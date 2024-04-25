Randy's Donuts rolls into Phoenix. 12 photos from opening day

The store, located on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road, opened at 5 a.m. on Thursday. Throughout the morning, customers lined up outside to check out the space. The drive-thru line wrapped around the block as drivers eagerly awaited their bright orange boxes of sugary bliss. And inside, kids excitedly gazed into the packed case and pointed to pink-glazed and rainbow-sprinkled treats.
The new Phoenix location is part of the international chain which started in Inglewood, California in 1952. The iconic first location, which has a giant doughnut perched on top, has been featured in countless shows, movies, ads and photos.
"Our fans come for the photo ops but stay for the best donuts they’ve ever tasted," the website says.
Randy's Phoenix location does not currently have a giant statue on top, but a roughly 12-foot-tall inflatable doughnut wobbled in the wind on Thursday morning. A representative for the company confirmed that Phoenix's own permanent doughnut will arrive in roughly 30 days.
Here are 12 photos from the Randy's Donuts grand opening celebration.
Randy's Donuts
Now open
5709 N. Seventh St.