Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return in September

Ballet Arizona will once again host its free Ballet Under the Stars series, an annual slate of family-friendly, no-cost performances, in outdoor venues around metro Phoenix,
This year’s “Ballet Under the Stars” will include excerpts from both contemporary and classic ballets. Audiences will get to experience Robert Bondara’s “Take Me With You,” set to recorded music by the alternative rock band Radiohead. In addition, Ballet Arizona will present two works by Artistic Director Daniela Cardim: “Nocturne,” a beautiful duet adorned by Frederic Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 13” as well as an excerpt from “The Sleeping Beauty,” which will grace the stage in full later this fall.
This year's schedule is:
- Thursday, Sept. 18, Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills
- Friday, Sept. 19, Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
- Saturday, Sept. 20, Centennial Plaza Park, 9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria
- Thursday, Sept. 25, Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
- Friday, Sept. 26, Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
- Saturday, Sept. 27, Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road
"Ballet Under the Stars," which debuted in 1997, serves more than 9,000 attendees annually and is presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation.