Travel

For the first time, visitors to Meteor Crater can hike to the bottom

The public has never been allowed to hike Meteor Crater in northern Arizona — until now.
By Jennifer GoldbergMay 8, 2026
NASA astronauts hike into Meteor Crater. Now, you can too.

Courtesy of Meteor Crater
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In a state that contains the likes of the Grand Canyon and the Sedona red rocks, Meteor Crater is still one of Arizona’s coolest natural wonders.

Also called Barringer Crater, it’s an impact crater that was formed about 50,000 years when (you guessed it) an iron-nickel meteorite slammed into a spot outside what is now Flagstaff. It struck the ground with a force 150 times greater than an atomic bomb and created a hole that measures 550 feet deep and almost a mile wide.

Visitors to the Meteor Crater attraction have long been able to see the hole and look down into it. But beginning May 16, adventurous types can pay to take a guided hike to the bottom of the crater.

Meteor Crater in Arizona as seen from above.

NASA Earth Observatory

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The new Floor Tour will take place every Saturday at 9 a.m. The experience allows visitors to descend the historic Astronaut Trail into the crater itself — an area previously accessible primarily to NASA astronauts and scientific personnel. Guests will explore the crater floor alongside expert guides while learning about Meteor Crater’s geology, mining history, astronaut training legacy and scientific significance.

The advanced-level guided hike is approximately two hours round-trip and is designed for experienced hikers comfortable with steep and uneven terrain.

Cost of the Floor Tour is $125, and bookings are now open. The tour also includes access to the full Meteor Crater experience, which includes full admission to the Meteor Crater Discovery Center, featuring interactive exhibits, observation decks, theater presentations and the 4D experience.

Arizona’s Meteor Crater is considered by some scientific institutions to be one of best-preserved meteor impact sites in the country. The visitor center is situated on the north side of the crater. Regular admission to the Discovery Center (minus the Floor Tour) is $29 for adults, $27 for people ages 60 and over, $25 for non-active-duty military and veterans, $25 for youth ages 6 to 13 and free for active-duty military and children under 6.

Enjoy views of Meteor Crater from all angles.

Courtesy of Meteor Crater

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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