Your ultimate guide to KUPD UFest 2024 in Phoenix: Tickets, lineup and more

click to enlarge Dexter Holland of The Offspring. Melissa Fossum

click to enlarge Chevelle Atom Splitter PR

click to enlarge The crowd at a Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre concert. Live Nation

Don’t underestimate the drawing power of metal and hard rock in the Valley. For proof, look no further than KUPD's yearly UFest. The annual music festival, which has been staged by Phoenix’s top-rated rock station since the mid-‘90s, brings out of thousands of people for a daylong feast of thunderous tunes.This year’s UFest boasts a packed lineup featuring multiple subgenres of metal and hard rock, including punk rocker The Offspring, alt-metal band Chevelle, metalcore fiends Motionless in White, djent/groove metal act Bad Wolves and nu-metal favorites P.O.D. Tempe’s Bury the Darkness will also perform.“It’s one of the station’s biggest concerts of the year,” says KUPD marketing and promotions director Ben Hartman. “We're hoping to appease as much of our audience as we can with all of the different genres of bands within active rock.”If you’re planning to attend this year’s UFest on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, check out our guide to the event. Be sure to bring sun protection as well as your black shirt, and prepare yourself for a day of killer riffs, relentless drums and guttural wails.UFest is on Friday, April 26. Gates open at 3 p.m. and performances are from 3:30 to 11 p.m.The festival is at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.All tickets are available through Live Nation . General admission lawn seating is $48.65 per person. Reserved seating is $48.65 to $121.20 per person. Admission to the pit area, which is standing-room only, is $135.95. (A dollar from each ticket will benefit United Phoenix Firefighter’s charities.)The following bands are scheduled to perform at this year's UFestThe festival is an all-ages event.Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is located south of Encanto Boulevard between 79th and 83rd avenues. Here’s how to get to the venue:Take the westbound I-10 to the HOV lane exit for 79th Avenue. Head north past McDowell Road and turn left to enter Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre’s parking lot.Take I-10 to the exit for 83rd Avenue and then head north and turn right at either Palm Lane or Encanto Boulevard and use the alternate entrances to the venue’s parking lot.Parking at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is free for festival ticket holders.If you’re using Uber or Lyft to get to the festival, a pickup/dropoff point is available on Palm Lane on the southwest side of the venue.Vendors at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will only accept credit, debit or mobile pay services like Google Pay or Apple Pay.Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre has a variety of food options at concession stands inside the venue. Selections include Volt Burger, Art Bird’s fried chicken, DogHaus hot dogs, Tim Love’s brisket nachos and BAKED by Jon & Vinny pizza. Vegan options are also available. Multiple bars will sell beer, wine and cocktails.Yes. Factory-sealed water bottles up to one gallon per person are allowed. You can also bring in refillable water bottles. Refills will be available at hydration stations inside the venue near the restrooms in the east and west plazas.The festival's U-Zone will be located on the east side of the venue in the grassy area. It will host games from Mesa's StarFighters Arcade, carnival rides and vendor booths. Action Ride will also have bicycle races for prizes, ACME Prints will sell branded UFest bandanas and other swag and the Military Assistance Mission will have a booth.You can bring clear bags, backpacks and totes no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches inside Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Small, non-clear bags and fanny packs that are no larger than 6 inches by 9 inches are also allowed.Hats, sunglasses, non-aerosol sunscreen and bug spray, non-professional cameras without detachable lenses and personal misting fans that are empty upon arrival are all permitted. You can also bring in e-cigarettes and vaping pens, but they can only be used in the lawn and plaza areas.Blankets, lawn chairs, weapons, large bags, outside food or drink, coolers, illegal drugs, glass containers, selfie sticks, laser pointers, glow sticks, fireworks and strollers.