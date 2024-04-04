Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?





NCAA March Madness Music Festival: When is it?

Friday, April 5: 4:30-10 p.m

Saturday, April: 6: 3-9 p.m



Sunday, April 7: 2:30-10 p.m

How do I get March Madness Music Festival tickets?

The festival is a free, ticketless event.



Who can attend?

March Madness Music Festival: dates, schedule, musicians



5:30 p.m.: Remi Wolf

7:15 p.m.: Renee Rapp

8:45 p.m.: ZEDD

Opening act: TBA

7:45 p.m.: Jonas Brothers

3 p.m.: Leon Bridges

4:30 p.m.: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys

8:30 p.m.: Mumford & Sons



When do doors open for March Madness Music Festival?

click to enlarge The Jonas Brothers are headed back to the Valley for the March Madness Music Festival. Republic Records

Where do I park for March Madness Music Festival?

Public transportation to Margaret T. Hance Park





What is the seating like?

The park is covered in grass. No folding chairs, stools, seating devices of any type or blankets are allowed.



What about refreshments?

click to enlarge Mumford & Sons will headline the March Madness Music Festival on Sunday night. Courtesy of Glass Note Music

How do I pay for things?

What's the bag policy?

What can I bring?

What can't I bring?