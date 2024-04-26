Metro Phoenix art community flocked to Tempe's Danelle Plaza for 'All In' show

Hundreds of artists and art lovers packed a storefront in Tempe's Danelle Plaza on Thursday night for "All In," a one-night-only show featuring work from 50 local artists.
Well, it was supposed to be one night only.
Due to community interest, curator Matt Dickson announced on social media Friday that the show would stay open a little longer.
The public can take a look from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Danelle Plaza, 3400 S. Mill Ave., Tempe. The gallery space is just down the plaza from Yucca Tap Room and Sky High Smoke Shop.
Dickson told New Times earlier this week, "I’m just trying to bring us together in one place again, because I think it’s important that all the artists come and we get together."
Mission accomplished: Dickson estimates 300 to 500 people stopped by the show from 6 to 10 p.m., including the artists whose work was included the exhibition.
Here's a look at opening night: