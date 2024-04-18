The Trunk Space: 20 years of weirdo fun at the Phoenix DIY venue

Weirdos have always been welcome at The Trunk Space over the past 20 years. The same goes for local artists, performers, musicians, creatives, colorful characters and others who are outside the norm.
The DIY art space and music venue, which was launched in April 2004 by artists Steph Carrico and JRC along Grand Avenue just north of Roosevelt Row, has been a unique part of downtown Phoenix’s cultural landscape. Its served as a talent incubator that has fostered the sort of outsider art, experimental performances, unusual artistry, musical oddities or newbie bands not found elsewhere.
“We enjoy things that are a definitely strange and outsider,” Carrico told Phoenix New Times in 2020.
Countless burgeoning artists and acts have gotten their start at The Trunk Space, including such notable bands and performers as AJJ, Ryan Avery and Treasure MammaL. Hundreds of touring bands have also performed at the space over the past 20 years, such as indie duo Matt and Kim, punk icon Gregg Turner, folk singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson and electronic noise-rock act Quintron and Miss Pussycat.
These days, The Trunk Space is located on the grounds of the historic Grace Lutheran Church and is
a nonprofit venture run by volunteers and overseen by a 10-person board. It maintains its focus on art and music of an indie, unusual or outsider bent.
To commemorate The Trunk Space's 20th anniversary this month, New Times has assembled a photo retrospective showcasing some of the people, performances and art events held at the venue over the past two decades.