Matt Rife adds second Phoenix comedy show

Audio By Carbonatix
When comedian Matt Rife announced a December 2026 Phoenix show last year, tickets went faster than a quick-witted retort.
If you were one of the many fans who didn’t get in on the action, you’re in luck: Rife just announced a second Phoenix show on his Stay Golden World Tour.
He’ll appear at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday, Dec. 27. (The original tour date is Dec. 26.)
Tickets will be available starting at noon on Tuesday, May 12, with a Citi presale, followed by an artist presale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15 on the official Matt Rife website. Multiple tiers of VIP packages will be available as well.
If you can’t wait seven months to see Rife in the Valley, tide yourself over by watching his Netflix special “Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special,” which was filmed last December at Tempe Improv.
The complete list of remaining tour dates is below:
- June 26, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live
- June 28, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
- July 11, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
- July 18, Edmonton, Alberta, Kinsmen Park
- July 19, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Assiniboine Park
- July 24, Atlantic City, N.J, Ocean Casino Resort
- Aug. 6, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Garrison Grounds
- Aug. 7, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Garrison Grounds
- Aug. 8, Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22, Anchorage, Alaska, Alaska Airlines Center
- Aug. 23, Fairbanks, Alaska, Carlson Center
- Aug. 27, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Aug. 28, Calgary, Alberta, Prince’s Island Park
- Aug. 29, Spokane, Wash., ONE Spokane Stadium
- Aug. 30, Vancouver, Stanley Park
- Sept. 4, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sept. 5, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sept. 25, Choctaw, Okla., Choctaw Casino
- Sept. 27, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
- Oct. 9, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Oct. 10, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
- Oct. 11, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 18, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Oct. 24, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 25, Chicago, United Center
- Nov. 7, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
- Nov. 8, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 20, Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
- Nov. 21, Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center
- Nov. 22, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Dec. 12, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
- Dec. 13, Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena
- Dec. 26, Phoenix, Mortgage Matchup Center
- Dec. 27, Phoenix, Mortgage Matchup Center
- Dec. 29, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center