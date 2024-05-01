 May's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix: What to see and where | Phoenix New Times
May's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix: What to see and where

This month's artwalk is packed full of interesting things to see and do.
May 1, 2024
See work by Daniel Friedman in "Went With the Flow" at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.
It's a new month, which means that on Friday, thousands of people will head to downtown Phoenix for the monthly First Friday artwalk.

First Friday activity is primarily located in two areas: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue. While Roosevelt Row technically runs from 16th St. to Seventh Ave., the bulk of First Friday activity is located from Central Avenue to Seventh St. Part of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area are closed to car traffic on First Friday to allow for vendors, food trucks and foot traffic.

On Grand Avenue, First Friday activities can be found between Seventh and 15th avenues.

Besides these two areas, other cultural institutions and businesses often hold First Friday events, including Arizona Center, Herberger Theater Center and Heard Museum.

Here's a look at what you can see during May's First Friday.

Arizona Center

455 N. Third St.
Arizona Center's First Friday activities include a freestyle dance battle with cash prizes with the Furious Styles crew; a T-shirt-designing station; a pop-up roller rink by the Zoni Girls, live painting, a pop-up coffee shop from The Sonoran Bean; and a vendor market. Leashed pets are welcome. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Cahokia Socialtech + Artspace

707 N. Third St., #130
Cahokia will host a night of laughs this First Friday, when Indigenous comedians Howie Echo-hawk and Adrianne Chalepha perform. Doors open at 7 for the 7:30 p.m performance. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

eye lounge

922 N. Fifth St.
This First Friday, Eye Lounge will welcome its latest show featuring works by Hyewon Yoon. Her exhibition “Sān(산): Mountains II” is her second series of mountains done in mixed media on canvas. First Friday hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

First Studio

631 N. First Ave.
Opening this month in First Studio's gallery space is the "5 Star Invitational Art Show" featuring the work of Coni Bourin, Claudia Johnstone, Allison Moyers, Wendy Raisanen, and Margaux Smith. According to the gallery, the art is a "captivating array of contemporary subject matter rendered in both modern and classical styles." An artist reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.

Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse

1301 Grand Ave., #2B
This First Friday at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse is the opening of "Went With the Flow," Daniel Friedman's solo photography exhibition featuring images of Phoenix. According to the gallery statement, "Friedman's painted aerial photos of the neighborhoods dotted with backyard pools expose our choices and assumptions about water use and supply." First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
The creative side of former Arizona Diamondback Randy Johnson is on display in "51 Frames" at FOUND:RE Contemporary.
Randy Johnson

FOUND:RE Contemporary

1100 N. Central Ave.
Former Arizona Diamondback Randy Johnson isn't just a world-class pitcher — he's a talented photographer. This First Friday, FOUND:RE Contemporary will debut "51 Frames," an exhibition of Johnson's photographs, some of which date back to his college days and many of which have not been shown publicly before. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Heard Museum's latest exhibition, "Art + Sole," features sneakers painted by Indigenous artists.
Heard Museum

Heard Museum

2301 N. Central Ave.
Heard Museum will celebrate the opening of its latest exhibit, "Art + Sole," this First Friday. Visitors can see shoes painted, beaded and styled by more than a dozen Native artists, plus enjoy special First Friday activities such as live shoe painting, a dance showcase and more. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe St.
This First Friday, Herberger Theater Center has things to do and see inside and out. In the theater's gallery space, see "A (Mad) Tea Party" and "Curioser and Curioser," two exhibits in conjunction with the current "Mad Hatter: The Musical" production, from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside in the pavilion, members of local theater troupes will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Luna Culture Lab will host an exhibition of works by Angel Robles this First Friday.
Angel Robles

Luna Culture Lab

803 E. Washington St.
The work of artist Angel Robles will be on display at Luna Culture Lab this First Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m., see more than 40 pieces of in an exhibition titles "Overture." Robles is known for his talent in airbrush portrait art that celebrates Mexican-American and lowrider culture.

Modified Arts

407 E. Roosevelt St.
Stop by Modified Arts this First Friday to see the exhibition "Any One of Us," featuring work by Tucson artist George Strasburger. The gallery says his work "calls on our collective humanity to lead with kindness and humility and, ultimately, to respect our fragile state of being." First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
Works by Sarah Simmerman are included in Olney Gallery's "Exploring Emotion" exhibition.
Sarah Simmerman/Olney Gallery

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral

100 W. Roosevelt St.
Work by Karolina Adams and Sarah Simmerman will be on display this First Friday at Olney Gallery inside Trinity Cathedral. The exhibition, "Exploring Emotion," features art that conveys universal life experiences. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Ave.
This month, Sisao Gallery will show "Autodidact," an dual exhibition featuring the works of local artists Bryant Eugene Vazquez and Mwesigwa Mark Sserunjogi. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Xico Inc.

829 N. First Ave.
Xico Inc's current exhibition showcases the work of muralist, printmaker, scratchboard artist, teacher and master engraver Sergio Sánchez Santamaría. According to the gallery statement, "30 elaborate prints will unveil a deeper look into the culture, traditions and symbols that yell out 'Rebellion!'" First Friday hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m.
