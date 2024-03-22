 Best U.S. Botanical Gardens: Phoenix attraction makes top 12 list | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Vogue magazine puts Desert Botanical Garden on Best U.S. Gardens list

The popular Phoenix attraction just got some big-time national attention.
March 22, 2024
The Desert Botanical Garden has been named one of the best botanic gardens in the U.S.
The Desert Botanical Garden has been named one of the best botanic gardens in the U.S. Adam Rodriguez
Share this:
Residents of metro Phoenix already knew that our Desert Botanical Garden is a treasure.

Now, readers of Vogue magazine online know it, too.

On Thursday, the website published an article titled "The Best Botanical Gardens in the US," and DBG made the list.

Author Nicole Kliest wrote, "Home to thousands of species of cactus, trees and flowers from around the world, Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is a leader when it comes to research and conservation of desert plants and their peculiar habitats. The garden opened in 1939 and sits among the red rocks of the Papago Buttes, with five thematic trails that visitors can explore, with incredible cacti and desert wildflowers to discover along the way. Also of note: the Sonoran Desert Nature Trail, which offers sweeping mountain views complete with telescopes and an organ pipe cactus forest."

The other gardens on the list were:

  • Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, California
  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York
  • Denver Botanic Gardens, Colorado
  • United States Botanic Garden, Washington, D.C.
  • Coastal Maine Botanical Garden
  • Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Florida
  • Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia
  • Cleveland Botanical Garden, Ohio
  • Missouri Botanical Gardens
  • Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, North Carolina
  • Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois

In addition to natural desert beauty, a trip to DBG gives visitors plenty to do and see. On display through March 31 is "Fernando Botero: El Maestro," a selection of sculptures by the late Colombian artist. The garden offers free admission on the second Tuesday of the month, and occasional Dog Days events where four-legged friends are welcome. The Music in the Garden brings together beautiful scenery and local performers, and in the summer, Flashlight Tours show how the desert comes alive at night.

During the holiday season, the garden's annual Las Noches de las Luminarias event draws thousands to the grounds.

All this to say, a visit to the garden is a treat any time of year.

Desert Botanical Garden. 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. October to April and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May to September. Cost is $24.95 to $29.95 except from June 1 to September 1, when it is $16.95. Find tickets and information on the DBG website.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
A look back at Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene in the ’70s and ’80s

Photos

A look back at Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ bar scene in the ’70s and ’80s

By Benjamin Leatherman
A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

Photos

A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

By Benjamin Leatherman
Artists and attendees got colorful at Phoenix’s Oak Street Alley Mural Festival

Photos

Artists and attendees got colorful at Phoenix’s Oak Street Alley Mural Festival

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Rainbows Festival 2024 in Phoenix: Entertainment, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Rainbows Festival 2024 in Phoenix: Entertainment, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation