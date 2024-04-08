 Roosevelt Row was bustling during April's First Friday artwalk | Phoenix New Times
Roosevelt Row was bustling during April's First Friday artwalk

Though the street was not shut down as usual, there were still plenty of people in downtown Phoenix for the monthly event.
April 8, 2024
Pointing the way to culture.
It was an unusually busy Friday night in downtown Phoenix last week during NCAA Men's Final Four activities. As visitors and residents alike headed to the Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center and the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park, still others came downtown for the monthly First Friday artwalk.

Although the portion of Roosevelt Street that is usually closed to car traffic each First Friday was open, a smaller but dedicated crowd still filled the sidewalks, eateries, bars and galleries.

Here's what we saw.
click to enlarge
The Music for the People drum circle filled the air with rhythm.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Tours of the 104-year-old Trinity Cathedral are free on First Friday and by appointment.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Gallery-goers stop in to see Modified Arts's 25th-anniversary show.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
"Dear Arizona" by Annie Lopez is part of Modified Arts' anniversary show.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Local maker Raver Jeni Supplies was selling kandi on the sidewalk.
Jennifer Goldberg
