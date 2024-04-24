Phoenix venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home. Here’s why

Its last day at the church will be May 31, the end of its current lease.
In the meantime, The Trunk Space’s 11-person volunteer board will begin searching for a new location for the long-running nonprofit venue.
It's the second move in The Trunk Space’s 20-year history, which dates back to 2004. In May 2016, the venue left its original home at Grand and 15th avenues and relocated to Grace Lutheran Church five months later.
Playboy Manbaby frontman Robbie Pfeffer, a longtime member of Trunk Space’s board, says the venue is leaving because Grace Lutheran Church increased its rent and implemented paid parking on the property last month.
Pfeffer says the enormous popularity of Phoenix’s popular Roosevelt Row area nearby, which has grown considerably in recent years, was also a factor.
“The writing is on the wall that this area is going to be more and more difficult to do stuff in and more and more expensive,” he says. “It's frustrating to no longer be able to afford to be here, but that's just the reality of this area.”
Pfeffer doesn’t fault the church for raising their rent or introducing paid parking, though, particularly since the property has provided a home to The Trunk Space for more than seven years.
“I understand they need the parking and more rent to make the church sustainable, so I'm not holding that against them in any sort of way,” Pfeffer says. “It's cool we've had access to the space and everything, I just think it's time to see if we can find something permanent.”
How Trunk Space thrived at Grace Lutheran Church
The Trunk Space, originally launched in 2004 by artists Steph Carrico and JRC along Grand Avenue, has always been a home for outsider art, experimental performances, unusual artistry and musical oddities who couldn’t perform elsewhere.
In 2016, Grace Lutheran Church’s then-pastor Sarah Stadler invited the venue to begin renting a 1,600-square-foot space on the property. The Trunk Space continued to showcase arts and music of a similarly indie, outsider and experimental bent, albeit during larger events.
Concerts and art events took place elsewhere on the Grace Lutheran property, ranging from the expansive Hope Hall to the church’s historic sanctuary, which normally hosts twice-weekly services. During the Indie 500, a marathon music event in which local and touring artists perform songs nonstop over two days, performances occurred throughout the church property.
“I think that Grace letting us use those spaces outside of the Trunk Space proper allowed for some really ambitious events,” Pfeffer says. “There was a few different really big shows that happened because of the fact that they allowed for that, and it allowed for pretty cool experiences where you would have multiple different stages and you would have access to that."
A change at the churchStadler left Grace Lutheran Church last December after more than a decade. She was eventually replaced by Pastor David Sivecz earlier this year.
Pfeffer says The Trunk Space has had a great relationship with Sivecz since he accepted the position.
“The new pastor has been getting his footing, but he’s been around for us and been able to have good conversations with him, especially recently,” Pfeffer says.
In March, Grace Lutheran Church initiated a $5 hourly parking fee for its 50-space lot during all events. Previously, Trunk Space patrons were exempt from parking charges, and this alteration prompted considerable negative feedback directed at the venue.
“If you go from eight years of having free parking and it just switches overnight, we're just getting a lot of blowback on that,” he says.
Coupled with a 30% rent increase on Trunk Space’s proposed new lease, Pfeffer says the paid parking situation caused the venue’s board to consider their future at the church.
“I think we just got to a point where we'd rather have a clean slate and just try again at a new home,” Pfeffer says.
'We have faith we can find somewhere that works for us'
Pfeffer says before they start looking for a new home, Trunk Space’s board is focused on wrapping up at Grace Lutheran Church, including hosting concerts and art events through May 31 and finding storage for the venue’s sound and lighting equipment after it closes.
"We’re just starting the conversation about a new place, but part of it is announcing, ‘This is what we're looking for,’ and go from there,” Pfeffer says. “Trunk Space is a place that's tied into the local community, so we're hoping that through that, we’ll find out what the next step is going to be.”
Pfeffer says they’ll hold pop-up events and benefits around the Valley to raise money for The Trunk Space’s new home.
Pfeffer says Trunk Space’s board isn’t opposed to moving somewhere in the Valley other than Phoenix. They’d also prefer to buy a place instead of another rental situation but will take anything they can get.
“We're pretty open to the idea of being in a different area because the reality of living in Phoenix is that it's a driving city,” Pfeffer says. “Even though we happen to be lucky to be in an area where there is light rail accessibility and all that sort of thing, still most people end up driving to stuff.”
He’s confident they can find a new spot, given the enormous size of the Valley.
“Phoenix is repetitively, confusingly massive. The idea that there wouldn't be somewhere that would end up being perfect for Trunk Space is ridiculous,” Pfeffer says. “It's going to take a little effort and the help of the community, but we have faith we can find somewhere that works for us.”