Your Ultimate Guide to the Mesa Music Festival: Lineup, Schedule, and More

The Mesa Music Festival, though, won’t be accused of this sort of slight anytime soon. The three-day event, which takes over Main Street in downtown Mesa, includes more than 200 performances by burgeoning talents from around Arizona and across the U.S. Sets take place at various businesses, venues, and stages in downtown Mesa.
MMF’s lineup features artists and acts from a wide variety of genres — including rock, pop, folk, punk, hip-hop, and R&B — ranging from bands who have been performing in the Valley for years to many names you've likely never heard of before.
A few nationally known bands headline the Mesa Music Festival each year. At this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15, alt-rock favorites Everclear and glam-metal icons L.A. Guns are scheduled to perform.
Best of all, the festival is free to attend.
In addition to all the performances, the festival also features a symposium dedicated to more of the business side of the music industry where artists can learn to network, develop their careers, and grow and maintain their fanbase. Speakers include a number of music industry professionals, including Dani Cutler of local independent radio station KWSS.
“[The festival] fits right with our mission of supporting not just local music, but independent artists everywhere,” Cutler says.
What’s in store for this year’s festival? Check out the following guide with everything you need to know.
When and Where is the 2023 Mesa Music Festival?
The festival is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15, at various locations along or near Main Street in downtown Mesa.
What Are the Hours?
Everything kicks off on Thursday evening with a keynote speech by Martin Atkins (formerly of Public Image Ltd and Killing Joke) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the second-floor theater of the ASU MIX Center, 50 North Centennial Way in Mesa. The festival continues on Friday, April 14, with a Music Symposium featuring various guest speakers running from noon until 6 p.m. at the ASU MIX Center. Live performances will take place at festival venues from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
How Much Is Admission?
The festival and its various activities and performances are free.
Are There Age Limits?
No. The festival is open to all ages. Keep in mind, though, that the lyrical content of some musicians and bands might be aimed at mature audiences. Also, ear protection is always a good idea for younger ears (especially with some of the louder and noisier bands).
What's the Best Way to Get There?
Valley Metro Rail is the most cost-effective and hassle-free way of getting to and from the festival. There are three stations in downtown Mesa and fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Plus, you won’t have to worry about parking or driving after having a few drinks.
Where Can I Park?
More than 5,000 parking spaces are available throughout downtown Mesa, a large majority of which are free to use. A map of parking locations and structures can be found here.
What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?
It’s going to be ideal festival weather. The forecast calls for sunny skies, few clouds, and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s during the daytime. After dark, however, things will get down to around 50 degrees or cooler, so don’t forget your hoodie.
Where Can I Purchase Food and Drinks?
Food and beverage trucks will be located along Main Street during the festival. Downtown Mesa also contains a variety of restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, and breweries (click here for a full list).
What’s the Music Symposium?
According to the festival’s website, the Music Symposium on Friday afternoon will offer the “opportunity to learn about various aspects of the music industry and network with industry professionals.”
Cutler thinks it's the sort of thing where local artists can also interact with members of the local scene. "The symposium [will] be a great place for musicians to gather and learn from each other," she says.
Speakers at this year’s festival will include talent buyer and production manager Stacy Nupoff of MB Entertainment Group, Alex Gilbert of TKO Booking Agency, and Powerline Management’s Zachary Yoshioka. Cutler is also participating and will offer tips on how musicians and bands can pitch their tunes to radio stations.
Who’s The Festival’s Keynote Speaker?
British-born drummer Martin Atkins — best known for his stints with such influential bands as Public Image Ltd, Killing Joke, and Ministry — is set to be the keynote speaker at this year's festival. In addition to his lengthy career as a musician, he’s also written three books, works as the coordinator of music industry studies at Millikin University in Illinois, and created the Museum of Post-Punk and Industrial Music in Chicago.
What Else Can You Do At Besides Watch Performances?
A portion of Main Street in downtown Mesa will be blocked off for the event and will feature a vendor village and a variety of art activations.
What Should I Bring?
All the usual stuff for attending a festival, including comfortable shoes, hats and other sun protection, a fully charged cell phone, and a government-issued ID.
What’s the Mesa Music Festival’s Schedule?
As we mentioned, more than 200 performances are scheduled to take place across multiple stages and venues throughout the weekend. If you’re feeling adventurous, we recommend wandering the festival, opening yourself up to new genres, and discovering as many bands as possible. If you’d prefer to stick with your favorites, here’s a complete rundown of who's performing and when and where they’ll be at the festival.
Thursday, April 13:
ASU MIX Center
50 North Centennial Way, Mesa
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Keynote Speech by Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd, Killing Joke)
Friday, April 14:
Music Symposium
ASU MIX Center, 50 North Centennial Way, Mesa
Noon — Satyam Patel (Singer’s Connection)
1 p.m. — Les Brown (Source Q Boutique)
2 p.m. — Mike Mumola (attorney/life coach)
3 p.m. — Stacy Nupoff (MB Entertainment Group)
4 p.m. — Dani Cutler (KWSS 93.3 and 99.5 FM)
5 p.m. — Alex Gilbert (TKO Booking Agency)
6 p.m. — Zachary Yoshioka (Powerline Management)
The Nile Theater
105 West Main Street, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Deer MX
6 to 6:30 p.m. — Gone Before Us
7 to 7:30 p.m. — Carver Commodore
8 to 8:30 p.m. — Kanak
9:00 to 9:30 p.m. — Christopher Shayne
10 to 11 p.m. — L.A. Guns
The Underground
105 West Main Street, Mesa
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Autopilot
6:30 to 7 p.m. — Ring Finger No Pinky
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Snailmate
8:30 to 9 p.m. — Bakesale
9:30 to 10 p.m. — Winterhaven
Oro Brewing Company
210 West Main Street, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Just Tommy
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — The Black Hole
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Fat Gray Cat
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Luau
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — CW & Twenty Hands High
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Secret Harbor
Chupacabra Taproom
14 North Robson, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Meghan Pulles
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Slap Daddy
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Danimals and the Bearded Men
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Arlan Feiles
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Aaron Ball Band
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Redoubt
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Outdoors)
154 West Main Street, Mesa
5:30 to 6 p.m. — New Veins
6:30 to 7 p.m. — Moontour
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Chris Bowen Vibes
8:30 to 9 p.m. — Captain Sarcasmo
9:30 to 10 p.m. — The Joeys
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Indoors)
154 West Main Street, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Randy the Poet
6 to 6:30 p.m. — Arilexx
7 to 7:30 p.m. — Rosahlee
8 to 8:30 p.m. — Bogan Via
9 to 9:30 p.m. — Sassidy
Mesa Mural Stage
63 West Main Street, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Indigenous Robot
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Greasy Parcheesi Alliance
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Sick in the Head
7:30 to 8 p.m. — CFA
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Funerelles
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Theriaca
12 West Brewing
12 West Main Street, Mesa
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Tia Penny
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — The Frequency Principle
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Jordy Alejandro and the JNX
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Scott & Sabrina
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Pushing Pluto
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — OG Clinto
The Alley Stage
154 West Main Street, Mesa
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program
6:30 to 7 p.m. — Oceankaleido
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Jahbree
8:30 to 9 p.m. — Trip Rexx
9:30 to 10 p.m. — Class Acts!
Main Stage/Mesa Sessions Stage
Main Street and MacDonald
12:30 to 1 p.m. — Just Bella
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Autopilot
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Mallory Merk
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Dorsten
4:30 to 5 p.m. — Kanak
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Creature Canyon
6:30 to 7 p.m. — The Cardinal Kids
7:30 to 8 p.m. — This Modern
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Everclear
The Nile Theater
105 West Main Street, Mesa
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Bethany Home
3 to 3:30 p.m. — Moontour
4 to 4:30 p.m. — The Ragetones
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Loser Parade
6 to 6:30 p.m. — Bummer Girl
7 to 7:30 p.m. — Lucius Arthur
8 to 8:30 p.m. — Popsiclestickairport
9 to 9:40 p.m. — Anarbor
10 to 11 p.m. — Dreamers
The Underground
105 West Main Street, Mesa
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Sugar Skulls
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Easy Sleeper
4:30 to 5 p.m. — HVSHI
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Tarot Blood
6:30 to 7 p.m. — TREASVRE
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Theriaca
8:30 to 9 p.m. — Deer MX
9:30 to 10 p.m. — The Better Tomorrow
Oro Brewing Company
210 West Main Street, Mesa
12 to 12:30 p.m. — The Psychedelephants
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Thrice Sovereign
1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Indigenous Robot
2:30 to 3 p.m. — What If We Were Robots
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Method to the Madness
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Sam Slick
5 to 5:30 p.m. — The Vinyl Faces
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Christie Huff
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Luke Batcha
7:30 to 8:00 p.m. — Slap Daddy
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Amazing Exploding
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Weapon of Pride
Chupacabra Taproom
14 North Robson, Mesa
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Nicole & Scotty
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Scott & Sabrina
1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Insomniacs
2:30 to 3:00 p.m. — Without A Doubt
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Fat Gray Cat
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Aaron McCall Band
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Manic Monkeys
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — CW & Twenty Hands High
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Fair Child
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Route 48
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — The Great Unknown
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Morgan’s Bluff
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Outdoors)
154 West Main Street, Mesa
12:30 to 1 p.m. — Arlan Feiles
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Nicole & Scotty
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Shane Zen
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Baja Caravan
4:30 to 5 p.m. — People Who Could Fly
5:30 to 6 p.m. — The Frequency Principle
6:30 to 7 p.m. — YUS
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Harlow’s Monkeys
8:30 to 9 p.m. — New Royals
9:30 to 10 p.m. — Loch Seed
Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery (Indoors)
154 West Main Street, Mesa
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Basmini Music
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Kelsea Robin
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Dylan Rainbolt
3 to 3:30 p.m. — Maria Brzykcy of The Water Dogs
4 to 4:30 p.m. — Shayne Zen
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Meghan Pulles
6 to 6:30 p.m. — Imani Graham
7 to 7:30 p.m. — IIWAA
8 to 8:30 p.m. — Sydney Swanson
9 to 9:30 p.m. — One Way Sky
63 West Main Street, Mesa
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — The Joeys
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Summer and the Rain
1:40to 2:10 p.m. — Safety Patrol
2:30 to 3 p.m. — The Fast 86’ers
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — In Memory Of
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — 3idragon
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Escape The Hive
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Ninefinger
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Arsenic Kitchen
7:30 to 8 p.m. — ECNUO
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Avarist
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Pushing Veronica
Smitholator Cookie Shop
124 West Main Street, Mesa
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Greg Guba
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Aubrey
1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Arilexx
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Emby Alexander
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Rosahlee
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Sydney Swanson
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Randy the Poet
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Secret Harbor
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Adam Gabriel
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Maria Brzykcy
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Lisa Oorlog
Organic Bean Café
40 North MacDonald
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Christie Huff
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Fair Child
1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Shane Zen
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Imani Graham
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Adam Gabriel
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — Luke Batcha
5 to 5:30 p.m. — TBA
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Greg Guba
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — Warick Pond
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Kelsea Robin
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Sammi Martinez
12 West Brewing
12 West Main Street, Mesa
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Emby Alexander
12:50 to 1:20 p.m. — Znora
1:40 to 2:10 p.m. — Huzzah!
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Crab People
3:20 to 3:50 p.m. — Morticulture
4:10 to 4:40 p.m. — The Fabulous Boring Brothers
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Aaron Ball Band
5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — Thrice Sovereign
6:40 to 7:10 p.m. — The Last Glimpse
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Easy Sleeper
8:20 to 8:50 p.m. — Burn’d Bridges
9:10 to 9:40 p.m. — Crossing I’s Dotting T’s
The Alley Stage
154 West Main Street, Mesa
12:30 to 1 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program
2:30 to 3 p.m. — Mesa Community College DJ Program
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Chocolate Jesus
4:30 to 5 p.m. — Büg Byte
5:30 to 6 p.m. — Class Acts!
6:30 to 7 p.m. — Nxrvous
7:30 to 8 p.m. — Trip Rexx
8:30 to 9 p.m. — Burr
9:30 to 10:00 p.m. — OCEANKALEIDO