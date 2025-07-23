 2025 Ballet Under the Stars Phoenix dates and locations | Phoenix New Times
Ballet Arizona free outdoor dance performances return in September

"Ballet Under the Stars" will again light up Valley parks with dance magic, and all you need to bring is a lawn chair.
August 30, 2025
See Ballet Arizona in the great outdoors this September.
See Ballet Arizona in the great outdoors this September. Rosalie O'Connor
It's almost that time again: Ballet Arizona is bringing dance to the people (and the parks) of the Valley for free.

Ballet Arizona will once again host its free Ballet Under the Stars series, an annual slate of family-friendly, no-cost performances, in outdoor venues around metro Phoenix,

This year’s “Ballet Under the Stars” will include excerpts from both contemporary and classic ballets. Audiences will get to experience Robert Bondara’s “Take Me With You,” set to recorded music by the alternative rock band Radiohead. In addition, Ballet Arizona will present two works by Artistic Director Daniela Cardim: “Nocturne,” a beautiful duet adorned by Frederic Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 13” as well as an excerpt from “The Sleeping Beauty,” which will grace the stage in full later this fall.
Thousands of people attend "Ballet Under the Stars" each year.
Tzu-Chia Huang
“We are excited to begin the 2025-2026 season with an inspiring program like ‘Ballet Under the Stars,’” Artistic Director Daniela Cardim said in an announcement. “This program offers Arizonans a unique chance to experience the enchantment of ballet under the night sky, surrounded by family and friends, in their own neighborhoods. Ballet Under the Stars has been a cherished tradition for thousands of attendees each year, and we are honored to once again bring these free performances to audiences across the Valley.”

This year's schedule is:
  • Thursday, Sept. 18, Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills
  • Friday, Sept. 19, Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
  • Saturday, Sept. 20, Centennial Plaza Park, 9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria
  • Thursday, Sept. 25, Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
  • Friday, Sept. 26, Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
  • Saturday, Sept. 27, Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road
All performances begin at 7 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to get there early with their lawn chairs and/or blankets to secure a spot. Guests may bring their own food and drink, although there are a limited number of vendors selling refreshments.

"Ballet Under the Stars," which debuted in 1997, serves more than 9,000 attendees annually and is presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation. 
