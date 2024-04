Metro Phoenix art community flocked to Tempe's Danelle Plaza for 'All In' show

click to enlarge The community came out in droves to see the show. Mike Bengoechea

Artist Manic Tongue painted an elaborate mural on an inside alcove. Mike Bengoechea

Talking about art is always a good time. Mike Bengoechea

Artist Baconcat, center, painted the walls behind him in the space's former bathroom. Mike Bengoechea

Contemplating a selection of works. Mike Bengoechea

Artist Luster Kaboom poses with his contribution to the show. Mike Bengoechea

The Danelle Plaza storefront was bustling the whole night. Mike Bengoechea

Champ Styles, left, and Such Styles both contributed works to the show. Mike Bengoechea

Matt Dickson, left, curated the show. Mike Bengoechea

"All In" was a place to catch up with friends new and old. Mike Bengoechea

Lalo Cota and his painting. Mike Bengoechea

There was plenty to see at "All In." Mike Bengoechea

Lucretia Torva's mural is part of the Danelle Plaza art project across the parking lot from the gallery space. Many of the attendees of "All In" took the time to see the art installations over there as well. Mike Bengoechea

Hundreds of artists and art lovers packed a storefront in Tempe's Danelle Plaza on Thursday night for "All In," a one-night-only show featuring work from 50 local artists.Well, it was supposed to be one night only.Due to community interest, curator Matt Dickson announced on social media Friday that the show would stay open a little longer.The public can take a look from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Danelle Plaza, 3400 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. The gallery space is just down the plaza from Yucca Tap Room and Sky High Smoke Shop. Dickson told New Times earlier this week, "I’m just trying to bring us together in one place again, because I think it’s important that all the artists come and we get together."Mission accomplished: Dickson estimates 300 to 500 people stopped by the show from 6 to 10 p.m., including the artists whose work was included the exhibition.Here's a look at opening night: