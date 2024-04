18 photos from the Errl Cup’s dope weekend festival in Mesa

click to enlarge A contestant in the March 17 Vape Wars competition races to be the first to smoke an entire 1 gram vape cartridge. Kevin Hurley

Attendees pose for a group photo.

An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of an electric dab rig.

A Bong Wars competition judge watches other volunteers prepare for the event at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.

An Errl Cup attendee plays Pop-a-Shot.

Kush Hemp Farms AZ was one of many vendors at the Errl Cup.

Contestants in the Vape Wars work to smoke an entire 1 gram vape cartridge.

An attendee takes a dab at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.

An attendee exhales smoke at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.

A contestant in the Bong Wars competition races to smoke .75 grams of flower.

An attendee at the Errl Cup.

Weedmaps' booth was popular with attendees. The online platform allows people to search for cannabis products and dispensaries near them.

An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of a bag of vaporized weed.

Contestants in the Bong Wars competition race to smoke .75 grams of flower.

Staff members from Smoke on the Rim in Payson pose for a photo.

An attendee working his best cape.

An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of a tall bong.

Every Valley stoners’ favorite cannabis festival went up in a cloud of smoke on March 16 and 17 — but in a very good weed sort of way.The Errl Cup — held twice a year in Mesa — brings together vendors, brands, entertainers and marijuana fans on a big field for free weed and swag, competitions and exactly the kind of fun you’d expect in a state with legal weed.The weekend also includes awards across 35 categories, from Indoor Flower Indica (Blue Blitz from Abundant Organics) to Vape Pen Sativa (Jungle Juice from Bud Bros) and Edible (Shoelace Wax Caps from Freeland Farms). Check out the full list of winners. Phoenix New Times joined the Errl Cup on March 17. Here are some of our favorite moments.