Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week is a new high-profile event planned for 2025

A new high-end art event will debut in Scottsdale next year.
Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week, the city's first international modern and contemporary art fair, will take place March 20 to 23, 2025.
“Scottsdale’s thriving arts scene has long been a nationally recognized point of pride. Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week is intended to bring as many of these great elements together so the world can experience the area’s compelling and diverse artistic expressions in a new and dynamic way,” Jason Rose, owner of Rose+Allyn Public Relations and a co-owner of the event, said in a press release.
Other co-owners of the event include Trey Brennen, owner of T.H. Brennen Fine Art; Cities West Media, which owns PHOENIX Magazine and Phoenix Home & Garden; award-winning interior designer Anita Lang; Mark Candelaria, owner of the Candelaria Design architecture firm; Emilie Dietrich, owner of RAYMAR Fine Art Panels and the RAYMAR Studio; and Danny Sharaby, Tickets Unlimited founder and Arizona Arts Commission member.
The festival will be held primarily at WestWorld in north Scottsdale and will showcase art from more than 120 galleries, daily fashion shows, cultural performances, sculptural installations and other innovative programming. It will also include collaborations with institutions, galleries, artists and prominent collectors, as well as off-site VIP events.
Brennan conceived the event after attending an art fair in the Hamptons last summer.
“Scottsdale has exploded in popularity over the past few years. It is the wealth of the West in many ways, especially during the heart of spring training here, when our inaugural event will take place in 2025,” he said in a press release.
Tickets will go on sale to the public in September 2024. Additional event details, including gallery applications, can be found on the Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week website.