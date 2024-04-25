Your ultimate guide to KUPD UFest 2024 in Phoenix: Tickets, lineup and more

This year’s UFest boasts a packed lineup featuring multiple subgenres of metal and hard rock, including punk rocker The Offspring, alt-metal band Chevelle, metalcore fiends Motionless in White, djent/groove metal act Bad Wolves and nu-metal favorites P.O.D. Tempe’s Bury the Darkness will also perform.
“It’s one of the station’s biggest concerts of the year,” says KUPD marketing and promotions director Ben Hartman. “We're hoping to appease as much of our audience as we can with all of the different genres of bands within active rock.”
If you’re planning to attend this year’s UFest on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, check out our guide to the event. Be sure to bring sun protection as well as your black shirt, and prepare yourself for a day of killer riffs, relentless drums and guttural wails.
When is UFest 2024?
UFest is on Friday, April 26. Gates open at 3 p.m. and performances are from 3:30 to 11 p.m.
Where is UFest 2024?
The festival is at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave.
How much are UFest tickets?
All tickets are available through Live Nation. General admission lawn seating is $48.65 per person. Reserved seating is $48.65 to $121.20 per person. Admission to the pit area, which is standing-room only, is $135.95. (A dollar from each ticket will benefit United Phoenix Firefighter’s charities.)
UFest 2024 lineup
The following bands are scheduled to perform at this year's UFest
- The Offspring
- Motionless in White
- Chevelle
- P.O.D.
- Bad Wolves
- Bury the Darkness
Age limits
The festival is an all-ages event.
Getting there
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is located south of Encanto Boulevard between 79th and 83rd avenues. Here’s how to get to the venue:
If you’re driving from the east Valley or downtown Phoenix: Take the westbound I-10 to the HOV lane exit for 79th Avenue. Head north past McDowell Road and turn left to enter Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre’s parking lot.
If you’re driving from the west Valley: Take I-10 to the exit for 83rd Avenue and then head north and turn right at either Palm Lane or Encanto Boulevard and use the alternate entrances to the venue’s parking lot.