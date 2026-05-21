Arizona gamer grandmother swatted during cancer fundraiser livestream

Queen Creek gamer Sue Jacquot, who goes by the Twitch handle GrammaCrackers, plays Minecraft during one of her YouTube livestreams.

A Queen Creek grandmother gamer and YouTuber famous for livestreaming to raise money for her teenage grandson’s cancer treatments was swatted Monday after someone called police to her home.

Sue Jacquot, an 81-year-old gamer who goes by GrammaCrackers on Twitch and YouTube, says more than a dozen armed cops in tactical gear surrounded her house near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads around 11 p.m. on May 18.

Jacquot, who began gaming in October 2025 and has more than 630,000 YouTube followers, started a 24/7 “Minecraft” livestream earlier this month to help pay for chemotherapy treatments for her grandson, Jack Self.

The 17-year-old has undergone more than 200 chemotherapy treatments over the last year and a half, Jacquot told 12News.

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Self told 12News that Queen Creek Police SWAT officers responded to his grandmother’s home after an unknown caller falsely claimed he had shot and killed her and was threatening suicide. The response reportedly included five police vehicles and multiple drones.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Jacquot said she was “sound asleep” while the “Minecraft” livestream continued running when officers woke her up.

“I was so asleep. I did not want to get up,” Jacquot stated in the YouTube video. “And these policemen came in the door.”

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The situation was reportedly diffused after Queen Creek police determined the report was bogus.

Swatting is a prank involving falsely reporting an emergency to trigger a massive response by law enforcement at person’s home or business. Earlier this month, Phoenix Police officials suspect a bomb threat at the Phoenix Zoo was a swatting incident.

Despite being rousted in the middle of the night by a legion of cops armed to the teeth, Jacquot was good-humored about the experience and says it was “kind of fun.”

“My grandkids and my kid, they were hugging me. You couldn’t get that much attention normally. I was getting all kinds of hugging. I was really eating it up. It was fun,” Jacquot stated in the video. “And then, I got to ride in the police car. I’d never been in a police car before.”

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Jacquot resumed livestreaming Minecraft on Tuesday as supporters bombarded her channel with positive comments and messages. A GoFundMe campaign raising funds for Self’s cancer treatments has also received more than $25,000 in donations since the incident.

She says the swatting won’t stop her from continuing to game.

“I’m not going to allow someone to rent space in my mind,” Jacquot says.