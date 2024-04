Your ultimate guide to Alice Cooper's Coopstock 2024 in Mesa

When is Coopstock 2024?



Australian-born guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi.

Alice Cooper.

Alice Cooper has plenty to keep him occupied these days. The Valley's resident shock-rocker has been busy preparing for his latest summer tour and working on kid-friendly versions of his biggest hits for an upcoming children's compilation album He’s also gearing up for the latest Coopstock, the annual charity music festival at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa that will include performances by Cooper and legendary musicians. This year’s edition is on Saturday and will star REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Australian-born guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi.Coopstock 2024, which benefits his Solid Rock Teen Centers, will also feature an appearance by actor Patrick Warburton, food trucks and auctions.What else will happen at the event? Check out the following guide to Coopstock 2024, which includes details about tickets, parking and the festival’s lineup.Coopstock 2024 is on Saturday, April 13. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the festival is from 5 to 11 p.m.The festival will take place at Las Sendas Golf Club, 7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive in Mesa.Tickets are available via Eventbrite . General admission is $69 plus fees. VIP tickets are $500 plus fees and include valet parking, table seating, dinner and drinks.Musicians and celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s festival include the following.Musicians and dancers from the Solid Rock Teen Centers will also perform during Coopstock 2024Las Sendas Golf Club is located east of Power Road just north of McDowell Road. The most convenient route is via the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway.Free parking is available along Eagle Crest Drive and other streets near Las Sendas Golf Club.A pickup and drop-off spot for Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing services will be available at the bottom of the hill on the opposite side of the entrance to Las Sendas Golf Club.All bags are allowed at Coopstock.Beer, wine and alcohol can be purchased at Coopstock 2024. The following food vendors will be at the event:Yes. Sealed bottles of water can be brought into the event.Weapons, coolers and outside food and drink are not allowed at Coopstock (except for sealed bottles of water).