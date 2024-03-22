Vogue magazine puts Desert Botanical Garden on Best U.S. Gardens list

Now, readers of Vogue magazine online know it, too.
On Thursday, the website published an article titled "The Best Botanical Gardens in the US," and DBG made the list.
Author Nicole Kliest wrote, "Home to thousands of species of cactus, trees and flowers from around the world, Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is a leader when it comes to research and conservation of desert plants and their peculiar habitats. The garden opened in 1939 and sits among the red rocks of the Papago Buttes, with five thematic trails that visitors can explore, with incredible cacti and desert wildflowers to discover along the way. Also of note: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, which offers sweeping mountain views complete with telescopes and an organ pipe cactus forest."
The other gardens on the list were:
- Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, California
- Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York
- Denver Botanic Gardens, Colorado
- United States Botanic Garden, Washington, D.C.
- Coastal Maine Botanical Garden
- Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Florida
- Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia
- Cleveland Botanical Garden, Ohio
- Missouri Botanical Gardens
- Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, North Carolina
- Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois
In addition to natural desert beauty, a trip to DBG gives visitors plenty to do and see. On display through March 31 is "Fernando Botero: El Maestro," a selection of sculptures by the late Colombian artist. The garden offers free admission on the second Tuesday of the month, and occasional Dog Days events where four-legged friends are welcome. The Music in the Garden brings together beautiful scenery and local performers, and in the summer, Flashlight Tours show how the desert comes alive at night.
During the holiday season, the garden's annual Las Noches de las Luminarias event draws thousands to the grounds.
All this to say, a visit to the garden is a treat any time of year.
Desert Botanical Garden. 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. October to April and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May to September. Cost is $24.95 to $29.95 except from June 1 to September 1, when it is $16.95. Find tickets and information on the DBG website.