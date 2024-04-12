Your ultimate guide to Alice Cooper's Coopstock 2024 in Mesa

He’s also gearing up for the latest Coopstock, the annual charity music festival at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa that will include performances by Cooper and legendary musicians. This year’s edition is on Saturday and will star REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Australian-born guitarist and singer-songwriter Orianthi.
Coopstock 2024, which benefits his Solid Rock Teen Centers, will also feature an appearance by actor Patrick Warburton, food trucks and auctions.
What else will happen at the event? Check out the following guide to Coopstock 2024, which includes details about tickets, parking and the festival’s lineup.
When is Coopstock 2024?
Coopstock 2024 is on Saturday, April 13. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the festival is from 5 to 11 p.m.
Where is Coopstock 2024?
The festival will take place at Las Sendas Golf Club, 7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive in Mesa.
How much are tickets?
Tickets are available via Eventbrite. General admission is $69 plus fees. VIP tickets are $500 plus fees and include valet parking, table seating, dinner and drinks.
Coopstock 2024 lineup
Musicians and celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s festival include the following.
- Alice Cooper
- Orianthi
- Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon
- Micky Dolenz of The Monkees
- Patrick Warburton
- Rock Demarco
Getting there
Las Sendas Golf Club is located east of Power Road just north of McDowell Road. The most convenient route is via the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway.
- From Phoenix: Take the eastbound Loop 202 to Exit 23A, then go north on Power Road and turn right onto Eagle Crest Drive.
- From Mesa: Take the westbound Loop 202 to Exit 23B, then head east on McDowell Road to Ridgecrest Drive and turn left. Drive north and then turn left onto Red Mountain Drive.
Where can I park?
Free parking is available along Eagle Crest Drive and other streets near Las Sendas Golf Club.
Ridesharing services
A pickup and drop-off spot for Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing services will be available at the bottom of the hill on the opposite side of the entrance to Las Sendas Golf Club.
What's the bag policy?
All bags are allowed at Coopstock.
What to eat and drink
Beer, wine and alcohol can be purchased at Coopstock 2024. The following food vendors will be at the event:
- Novel Ice Cream
- Bandwagon Food Truck
- Wave Beach Café
- Tito’s Vodka