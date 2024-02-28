Culture Pass program offers free admission to Phoenix attractions

But to get into more than two dozen attractions in central Arizona for free, all you need is a library card.
The Culture Pass program offers free admission to the following locations in central Arizona:
- Arcosanti
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park
- Boyce Thompson Arboretum
- Cave Creek Museum
- Desert Botanical Garden
- Desert Caballeros Western Museum
- Gilbert Historical Museum
- The Heard Museum
- Mesa Historical Museum
- Phoenix Art Museum
- Reid Park Zoo
- River of Time Museum & Exploration Center
- S'edav Va'aki Museum
- Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
- Sedona Heritage Museum
- Superstition Mountain Museum
- The Arb at Flagstaff
- University of Arizona Museum of Art
- Verde Valley Archaeological Center
The Culture Pass program is administered by Act One, an arts nonprofit dedicated to making the arts more accessible, and is sponsored by SRP. Since taking over management of the Culture Pass in 2013, Act One has offered more than 3 million passes to Arizona families.