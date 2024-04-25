 'All In' Tempe show brings together big local artists for one night | Phoenix New Times
One-night-only Tempe show brings together big names in local art

Curator Matt Dickson says, "We're trying to bring culture together under one roof to get things to pop off."
April 25, 2024
Work by popular Phoenix muralists Champ Styles, left, and his father, Such Styles, are part of "All In."
Work by popular Phoenix muralists Champ Styles, left, and his father, Such Styles, are part of "All In." Jennifer Goldberg
Amid the empty storefronts of Danelle Plaza in Tempe, something has been brewing.

A few doors down from Yucca Tap Room and Sky High Smoke Shop, a one-night-only art show on Thursday will bring together 50 local artists of all ages, styles and levels of experience.

"All In" is the brainchild of Tempe artist and art teacher Matt Dickson.

Over the past few weeks, floors were mopped, walls painted black and works hung to take a step toward bringing an underground art scene back to Tempe.

"I’ve been staring at this space through the windows for over six months and I knew I was attracted to it and I wanted to do something in here," Dickson says. "The inspiration for the show comes from the lack of community art spaces in Tempe, or art galleries at all. ... Everyone likes to talk about how the culture’s been pushed out by the commercialism, so I’m just trying to bring us together in one place again, because I think it’s important that all the artists come and we get together."

Some of the biggest names in the metro Phoenix art scene will be showing work, including Lalo Cota, Rachel Bess, Luster Kaboom, Champ Styles, Such Styles, JJ Horner, Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Kyllan Maney, NXOEED, JB Snyder and many more.

Dickson says about the artist lineup, "A lot of them I’ve known already. ... The show was about stylistically, geographically and age, making a mix. That’s what I mean by 'All In.' It’s a diverse group and it’s not just my clique, my friends. I’m trying to pick people who maybe would not normally be inside this group. I picked them by talent, I picked them by age, I picked people who were experienced, I picked people who were not very experienced because I want them to have an opportunity to show and be motivated by people who were more seasoned artists."

He didn't provide much direction in terms of theme, medium or subject, he says.

"I said, 'Show me the thing you love most.'"

This small painting by Rachel Bess can be see at the "All In" show.
The Thursday night show, which is an all-ages event, is about art, but also about connection, Dickson says.

"We’re trying to keep it low-key. We’re not here to drink and get fucked up. We’re here to see art. We want people to come together and intermingle, and when we all get under one roof, maybe people who haven’t met each other will make friends and things will happen.

"What’s art’s job? It’s not just an inward thing that we do solo for ourselves. Art’s job is to visually communicate and bridge community. We're trying to bring culture together under one roof to get things to pop off."

Though the art show itself is family-friendly and open to all, the free after-party, held just down Danelle Plaza in the Yucca Tap Room lounge featuring music by DJ Bicycle Jesus, is a 21-and-over affair.

Before the first guest shows up, Dickson already considers "All In" a win and hopes to host similar events in the future.

"This is the pilot project and we’ll see where it goes from there. I already feel like it’s a success because everyone got excited. I got this group together. If only one artist shows up it would be a success, but I think it’s going to be bigger than that."

"All In" art show. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 25. 3400 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. All ages, no cost to attend. Afterparty 10 p.m. at Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe.
