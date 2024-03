Vogue magazine puts Desert Botanical Garden on Best U.S. Gardens list

Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, California

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York

Denver Botanic Gardens, Colorado

United States Botanic Garden, Washington, D.C.

Coastal Maine Botanical Garden

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Florida

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia

Cleveland Botanical Garden, Ohio

Missouri Botanical Gardens

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, North Carolina

Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois

Desert Botanical Garden. 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. October to April and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May to September. Cost is $24.95 to $29.95 except from June 1 to September 1, when it is $16.95. Find tickets and information on the DBG website.

Residents of metro Phoenix already knew that our Desert Botanical Garden is a treasure.Now, readers of Vogue magazine online know it, too.On Thursday, the website published an article titled "The Best Botanical Gardens in the US," and DBG made the list.Author Nicole Kliest wrote, "Home to thousands of species of cactus, trees and flowers from around the world, Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is a leader when it comes to research and conservation of desert plants and their peculiar habitats. The garden opened in 1939 and sits among the red rocks of the Papago Buttes, with five thematic trails that visitors can explore, with incredible cacti and desert wildflowers to discover along the way. Also of note: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, which offers sweeping mountain views complete with telescopes and an organ pipe cactus forest."The other gardens on the list were:In addition to natural desert beauty, a trip to DBG gives visitors plenty to do and see. On display through March 31 is "Fernando Botero: El Maestro," a selection of sculptures by the late Colombian artist. The garden offers free admission on the second Tuesday of the month, and occasional Dog Days events where four-legged friends are welcome. The Music in the Garden brings together beautiful scenery and local performers, and in the summer, Flashlight Tours show how the desert comes alive at night.During the holiday season, the garden's annual Las Noches de las Luminarias event draws thousands to the grounds.All this to say, a visit to the garden is a treat any time of year.