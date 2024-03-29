 Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week: A new high-profile event planned for 2025 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week is a new high-profile event planned for 2025

The festival will be the city's first international modern and contemporary art fair.
March 29, 2024
A new high-end art festival is headed to Scottsdale next year.
A new high-end art festival is headed to Scottsdale next year. Rose+Allyn PR
Share this:
A new high-end art event will debut in Scottsdale next year.

Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week, the city's first international modern and contemporary art fair, will take place March 20 to 23, 2025.

“Scottsdale’s thriving arts scene has long been a nationally recognized point of pride. Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week is intended to bring as many of these great elements together so the world can experience the area’s compelling and diverse artistic expressions in a new and dynamic way,” Jason Rose, owner of Rose+Allyn Public Relations and a co-owner of the event, said in a press release.

Other co-owners of the event include Trey Brennen, owner of T.H. Brennen Fine Art; Cities West Media, which owns PHOENIX Magazine and Phoenix Home & Garden; award-winning interior designer Anita Lang; Mark Candelaria, owner of the Candelaria Design architecture firm; Emilie Dietrich, owner of RAYMAR Fine Art Panels and the RAYMAR Studio; and Danny Sharaby, Tickets Unlimited founder and Arizona Arts Commission member.

The festival will be held primarily at WestWorld in north Scottsdale and will showcase art from more than 120 galleries, daily fashion shows, cultural performances, sculptural installations and other innovative programming. It will also include collaborations with institutions, galleries, artists and prominent collectors, as well as off-site VIP events.

Brennan conceived the event after attending an art fair in the Hamptons last summer.

“Scottsdale has exploded in popularity over the past few years. It is the wealth of the West in many ways, especially during the heart of spring training here, when our inaugural event will take place in 2025,” he said in a press release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public in September 2024. Additional event details, including gallery applications, can be found on the Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week website.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
It’s Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks: Here’s what’s new at Chase Field

Sports

It’s Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks: Here’s what’s new at Chase Field

By Jennifer Goldberg
What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Things to Do

What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

By Benjamin Leatherman
Checking out hot cars and cool people at the AZ Rockabilly Bash

Photos

Checking out hot cars and cool people at the AZ Rockabilly Bash

By Jennifer Goldberg
Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

Film & TV

Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation