18 photos from the Errl Cup’s dope weekend festival in Mesa

The twice-a-year outdoor cannabis event offers two days of swag, contests and fun.
April 8, 2024
Contestants in the Vape Wars competition try to smoke an entire one gram vape cartridge during the Errl Cup on March 17.
Contestants in the Vape Wars competition try to smoke an entire one gram vape cartridge during the Errl Cup on March 17. Kevin Hurley
Every Valley stoners’ favorite cannabis festival went up in a cloud of smoke on March 16 and 17 — but in a very good weed sort of way.

The Errl Cup — held twice a year in Mesa — brings together vendors, brands, entertainers and marijuana fans on a big field for free weed and swag, competitions and exactly the kind of fun you’d expect in a state with legal weed.

The weekend also includes awards across 35 categories, from Indoor Flower Indica (Blue Blitz from Abundant Organics) to Vape Pen Sativa (Jungle Juice from Bud Bros) and Edible (Shoelace Wax Caps from Freeland Farms). Check out the full list of winners.

Phoenix New Times joined the Errl Cup on March 17. Here are some of our favorite moments.

click to enlarge Contestant at Errl Cup
A contestant in the March 17 Vape Wars competition races to be the first to smoke an entire 1 gram vape cartridge.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Errl Cup attendees
Attendees pose for a group photo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Man taking hit from an electric dab rig
An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of an electric dab rig.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A judge at Errl Cup
A Bong Wars competition judge watches other volunteers prepare for the event at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An Errl Cup attendee plays Pop-a-Shot.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Kush Hemp Farms AZ was one of many vendors at the Errl Cup.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Contestants in the Vape Wars work to smoke an entire 1 gram vape cartridge.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Errl Cup attendee taking a dab
An attendee takes a dab at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Errl Cup attendee smoking
An attendee exhales smoke at the 2024 spring Errl Cup.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Bong Wars contestant
A contestant in the Bong Wars competition races to smoke .75 grams of flower.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
An attendee at the Errl Cup.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge WeedMaps booth at Errl Cup
Weedmaps' booth was popular with attendees. The online platform allows people to search for cannabis products and dispensaries near them.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Man with inflatable bag of vaporized weed
An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of a bag of vaporized weed.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Contestants in the Bong Wars competition race to smoke .75 grams of flower.
Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Employees of Smoke on the Rim
Staff members from Smoke on the Rim in Payson pose for a photo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Errl Cup attendee
An attendee working his best cape.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Man with tall bong
An Errl Cup attendee takes a hit out of a tall bong.
Kevin Hurley
