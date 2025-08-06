 Phoenix movie theaters offer ‘Hamilton’ starting September 5 | Phoenix New Times
See ‘Hamilton’ in Phoenix movie theaters starting Friday

The smash-hit Broadway musical is hitting big screens across the Valley this weekend.
September 5, 2025
Disney+
It's been 10 years since "Hamilton" debuted on Broadway and became a blockbuster hit.

To celebrate, Disney announced on last month that it will release the film of the musical into U.S. theaters on Friday, Sept. 5. Local showings will run through at least Sept. 11.

"Hamilton" is a biographical musical that tells the story of the Founding Father and first Secretary of the Treasury through music inspired by hip-hop and pop. This new release expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of “Reuniting the Revolution,” an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” director/producer Thomas Kail said in the announcement, “and we’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

The filmed version of "Hamilton" was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 with the show's original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Odom Jr., Diggs and Goldsberry won Tonys for their performances; Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show, won Tonys for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. In total, "Hamilton" took home 11 Tonys at the 2016 awards.

"Hamilton" has come to Valley stages three times; it ran at ASU Gammage in Tempe in 2018, 2021 and 2024.

Tickets are on sale now.
