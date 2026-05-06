Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix offers monthly pay-what-you-can day

The Desert Botanical Garden is one of Phoenix’s top tourist attractions, one of the best gardens in the country according to Vogue magazine and an all-around local gem that’s been delighting visitors for more than 85 years.

It’s also not cheap to visit; tickets are $33 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 17.

But once a month, the garden welcomes the public for Community Day: Pay What You Can Day. There, guests can explore the garden on its five trails: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, the Center for Desert Living Trail, the Desert Discovery Trail, the Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Trail and the Plants & People of the Sonoran Desert Trail.

Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the Desert Botanical Garden’s pay-what-you-can day.

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When is the Desert Botanical Garden’s pay-what-you-can day?

There is no specified charge to visit the garden on the second Tuesday of each month. This is subject to change depending on when holidays fall on the calendar and during certain special events. The next free day of 2026 will be on Tuesday, May 12.

Do I need a reservation?

Reserving an arrival time in advance is strongly suggested on pay-what-you-can days as well as paid days; those who don’t reserve a time may not be admitted.

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What are the Desert Botanical Garden’s hours?

The garden’s hours are currently 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What is there to do at the Desert Botanical Garden?

The garden has five walkable trails: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, Center for Desert Living Trail, Desert Discovery Trail, Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Trail and Plants & People of the Sonoran Desert Trail.

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DBG also has a gift shop, where guests can buy snacks, drinks and ice cream treats. The newly reimagined Gertrude’s by Tarbell restaurant is now open.

Where is the Desert Botanical Garden located?

The Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway.

How else can I visit the garden for free?

Desert Botanical Garden participates in the local Culture Pass program. Culture Pass offers free admission to popular museums and tourist destinations around the state. Passes can be checked out at local libraries. Each pass is good for two free admissions to the attraction. Once the pass is checked out, you’ve got seven days to use it. The selection depends on which attractions’ passes are already checked out.