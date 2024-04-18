The Trunk Space: 20 years of weirdo fun at the Phoenix DIY venue

click to enlarge The side entrance to The Trunk Space's original location on Grand Avenue. Michael Pahn/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

click to enlarge Experimental electronic noise act The Coitus performs at The Trunk Space in 2005. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Phoenix punk band Fathers Day, a costumed quartet of the "world's worst dads" fronted by performance artist Ryan Avery, outside of The Trunk Space in 2005. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Noodle the Cat, a ginger feline who was the mascot and “owner” of The Trunk Space’s original location on Grand Avenue. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Flagstaff musician Phil Buckman (center) performing at The Trunk Space in 2005 as one-man techno-rock act I Hate You When You're Pregnant. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge A member of ccolorfully costumed Japanese-American punk rock band Peelander-Z performing at The Trunk Space in 2005. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge The participants of a Hallow's Eve pumpkin carve at The Trunk Space in 2007. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Indie rocker and one-mand band Quintron performs for a packed house at The Trunk Space in October 2008. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge AJJ (then known as Andrew Jackson Jihad) performs at The Trunk Space in 2009. Steph Carrico

click to enlarge An art display at The Trunk Space in the summer of 2009 entitled "The Grid: Band Edition" focusing on connections between Phoenix musicians. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Some of the numerous bands included in the 2009 art display "The Grid: Music Edition," many of which have since broken up. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Taraf Degrief, a Jewish folk piano duo, at The Trunk Space in 2009. Steph Carrico

click to enlarge Local creatives Ryan Avery (right), Pete Petrisko (second from right), Andrew Jemsek (center), Babs A'delic (second from left) performing as "Uncle Sku's Clubhouse," a twisted vaudeville-style monthly show that was featured at The Trunk Space from 2006 to 2009. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Phoenix indie rock trio Budget Sinatra perform at a fundraiser for The Trunk Space in December 2009. Steph Carrico

click to enlarge Djentrification in December 2009 during a set at Trunk Space Fest, a one-night fundraiser for the venue. Steph Carrico

click to enlarge One of the many performances at Trunk Space Fest in December 2009. Victor Palagano

click to enlarge The work of local artist Janet de Berge Lange on display at The Trunk Space in 2010. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge The crowd at The Trunk Space's sixth birthday celebration in 2010. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge The late Space Alien Donald (center), a local artist who performed as "Phoenix's Oldest Gay Canadian Rapper," at The Trunk Space in 2011. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge An undated photo of the interior of The Trunk Space's original location along Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix New Times archives

click to enlarge Local indie band ManCat performing with a hybrid of Hall and Oates during The Real Coachella, a parody of the Southern California-based music and arts festival, in 2012. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Local rapper Glass Popcorn onstage at The Real Coachella in 2012. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Jason Kron (left) and Tristan Jemsek (right) of Phoenix indie band Hug of War at The Real Coachella in 2012. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The late Stefan Pruett, frontman for local indie/electro-pop act Peachcake, during a performance by the band at The Trunk Space in 2012. Peachcake

click to enlarge The members of The Cult of the Yellow Sign, a tongue-in-cheek local "doomsday cult" and comedic performance art group inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, in 2012. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Singer, songwriter and punk icon Gregg Turner performs at The Trunk Space in 2013. The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Comedian and musician Kevin Patterson, one of the hosts of the talk show "Grand Avenue Live!" that was staged at The Trunk Space The Trunk Space

click to enlarge Singer-songwriters Mike Park (center right) of Asian Man Records and Dan Potthast (center left with guitar) at The Trunk Space on Grand Avenue in 2014. Joe Maier

click to enlarge Members of the Strange Danger Thrillshow during a June 2014 performance at The Trunk Space. Jeremiah Toller

click to enlarge Abe Gill of dance/electronica act Treasure MammaL in the middle of a 2014 gig at The Trunk Space. Melissa Fossum

click to enlarge Trunk Space co-founder JRC in 2014. Melissa Fossum

click to enlarge The late Andy Warpigs (left), a beloved Phoenix folk-punk artist, sings during the Indie 500, a marathon event at The Trunk Space where local bands and musicians perform a total of 500 songs over two days. Joe Maier

click to enlarge Local playwright, performance artist and Phoenix New Times contributor Ashley Naftule during a birthday party for H.P. Lovecraft in 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The late Bernard Schober, better known as poet and spoken word artist The Klute, during a birthday party for H.P. Lovecraft in 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Okilly Dokilly, the Phoenix metalcore band inspired by Ned Flanders from "The Simpsons," held their inaugural performance at The Trunk Space in September 2015. Frank Cordova

click to enlarge Trunk Space regulars on a Third Friday in April 2016. The spot has been a popular stop during the First and Third Friday art walks in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A 2016 photo of one of the many art shows staged at The Trunk Space's location on Grand Avenue. Joe Maier

click to enlarge Just another day at The Trunk Space. Joe Maier

click to enlarge Fathers Day's set during the final show at The Trunk Space's original location on Grand and 15th avenues in 2016. The venue subsequently moved to Grace Lutheran Church later that year. Troy Farah

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter David Dondero was the first artist to perform at The Trunk Space's current location at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Trunk Space co-founder Steph Carrico in 2016. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Nicole Laurenne of all-girl garage psych rock band The Darts during a 2017 show put on by The Trunk Space. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Monique Sarzoza (right) performs at The Trunk Space during the Indie 500 in 2017. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Indie folk singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson, a longtime supporter of The Trunk Space, was featured during the Indie 500 in 2017. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Robbie Pfeffer, frontman of local punk band Playboy Manbaby and a member of The Trunk Space's board. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge The crowd inside The Trunk Space during an album release show for Playboy Manbaby in 2018. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Robbie Pfeffer, frontman of local punk band Playboy Manbaby, works the front desk before the band's show at The Trunk Space in 2018. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Natalia Olivares (left) and Amy Smith (right) of the Outlandish Musical Improv, a longform improv comedy duo inspired by "Outlander," perform at the annual Ghostfest in 2022. Jose Gonzalez

click to enlarge A scene from the RIOT JAM — an ongoing monthly improv comedy event for local women, nonbinary, trans and genderqueer individuals — in March 2023. Jose Gonzalez

Weirdos have always been welcome at The Trunk Space over the past 20 years. The same goes for local artists, performers, musicians, creatives, colorful characters and others who are outside the norm.The DIY art space and music venue, which was launched in April 2004 by artists Steph Carrico and JRC along Grand Avenue just north of Roosevelt Row, has been a unique part of downtown Phoenix’s cultural landscape. Its served as a talent incubator that has fostered the sort of outsider art, experimental performances, unusual artistry, musical oddities or newbie bands not found elsewhere.“We enjoy things that are a definitely strange and outsider,” Carrico told Phoenix New Times in 2020.Countless burgeoning artists and acts have gotten their start at The Trunk Space, including such notable bands and performers as AJJ, Ryan Avery and Treasure MammaL. Hundreds of touring bands have also performed at the space over the past 20 years, such as indie duo Matt and Kim, punk icon Gregg Turner, folk singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson and electronic noise-rock act Quintron and Miss Pussycat.These days, The Trunk Space is located on the grounds of the historic Grace Lutheran Church and isa nonprofit venture run by volunteers and overseen by a 10-person board. It maintains its focus on art and music of an indie, unusual or outsider bent.To commemorate The Trunk Space's 20th anniversary this month, New Times has assembled a photo retrospective showcasing some of the people, performances and art events held at the venue over the past two decades.