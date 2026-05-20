How to see the cosmic ‘smiley face’ in the sky in Arizona tonight

When skywatchers gaze into the void tonight, they’ll find it gazing back — albeit with a charming, lopsided grin. That’s because a few of Earth’s neighbors in the solar system are set to align in a rare and whimsical celestial display.

This week, not long after sunset, the crescent moon will temporarily align with Jupiter and Venus in a triple conjunction, forming an emoji-like smiley face in the sky that will be visible to Arizona viewers.

No joke.

When is the smiley face in the sky?

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According to Modern Science, the smiley face will be visible about 30 to 60 minutes after sunset. Look to the west-northwest to see the phenomenon. It’ll be visible through the week, with the best days happening May 18 to 20.

What is causing the smiley face moon?

It happens when the moon, which is currently in its waxing crescent phase, aligns with Venus and Jupiter. In astronomy parlance, it’s known as a triple conjunction.

Will it really look like a smiley face?

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More or less. The formation will be slightly lopsided, and you’ll need to use a bit of imagination.

What time is the smiley face in the sky?

The smiley face will occur about 30 to 60 minutes after sunset.

Where should I look to see the smiley face moon?

The conjunction of the moon, Venus and Jupiter will occur in the western sky.

Do you need binoculars or a telescope to see the cosmic smiley face?

Not necessarily, but it could always help. This celestial smiley face should be fairly visible to the naked eye if you’re in an area with dark, clear skies and minimal light pollution. That being said, binoculars or a telescope could definitely enhance the experience — you’ll get a better view of the planets and maybe even see more details of the moon’s surface. Keep in mind, you’ll want a wide field of view to be able to see the full effect of the smiley face.