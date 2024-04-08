Zedd got bodies moving during March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix

click to enlarge Everyone was excited for the festival. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge The Capital One Ferris wheel was a popular attraction. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge It was a beautiful day to be outdoors. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Remi Wolf performs on the first day of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Remi Wolf performs on the first day of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge The crowd was stoked for Remi Wolf's set. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Everyone loves a free festival. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge No haters here. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Renee Rapp performs on the first night of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography

The three-day March Madness Music Festival drew big-name artists and thousands of fans to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.On April 5, the lineup included former "American Idol" contestant Remi Wolf, "Mean Girls" star Renee Rapp and world-famous DJ Zedd, plus rides, refreshments and plenty of smiles.Here's a look back.