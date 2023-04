Your Ultimate Guide to the Mesa Music Festival: Lineup, Schedule, and More

click to enlarge L.A. Guns are scheduled to perform on Friday, April 14, at The Nile Theater in Mesa. Jason Christopher

When and Where is the 2023 Mesa Music Festival?



What Are the Hours?



How Much Is Admission?



Are There Age Limits?



What's the Best Way to Get There?



click to enlarge Chupacabra Taproom will be one of the performance venues at this year's Mesa Music Festival. Charles Barth

Where Can I Park?



What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?



Where Can I Purchase Food and Drinks?



What’s the Music Symposium?



click to enlarge Drummer, author, and industrial music guru Martin Atkins. Kara Hammond

Who’s The Festival’s Keynote Speaker?



What Else Can You Do At Besides Watch Performances?



What Should I Bring?



click to enlarge Ring Finger No Pinky bring the noise during a recent show. Jared Zornitsky

What’s the Mesa Music Festival’s Schedule?



ASU MIX Center



Music Symposium



The Nile Theater



The Underground



Oro Brewing Company



Chupacabra Taproom



Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Outdoors)

Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Indoors)



Mesa Mural Stage



12 West Brewing



The Alley Stage



click to enlarge Slade Echeverria (left) and Danny Stravers of Anarbor. Yellowbox Films

Main Stage/Mesa Sessions Stage



The Nile Theater



The Underground



Oro Brewing Company



Chupacabra Taproom



Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Outdoors)



Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Indoors)



click to enlarge The Joeys are scheduled to perform on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at the Mesa Music Festival. Neil Schwartz

Mesa Mural Stage



Smitholator Cookie Shop



Organic Bean Café



12 West Brewing



The Alley Stage

Some of the Valley’s biggest music festivals may boast multimillion-dollar budgets, state-of-the-art setups, and blockbuster lineups, but never seem to offer up much of a spotlight to local or up-and-coming musicians.The Mesa Music Festival, though, won’t be accused of this sort of slight anytime soon. The three-day event, which takes over Main Street in downtown Mesa, includes more than 200 performances by burgeoning talents from around Arizona and across the U.S. Sets take place at various businesses, venues, and stages in downtown Mesa.MMF’s lineup features artists and acts from a wide variety of genres — including rock, pop, folk, punk, hip-hop, and R&B — ranging from bands who have been performing in the Valley for years to many names you've likely never heard of before.A few nationally known bands headline the Mesa Music Festival each year. At this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15, alt-rock favorites Everclear and glam-metal icons L.A. Guns are scheduled to perform.Best of all, the festival is free to attend.In addition to all the performances, the festival also features a symposium dedicated to more of the business side of the music industry where artists can learn to network, develop their careers, and grow and maintain their fanbase. Speakers include a number of music industry professionals, including Dani Cutler of local independent radio station KWSS.“[The festival] fits right with our mission of supporting not just local music, but independent artists everywhere,” Cutler says.What’s in store for this year’s festival? Check out the following guide with everything you need to know.The festival is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15, at various locations along or near Main Street in downtown Mesa.Everything kicks off on Thursday evening with a keynote speech by Martin Atkins (formerly of Public Image Ltd and Killing Joke) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the second-floor theater of the ASU MIX Center, 50 North Centennial Way in Mesa. The festival continues on Friday, April 14, with a Music Symposium featuring various guest speakers running from noon until 6 p.m. at the ASU MIX Center. Live performances will take place at festival venues from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.The festival and its various activities and performances are free.No. The festival is open to all ages. Keep in mind, though, that the lyrical content of some musicians and bands might be aimed at mature audiences. Also, ear protection is always a good idea for younger ears (especially with some of the louder and noisier bands). Valley Metro Rail is the most cost-effective and hassle-free way of getting to and from the festival. There are three stations in downtown Mesa and fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Plus, you won’t have to worry about parking or driving after having a few drinks.More than 5,000 parking spaces are available throughout downtown Mesa, a large majority of which are free to use. A map of parking locations and structures can be found here It’s going to be ideal festival weather. The forecast calls for sunny skies, few clouds, and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s during the daytime. After dark, however, things will get down to around 50 degrees or cooler, so don’t forget your hoodie.Food and beverage trucks will be located along Main Street during the festival. Downtown Mesa also contains a variety of restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, and breweries ( click here for a full list).According to the festival’s website, the Music Symposium on Friday afternoon will offer the “opportunity to learn about various aspects of the music industry and network with industry professionals.”Cutler thinks it's the sort of thing where local artists can also interact with members of the local scene. "The symposium [will] be a great place for musicians to gather and learn from each other," she says.Speakers at this year’s festival will include talent buyer and production manager Stacy Nupoff of MB Entertainment Group, Alex Gilbert of TKO Booking Agency, and Powerline Management’s Zachary Yoshioka. Cutler is also participating and will offer tips on how musicians and bands can pitch their tunes to radio stations.British-born drummer Martin Atkins — best known for his stints with such influential bands as Public Image Ltd, Killing Joke, and Ministry — is set to be the keynote speaker at this year's festival. In addition to his lengthy career as a musician, he’s also written three books, works as the coordinator of music industry studies at Millikin University in Illinois, and created the Museum of Post-Punk and Industrial Music in Chicago.A portion of Main Street in downtown Mesa will be blocked off for the event and will feature a vendor village and a variety of art activations.All the usual stuff for attending a festival, including comfortable shoes, hats and other sun protection, a fully charged cell phone, and a government-issued ID.As we mentioned, more than 200 performances are scheduled to take place across multiple stages and venues throughout the weekend. If you’re feeling adventurous, we recommend wandering the festival, opening yourself up to new genres, and discovering as many bands as possible. If you’d prefer to stick with your favorites, here’s a complete rundown of who's performing and when and where they’ll be at the festival.6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Keynote Speech by Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd, Killing Joke)Noon — Satyam Patel (Singer’s Connection)1 p.m. — Les Brown (Source Q Boutique)2 p.m. — Mike Mumola (attorney/life coach)3 p.m. — Stacy Nupoff (MB Entertainment Group)4 p.m. — Dani Cutler (KWSS 93.3 and 99.5 FM)5 p.m. — Alex Gilbert (TKO Booking Agency)6 p.m. — Zachary Yoshioka (Powerline Management)5 to 5:30 p.m. — Deer MX6 to 6:30 p.m. — Gone Before Us7 to 7:30 p.m. — Carver Commodore8 to 8:30 p.m. — Kanak9:00 to 9:30 p.m. — Christopher Shayne10 to 11 p.m. — L.A. Guns5:30 to 6 p.m. — Autopilot6:30 to 7 p.m. — Ring Finger No Pinky7:30 to 8 p.m. — Snailmate8:30 to 9 p.m. — Bakesale9:30 to 10 p.m. — Winterhaven5 to 5:30 p.m. — Just Tommy5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — The Black Hole6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Fat Gray Cat7:30 to 8 p.m. — Luau8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — CW & Twenty Hands High9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Secret Harbor5 to 5:30 p.m. — Meghan Pulles5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Slap Daddy6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Danimals and the Bearded Men7:30 to 8 p.m. — Arlan Feiles8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Aaron Ball Band9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Redoubt5:30 to 6 p.m. — New Veins6:30 to 7 p.m. — Moontour7:30 to 8 p.m. — Chris Bowen Vibes8:30 to 9 p.m. — Captain Sarcasmo9:30 to 10 p.m. — The Joeys5 to 5:30 p.m. — Randy the Poet6 to 6:30 p.m. — Arilexx7 to 7:30 p.m. — Rosahlee8 to 8:30 p.m. — Bogan Via9 to 9:30 p.m. — Sassidy5 to 5:30 p.m. — Indigenous Robot5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Greasy Parcheesi Alliance6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Sick in the Head7:30 to 8 p.m. — CFA8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Funerelles9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Theriaca5 to 5:30 p.m. — Tia Penny5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — The Frequency Principle6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Jordy Alejandro and the JNX7:30 to 8 p.m. — Scott & Sabrina8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Pushing Pluto9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — OG Clinto5:30 to 6 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program6:30 to 7 p.m. — Oceankaleido7:30 to 8 p.m. — Jahbree8:30 to 9 p.m. — Trip Rexx9:30 to 10 p.m. — Class Acts!12:30 to 1 p.m. — Just Bella1:30 to 2 p.m. — Autopilot2:30 to 3 p.m. — Mallory Merk3:30 to 4 p.m. — Dorsten4:30 to 5 p.m. — Kanak5:30 to 6 p.m. — Creature Canyon6:30 to 7 p.m. — The Cardinal Kids7:30 to 8 p.m. — This Modern8:30 to 10 p.m. — Everclear2 to 2:30 p.m. — Bethany Home3 to 3:30 p.m. — Moontour4 to 4:30 p.m. — The Ragetones5 to 5:30 p.m. — Loser Parade6 to 6:30 p.m. — Bummer Girl7 to 7:30 p.m. — Lucius Arthur8 to 8:30 p.m. — Popsiclestickairport9 to 9:40 p.m. — Anarbor10 to 11 p.m. — Dreamers2:30 to 3 p.m. — Sugar Skulls3:30 to 4 p.m. — Easy Sleeper4:30 to 5 p.m. — HVSHI5:30 to 6 p.m. — Tarot Blood6:30 to 7 p.m. — TREASVRE7:30 to 8 p.m. — Theriaca8:30 to 9 p.m. — Deer MX9:30 to 10 p.m. — The Better Tomorrow12 to 12:30 p.m. — The Psychedelephants12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Thrice Sovereign1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Indigenous Robot2:30 to 3 p.m. — What If We Were Robots3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Method to the Madness4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Sam Slick5 to 5:30 p.m. — The Vinyl Faces5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Christie Huff6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Luke Batcha7:30 to 8:00 p.m. — Slap Daddy8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Amazing Exploding9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Weapon of PrideNoon to 12:30 p.m. — Nicole & Scotty12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Scott & Sabrina1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Insomniacs2:30 to 3:00 p.m. — Without A Doubt3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Fat Gray Cat4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Aaron McCall Band5 to 5:30 p.m. — Manic Monkeys5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — CW & Twenty Hands High6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Fair Child7:30 to 8 p.m. — Route 488:20 to 8:50 p.m. — The Great Unknown9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Morgan’s Bluff12:30 to 1 p.m. — Arlan Feiles1:30 to 2 p.m. — Nicole & Scotty2:30 to 3 p.m. — Shane Zen3:30 to 4 p.m. — Baja Caravan4:30 to 5 p.m. — People Who Could Fly5:30 to 6 p.m. — The Frequency Principle6:30 to 7 p.m. — YUS7:30 to 8 p.m. — Harlow’s Monkeys8:30 to 9 p.m. — New Royals9:30 to 10 p.m. — Loch SeedNoon to 12:30 p.m. — Basmini Music1 to 1:30 p.m. — Kelsea Robin2 to 2:30 p.m. — Dylan Rainbolt3 to 3:30 p.m. — Maria Brzykcy of The Water Dogs4 to 4:30 p.m. — Shayne Zen5 to 5:30 p.m. — Meghan Pulles6 to 6:30 p.m. — Imani Graham7 to 7:30 p.m. — IIWAA8 to 8:30 p.m. — Sydney Swanson9 to 9:30 p.m. — One Way SkyNoon to 12:30 p.m. — The Joeys12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Summer and the Rain1:40to 2:10 p.m. — Safety Patrol2:30 to 3 p.m. — The Fast 86’ers3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — In Memory Of4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — 3idragon5 to 5:30 p.m. — Escape The Hive5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Ninefinger6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Arsenic Kitchen7:30 to 8 p.m. — ECNUO8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Avarist9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Pushing VeronicaNoon to 12:30 p.m. — Greg Guba12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Aubrey1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Arilexx2:30 to 3 p.m. — Emby Alexander3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Rosahlee4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Sydney Swanson5 to 5:30 p.m. — Randy the Poet5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Secret Harbor6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Adam Gabriel7:30 to 8 p.m. — Maria Brzykcy8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Lisa OorlogNoon to 12:30 p.m. — Christie Huff12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Fair Child1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Shane Zen2:30 to 3 p.m. — Imani Graham3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Adam Gabriel4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Luke Batcha5 to 5:30 p.m. — TBA5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Greg Guba6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Warick Pond7:30 to 8 p.m. — Kelsea Robin8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Sammi MartinezNoon to 12:30 p.m. — Emby Alexander12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Znora1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Huzzah!2:30 to 3 p.m. — Crab People3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Morticulture4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — The Fabulous Boring Brothers5 to 5:30 p.m. — Aaron Ball Band5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Thrice Sovereign6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — The Last Glimpse7:30 to 8 p.m. — Easy Sleeper8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Burn’d Bridges9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Crossing I’s Dotting T’s12:30 to 1 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program1:30 to 2 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program2:30 to 3 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program3:30 to 4 p.m. — Chocolate Jesus4:30 to 5 p.m. — Büg Byte5:30 to 6 p.m. — Class Acts!6:30 to 7 p.m. — Nxrvous7:30 to 8 p.m. — Trip Rexx8:30 to 9 p.m. — Burr9:30 to 10:00 p.m. — OCEANKALEIDO