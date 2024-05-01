May's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix: What to see and where

First Friday activity is primarily located in two areas: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. While Roosevelt Row technically runs from 16th St. to Seventh Ave., the bulk of First Friday activity is located from Central Avenue to Seventh St. Part of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area are closed to car traffic on First Friday to allow for vendors, food trucks and foot traffic.
On Grand Avenue, First Friday activities can be found between Seventh and 15th avenues.
Besides these two areas, other cultural institutions and businesses often hold First Friday events, including Arizona Center, Herberger Theater Center and Heard Museum.
Here's a look at what you can see during May's First Friday.
Arizona Center455 N. Third St.Arizona Center's First Friday activities include a freestyle dance battle with cash prizes with the Furious Styles crew; a T-shirt-designing station; a pop-up roller rink by the Zoni Girls, live painting, a pop-up coffee shop from The Sonoran Bean; and a vendor market. Leashed pets are welcome. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Cahokia Socialtech + Artspace707 N. Third St., #130Cahokia will host a night of laughs this First Friday, when Indigenous comedians Howie Echo-hawk and Adrianne Chalepha perform. Doors open at 7 for the 7:30 p.m performance. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
eye lounge922 N. Fifth St.
This First Friday, Eye Lounge will welcome its latest show featuring works by Hyewon Yoon. Her exhibition “Sān(산): Mountains II” is her second series of mountains done in mixed media on canvas. First Friday hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.