Outdoors & Rec

Phoenix Zoo evacuated due to bomb threat

It's one of three U.S. zoos to get a bomb threat today.
By Jennifer GoldbergMay 1, 2026
The exterior of the Phoenix Zoo
The Phoenix Zoo is one of several local institutions offering $6.02 admission in celebration of 602 Day.

Phoenix Zoo
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The Phoenix Zoo was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

A post on the Zoo’s Instagram account reads: “After receiving a bomb threat at noon today, along with several other zoos across the country, the Phoenix Zoo was evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed for the remainder of the day. We plan to reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all guests who were in the Zoo at the time, which allowed for a successful evacuation of the Zoo grounds.”

KJZZ reports that “Phoenix police say they searched the area but found no bombs. Police officials said they suspect the incident may have been a call aimed at drawing a SWAT team response.”

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The Phoenix Zoo was not the only zoo that received a bomb threat today. News reports indicate that the Toledo Zoo in Ohio and the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky experienced similar incidents earlier in the day on Friday.

The Toledo Zoo remained closed for the rest of the day, while the Louisville Zoo reopened some time later on Friday.

Today’s incidents are the latest in a rash of bomb threats made toward U.S. zoos.

The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee was evacuated due to a bomb threat on April 4 during its 120th anniversary celebration. And Zoo Miami in Florida closed briefly in mid-March when bomb threats were called in on March 13 and 14. The zoo reopened on March 16.

The Phoenix Zoo is a nonprofit organization and is the only zoo in the Valley accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It’s the home of more than 3,000 animals representing almost 400 species. It opened in 1962 and welcomes nearly 1.4 million visitors each year.

The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway. Visit the zoo’s website for information and updates.

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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