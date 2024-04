What to do in downtown Phoenix during April Third Friday

Eye Lounge 922 N. Fifth St.

First Friday is one of downtown Phoenix's most popular events, but in case you didn't know, many of the galleries throw open their doors on Third Friday as well.Here are a few new and continuing art shows to check out this Third Friday.This Third Friday, Eye Lounge will welcome its latest show featuring works by Hyewon Yoon. Her exhibition “Sān(산): Mountains II” is her second series of mountains done in mixed media on canvas. Third Friday hours are 5:30 to 8:30. Also, there will be an artist reception on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.Still on view at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse is "Three-Way Conversations," a solo show of work by Daniel Prendergast. The exhibition is composed of nine groupings of three works "that talk to each other in surprising ways," according to the gallery. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. FOUND:RE Contemporary inside FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel will host an opening reception this Third Friday for "Terra Form," an exhibition of works by Christina Ramirez that will be located by the hotel's pool. According to the gallery statement, "The works in this exhibition use recycled cardboard, canvas and paper as nontraditional art materials, investigating ideas of sustainability in the studio using materials that would otherwise be discarded." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.Stop by Modified Arts this Third Friday for the opening reception for "Any One of Us," featuring work by Tucson artist George Strasburger. The gallery says his work "calls on our collective humanity to lead with kindness and humility and, ultimately, to respect our fragile state of being." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.https://modifiedarts.org/This Third Friday, visit Xico Inc. to meet muralist, printmaker, scratchboard artist, teacher and master engraver Sergio Sánchez Santamaría at the debut of his new graphic art exhibition. He will also demonstrate the linoleum printmaking process. Third Friday hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m.