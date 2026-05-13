As seen on screen: Our top picks for spring movies and TV

Hello, Phoenix! Welcome to the coolest and coziest corner of the Valley: As Seen on Screen. Pull up a chair and some snacks, because here’s the space where we talk about all things cinema and television.

You may be asking yourself, “Why should I listen to or even care about your thoughts on media?” You know what? Fair. My love of cinema has always been a huge part of my life, and it’s gotten to be a bigger part over the last three years as I’ve covered the world premieres of several films, done a few red carpet interviews, attended film festivals and amassed well over 100,000 social media followers because film means so much to me. Plus, I personally partner with over a dozen mainstream and independent film studios to bring you the first details on what’s coming your way. Think of me as your guide to cinema.

We’re well into spring, and it’s given us plenty to watch. Here’s what I’m loving this season:

Ryan Gosling stars in “Project Hail Mary.” Jonathan Olley/Amazon MGM Studios

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The best thing I’ve seen recently is what I’m easily deeming a cinematic masterpiece and a film that could turn out to define a generation: “Project Hail Mary,” a film that deserves your attention in IMAX, Dolby or 70mm. We follow Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) on a mission to collect some samples of a mysterious substance that needs to be studied so it doesn’t block out the light from the sun from getting to Earth. Grace learns that this is a sacrificial mission, which may not leave him much hope, or so he thinks. Enter Rocky, an Eridian alien on a similiar mission who begins an unlikely association with Grace. The bond between Grace and Rocky builds slowly and soon enough, the scientists learn to communicate with one another, develop a plan to gather the astrophage sample and eventually save both their planets. Gosling’s character does something a bit dramatic at the end … and I’ll leave that to you to find out.

Zazie Beets in “They Will Kill You.” Warner Bros.

Project Hail Mary was released on March 20, but I feel as though we’ll be seeing it playing in theater rotation for a while — it’s going to be a far better viewing experience on the big screen. The film’s pacing is what stood out to me most, especially the scenes during which Rocky and Grace were forging their emotional connection. The film has some of the best cinematic sequences I’ve seen yet, with color, set design, costuming and sound that make it feel like a living, breathing organism. Do I think Ryan Gosling will be up for Best Actor or “Project Hail Mary” up for Best Picture during next year’s award season? I’m hoping for a massive yes.

Did I mention these shifts were going to be extreme? This next film highlight is one I’ve been waiting for since its announcement at SXSW. “They Will Kill You” is an action-packed thrill ride with comedy and a punch of humanity riding shotgun. Asia Reaves, a woman with a mission to save her sister, finds herself at an interview at The Virgil. This apartment building is home to New York’s elite, wealthy and creepy. Asia’s mission to find her sister, Maria, turns into a dance with the devil coupled with a fight for survival on every level. “They Will Kill You” garnered a ton of praise this spring and its storyline gives viewers very little filler.

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Horror, thrills, and gore aside, if you appreciate a film that provides direct and quick context to arc stories, character points and a pace that makes the film feel longer (for great reasons), then “They Will Kill You” needs a spot on your watch list. As I sat in the theater, I really was wowed by the set design of this film. It’s a masterclass in practical effect while using the space in full. The audience is shown only the details they need to see, but your imagination wouldn’t be wrong in filling in the blanks of this grand experience.

Now, if you’re looking for something more relaxed and heartfelt, check out “Reminders of Him,” a love story that takes you through the phases of grief, shows you accountability and celebrates the chance to love again. A solid pick for a family film is Disney and Pixar’s “Hoppers.”

Jaafar Jackson stars in “Michael.” Lionsgate

For the fans of royalty, music icons and household names, “Michael” is now in theaters. This is the official biopic of Michael Jackson hailing from director Antoine Fuqua. There is so much that we as a public have learned about the life and times of MJ that his full story cannot be accurately packed into a two-hour cinematic experience; however, “Michael” is an experience nonetheless. We watch Michael Jackson’s journey through being a part of The Jackson 5, his turbulent relationship with his father, rebelling for the sake of individuality, finding his own voice and becoming the King of Pop. The film is truly a time capsule that highlights some of the soaring peaks and low valleys of Jackson’s life. Real talk: I cried, danced, sang and went through all of the emotions during this movie. Plus, Michael Jackson is portrayed by Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s very own nephew, who had to audition for the part. Who better to rep a Jackson than a Jackson?

The small screen also offers some binge-worthy obsessions this spring. If you haven’t delved into it yet, Netflix’s new series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” tells the story of a bride-to-be who has an overwhelming feeling of negativity leading up to her wedding … is she right? Or if you love a whodunit, “The ‘Burbs” on Peacock TV has all episodes available and will easily scratch that itch.

Did we just host a movie marathon or run one? Who knows! Whether you’re gathering the group for your favorite movie outing or keeping a quiet night in, I’m here to guide you. Not like a ghost or anything, but you know a cine-buddy. See you at the next one.