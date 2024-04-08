18 photos from the Errl Cup’s dope weekend festival in Mesa

Every Valley stoners’ favorite cannabis festival went up in a cloud of smoke on March 16 and 17 — but in a very good weed sort of way.
The Errl Cup — held twice a year in Mesa — brings together vendors, brands, entertainers and marijuana fans on a big field for free weed and swag, competitions and exactly the kind of fun you’d expect in a state with legal weed.
The weekend also includes awards across 35 categories, from Indoor Flower Indica (Blue Blitz from Abundant Organics) to Vape Pen Sativa (Jungle Juice from Bud Bros) and Edible (Shoelace Wax Caps from Freeland Farms). Check out the full list of winners.
Phoenix New Times joined the Errl Cup on March 17. Here are some of our favorite moments.