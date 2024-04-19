What to do in downtown Phoenix during April Third Friday

Here are a few new and continuing art shows to check out this Third Friday.
Eye Lounge922 N. Fifth St.This Third Friday, Eye Lounge will welcome its latest show featuring works by Hyewon Yoon. Her exhibition “Sān(산): Mountains II” is her second series of mountains done in mixed media on canvas. Third Friday hours are 5:30 to 8:30. Also, there will be an artist reception on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse1301 Grand Ave., #2B
Still on view at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse is "Three-Way Conversations," a solo show of work by Daniel Prendergast. The exhibition is composed of nine groupings of three works "that talk to each other in surprising ways," according to the gallery. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
FOUND:RE Contemporary1100 N. Central Ave.FOUND:RE Contemporary inside FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel will host an opening reception this Third Friday for "Terra Form," an exhibition of works by Christina Ramirez that will be located by the hotel's pool. According to the gallery statement, "The works in this exhibition use recycled cardboard, canvas and paper as nontraditional art materials, investigating ideas of sustainability in the studio using materials that would otherwise be discarded." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Modified Arts407 E. Roosevelt St.Stop by Modified Arts this Third Friday for the opening reception for "Any One of Us," featuring work by Tucson artist George Strasburger. The gallery says his work "calls on our collective humanity to lead with kindness and humility and, ultimately, to respect our fragile state of being." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
