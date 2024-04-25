 Randy's Donuts opens in Phoenix. Check out 12 photos from opening day | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Randy's Donuts rolls into Phoenix. 12 photos from opening day

Cars lined up around the block at the grand opening of Phoenix's first Randy's Donuts.
April 25, 2024
Randy's Donuts opened its first Phoenix location at 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Randy's Donuts opened its first Phoenix location at 5 a.m. on Thursday. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Randy's Donuts has landed in Phoenix.

The store, located on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road, opened at 5 a.m. on Thursday. Throughout the morning, customers lined up outside to check out the space. The drive-thru line wrapped around the block as drivers eagerly awaited their bright orange boxes of sugary bliss. And inside, kids excitedly gazed into the packed case and pointed to pink-glazed and rainbow-sprinkled treats.

The new Phoenix location is part of the international chain which started in Inglewood, California in 1952. The iconic first location, which has a giant doughnut perched on top, has been featured in countless shows, movies, ads and photos.

"Our fans come for the photo ops but stay for the best donuts they’ve ever tasted," the website says.

Randy's Phoenix location does not currently have a giant statue on top, but a roughly 12-foot-tall inflatable doughnut wobbled in the wind on Thursday morning. A representative for the company confirmed that Phoenix's own permanent doughnut will arrive in roughly 30 days.

Here are 12 photos from the Randy's Donuts grand opening celebration.
click to enlarge
Cars lined up around the block and waited for their turn to go through the drive-thru at Randy's Donuts.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
On the opening day, the traffic pattern on Seventh Street was changed to accommodate a lane of cars waiting for sweet fried dough.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
A giant inflatable doughnut currently resides outside of Randy's Donuts. A permanent statue is planned to arrive in 30 days.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Inside the small space, customers lined up and eagerly awaited their turn to order. A packed case displayed all of the flavors.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
On opening day, customers ranged from people on their way to work grabbing a single doughnut to families ordering dozens.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The right side of the case displayed Randy's premium flavors, which include s'mores, Oreo-topped and red velvet cake flavors.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
There are plenty of photo opportunities at Randy's Donuts. The back wall displays images from different locations of the international chain.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
The menu at Randy's Donuts is split into four categories: classic, deluxe, fancy and premium. Boxed dozens can mix and match from all of the categories.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Flavor options at Randy's Donuts range from classic glazed to decadent doughnuts topped with Oreos, marshmallows and churros.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Customers ordering by the dozen can choose different mixes, such as the Randy's Mix #3, which includes six classic, four deluxe and two premium doughnuts.
Tirion Boan
click to enlarge
Randy's Donuts retro imagery is displayed on its bright orange boxes along with t-shirts and other available merch.
Tirion Boan

Randy's Donuts

Now open
5709 N. Seventh St.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Century Grand named one of North America's 50 best bars

Cocktails

Century Grand named one of North America's 50 best bars

By Tirion Boan
Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

Business

Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

By Lauren Topor
Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

Food & Drink News

Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

By Georgann Yara
Arizonans love Costco, but what's our favorite item to buy?

Food & Drink News

Arizonans love Costco, but what's our favorite item to buy?

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation