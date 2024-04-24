 Phoenix venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home. Here’s why

The all-ages DIY music and arts venue will search for a new location after seven-plus years at Grace Lutheran Church.
April 24, 2024
AJJ performing at the Trunk Space in 2017.
AJJ performing at the Trunk Space in 2017. Amy Young
Share this:
The Trunk Space in downtown Phoenix is once again seeking a new home. Phoenix New Times has learned the all-ages DIY music and arts venue will leave its current location at Grace Lutheran Church on Third and Moreland streets after seven-plus years.

Its last day at the church will be May 31, the end of its current lease.

In the meantime, The Trunk Space’s 11-person volunteer board will begin searching for a new location for the long-running nonprofit venue.

It's the second move in The Trunk Space’s 20-year history, which dates back to 2004. In May 2016, the venue left its original home at Grand and 15th avenues and relocated to Grace Lutheran Church five months later.

Playboy Manbaby frontman Robbie Pfeffer, a longtime member of Trunk Space’s board, says the venue is leaving because Grace Lutheran Church increased its rent and implemented paid parking on the property last month.

Pfeffer says the enormous popularity of Phoenix’s popular Roosevelt Row area nearby, which has grown considerably in recent years, was also a factor.

“The writing is on the wall that this area is going to be more and more difficult to do stuff in and more and more expensive,” he says. “It's frustrating to no longer be able to afford to be here, but that's just the reality of this area.”

Pfeffer doesn’t fault the church for raising their rent or introducing paid parking, though, particularly since the property has provided a home to The Trunk Space for more than seven years.

“I understand they need the parking and more rent to make the church sustainable, so I'm not holding that against them in any sort of way,” Pfeffer says. “It's cool we've had access to the space and everything, I just think it's time to see if we can find something permanent.”
click to enlarge
Indie folk singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson performs inside Grace Lutheran Church during The Trunk Space's Indie 500 in May 2017.
Jim Louvau

How Trunk Space thrived at Grace Lutheran Church

The Trunk Space, originally launched in 2004 by artists Steph Carrico and JRC along Grand Avenue, has always been a home for outsider art, experimental performances, unusual artistry and musical oddities who couldn’t perform elsewhere.

In 2016, Grace Lutheran Church’s then-pastor Sarah Stadler invited the venue to begin renting a 1,600-square-foot space on the property. The Trunk Space continued to showcase arts and music of a similarly indie, outsider and experimental bent, albeit during larger events.

Concerts and art events took place elsewhere on the Grace Lutheran property, ranging from the expansive Hope Hall to the church’s historic sanctuary, which normally hosts twice-weekly services. During the Indie 500, a marathon music event in which local and touring artists perform songs nonstop over two days, performances occurred throughout the church property.

“I think that Grace letting us use those spaces outside of the Trunk Space proper allowed for some really ambitious events,” Pfeffer says. “There was a few different really big shows that happened because of the fact that they allowed for that, and it allowed for pretty cool experiences where you would have multiple different stages and you would have access to that."
click to enlarge
A sign for the paid parking system at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix. The Trunk Space is located in the background.
Benjamin Leatherman

A change at the church

Stadler left Grace Lutheran Church last December after more than a decade. She was eventually replaced by Pastor David Sivecz earlier this year.

Pfeffer says The Trunk Space has had a great relationship with Sivecz since he accepted the position.

“The new pastor has been getting his footing, but he’s been around for us and been able to have good conversations with him, especially recently,” Pfeffer says.

In March, Grace Lutheran Church initiated a $5 hourly parking fee for its 50-space lot during all events. Previously, Trunk Space patrons were exempt from parking charges, and this alteration prompted considerable negative feedback directed at the venue.

“If you go from eight years of having free parking and it just switches overnight, we're just getting a lot of blowback on that,” he says.

Coupled with a 30% rent increase on Trunk Space’s proposed new lease, Pfeffer says the paid parking situation caused the venue’s board to consider their future at the church.

“I think we just got to a point where we'd rather have a clean slate and just try again at a new home,” Pfeffer says.
click to enlarge
Robbie Pfeffer during a performance by Playboy Manbaby at The Trunk Space in 2018.
Jim Louvau

'We have faith we can find somewhere that works for us'

Pfeffer says before they start looking for a new home, Trunk Space’s board is focused on wrapping up at Grace Lutheran Church, including hosting concerts and art events through May 31 and finding storage for the venue’s sound and lighting equipment after it closes.

"We’re just starting the conversation about a new place, but part of it is announcing, ‘This is what we're looking for,’ and go from there,” Pfeffer says. “Trunk Space is a place that's tied into the local community, so we're hoping that through that, we’ll find out what the next step is going to be.”

Pfeffer says they’ll hold pop-up events and benefits around the Valley to raise money for The Trunk Space’s new home.

Pfeffer says Trunk Space’s board isn’t opposed to moving somewhere in the Valley other than Phoenix. They’d also prefer to buy a place instead of another rental situation but will take anything they can get.

“We're pretty open to the idea of being in a different area because the reality of living in Phoenix is that it's a driving city,” Pfeffer says. “Even though we happen to be lucky to be in an area where there is light rail accessibility and all that sort of thing, still most people end up driving to stuff.”

He’s confident they can find a new spot, given the enormous size of the Valley.

“Phoenix is repetitively, confusingly massive. The idea that there wouldn't be somewhere that would end up being perfect for Trunk Space is ridiculous,” Pfeffer says. “It's going to take a little effort and the help of the community, but we have faith we can find somewhere that works for us.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music, and nightlife. He began writing for New Times in 2003 and joined the staff full-time in 2005. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Opera announces 2024-25 season

Theater

Arizona Opera announces 2024-25 season

By Jennifer Goldberg
Arizona Tiki Oasis brings a taste of the tropics to Scottsdale

Things to Do

Arizona Tiki Oasis brings a taste of the tropics to Scottsdale

By Tom Reardon
Stage and screen star Idina Menzel is coming to Mesa this summer

Just Announced

Stage and screen star Idina Menzel is coming to Mesa this summer

By Jennifer Goldberg
7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

Outdoors

7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation