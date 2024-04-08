 18 photos of Zedd and March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Zedd got bodies moving during March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix

The three-day event got off to an upbeat start with sets by Zedd, Renee Rapp and Remi Wolf.
April 8, 2024
Zedd performs on the first night of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024.
Zedd performs on the first night of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024. Neil Schwartz Photography
The three-day March Madness Music Festival drew big-name artists and thousands of fans to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

On April 5, the lineup included former "American Idol" contestant Remi Wolf, "Mean Girls" star Renee Rapp and world-famous DJ Zedd, plus rides, refreshments and plenty of smiles.

Here's a look back.
Everyone was excited for the festival.
Neil Schwartz Photography
The Capital One Ferris wheel was a popular attraction.
Neil Schwartz Photography
It was a beautiful day to be outdoors.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Remi Wolf performs on the first day of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Remi Wolf performs on the first day of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
The crowd was stoked for Remi Wolf's set.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Everyone loves a free festival.
Neil Schwartz Photography
No haters here.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Renee Rapp performs on the first night of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on April 5, 2024.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
