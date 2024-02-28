 Culture Pass program offers free admission to Phoenix attractions | Phoenix New Times
Culture Pass program offers free admission to Phoenix attractions

Want to visit Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Art Museum or Arcosanti for free? Here's how.
February 28, 2024
Spring flowers bloom at the Desert Botanical Garden, one of the Phoenix attractions that participate in the Culture Pass program.
The landscape of metro Phoenix is dotted with cultural institutions, most of which charge admission fees.

But to get into more than two dozen attractions in central Arizona for free, all you need is a library card.

The Culture Pass program offers free admission to the following locations in central Arizona:
  • Arcosanti
  • Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
  • Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park
  • Boyce Thompson Arboretum
  • Cave Creek Museum
  • Desert Botanical Garden
  • Desert Caballeros Western Museum
  • Gilbert Historical Museum
  • The Heard Museum
  • Mesa Historical Museum
  • Phoenix Art Museum
  • Reid Park Zoo
  • River of Time Museum & Exploration Center
  • S'edav Va'aki Museum
  • Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
  • Sedona Heritage Museum
  • Superstition Mountain Museum
  • The Arb at Flagstaff
  • University of Arizona Museum of Art
  • Verde Valley Archaeological Center
Passes can be checked out at local libraries. Each pass is good for two free admissions to the attraction. Once the pass is checked out, you've got seven days to use it. The selection depends on which attractions' passes are already checked out. More than 175 libraries across the state offer the program.

The Culture Pass program is administered by Act One, an arts nonprofit dedicated to making the arts more accessible, and is sponsored by SRP. Since taking over management of the Culture Pass in 2013, Act One has offered more than 3 million passes to Arizona families.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
