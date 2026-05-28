Tim Heidecker’s New Amato enters Arizona governor race. Sort of.

Actor and comedian Tim Heidecker attends the Film Independent screening of "Fior Di Latte" at Harmony Gold Preview House on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

Arizona’s current crop of gubernatorial candidates are promising to secure the border and protect the state’s future. In other words, the same sort of glittering generalities you’d expect from a governor’s race.

But would any of them relocate the Pyramids of Giza and other wonders to our state?

That’s one of several amusing campaign promises made by New Amato, the latest “candidate” to jump into Arizona’s governor race.

Videos announcing his candidacy were posted online Wednesday touting Amato as the “only reasonable choice” in Arizona’s gubernatorial race.

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While most Arizona voters probably haven’t heard of Amato, the name is familiar to fans of comedian Tim Heidecker and his cult web series, “On Cinema.”

Amato is the fictional character played by Heidecker on the show. Over the past few years, the sad-sack, conspiracy-minded businessman has become tangled in ridiculous storylines involving dubious business ventures, absurd self-help schemes and harebrained political ambitions.

An episode of “On Cinema” from March saw Amato relocate to a home in Lake Havasu City that became the “world headquarters” of his Amato Foundation.

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Now that he’s established Arizona residency, at least within the “On Cinema” universe, Amato is throwing his bad wig into the race for governor.

Videos announcing Amato’s candidacy were posted to Heidecker’s HEI Network platform and YouTube on May 27 that feature the character making humorous gaffes and referring to GOP gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs as “Andy Pigs.”

The campaign website for New Amato’s bid for Arizona governor. Screengrab

A campaign website (newgovaz.com) also launched this week boasting an early-2000s design aesthetic and various typos.

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Amato’s platform is just as absurd as any of the character’s other schemes, like promoting the supposed miracle elixir “Grain Water” (read: muddy agricultural runoff) from his family’s HEI Ranch.

Amato promising eliminate taxes for families or companies, while enacting “friendly” regulatory policies for industries to access land “so that they may profit and share their wealth with everyone.”

He also wants a larger focus on law and order by (checks notes) shutting down Arizona’s lone Sizzler restaurant for “aiding and abetting immoral behavior.”

Then there’s his pledge to relocate the Seven Wonders of the World to Arizona, including the Giza pyramids and the Eiffel Tower. According to Amato’s announcement video, these “incredible spectacles” would be placed alongside Lake Havasu’s London Bridge or other locations in our state.

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Of course, Amato doesn’t specify whether he’s referring to the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, most of which disappeared centuries ago, or the modern version of the list.

It’s one of many tells letting others in on the joke. Like any good satire, though, it’s close enough to reality to blur the line between absurdity and plausibility.

Heidecker is no stranger to political satire. Over the years, “On Cinema” has skewered conspiracy culture and right-wing personalities.

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Earlier this month, Heidecker brought his dead-on Alex Jones intimation to the revamped version of InfoWars after satirical newspaper The Onion took over the platform.

So is there any chance Amato could become an actual candidate for Arizona governor? Very little, it seems.

The filing deadline for candidates seeking the office passed in March. Amato could still technically mount a write-in campaign in the race, though. Arizona’s deadline for write-in candidates is Sept. 5.

In all likelihood, it won’t amount to much beyond another attention-grabbing stunt by Heidecker, albeit a hilarious one. In Arizona politics, though, nothing is guaranteed.