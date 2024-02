Culture Pass program offers free admission to Phoenix attractions

Arcosanti

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Cave Creek Museum

Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Caballeros Western Museum

Gilbert Historical Museum

The Heard Museum

Mesa Historical Museum

Phoenix Art Museum

Reid Park Zoo

River of Time Museum & Exploration Center

S'edav Va'aki Museum

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Sedona Heritage Museum

Superstition Mountain Museum

The Arb at Flagstaff

University of Arizona Museum of Art

Verde Valley Archaeological Center

The landscape of metro Phoenix is dotted with cultural institutions, most of which charge admission fees.But to get into more than two dozen attractions in central Arizona for free, all you need is a library card.The Culture Pass program offers free admission to the following locations in central Arizona:Passes can be checked out at local libraries. Each pass is good for two free admissions to the attraction. Once the pass is checked out, you've got seven days to use it. The selection depends on which attractions' passes are already checked out. More than 175 libraries across the state offer the program.The Culture Pass program is administered by Act One , an arts nonprofit dedicated to making the arts more accessible, and is sponsored by SRP. Since taking over management of the Culture Pass in 2013, Act One has offered more than 3 million passes to Arizona families.