April 16, 8 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Symphony of the Southwest
Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Related

Salt River Brass: Rising
Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Youth Symphony of the Southwest
Monday, April 26, 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

Metropolitan Youth Symphony: Musical Celebrations
Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

“Waitress”
Friday, May 21, 2027, 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 22, 2027, 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, 2027, 1 and 7 p.m.
Ikeda Theater

East Valley Children’s Theatre: “Matilda The Musical, Jr.”
Thursday, June 10, 2027 to Sunday, June 20, 2027; performance times vary

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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