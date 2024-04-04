 Phoenix March Madness Music Festival dates, schedule, musicians | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

Get ready for three days of free shows by top artists in downtown Phoenix.
April 4, 2024
ZEDD will headline the first night of the NCAA March Madness Music Fest.
ZEDD will headline the first night of the NCAA March Madness Music Fest. Chuffmedia
It's a treat we don't get very often: The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is coming back to Phoenix this weekend as part of the NCAA Final Four Festivities.

It's been seven years since downtown Phoenix has hosted the three-day music event featuring some of the biggest names in the business.

Here's everything you need to know if you're planning on attending.

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?

The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St. Attendees will enter the event on the west side of the park.

NCAA March Madness Music Festival: When is it?

  • Friday, April 5: 4:30-10 p.m
  • Saturday, April: 6: 3-9 p.m
  • Sunday, April 7: 2:30-10 p.m

How do I get March Madness Music Festival tickets?

The festival is a free, ticketless event.

Who can attend?

The festival is an all-ages event.

March Madness Music Festival: dates, schedule, musicians

Friday, April 5
  • 5:30 p.m.: Remi Wolf
  • 7:15 p.m.: Renee Rapp
  • 8:45 p.m.: ZEDD
Saturday, April 6
  • Opening act: TBA
  • 7:45 p.m.: Jonas Brothers
Sunday, April 7
  • 3 p.m.: Leon Bridges
  • 4:30 p.m.: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
  • 6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys
  • 8:30 p.m.: Mumford & Sons

When do doors open for March Madness Music Festival?

Fans are allowed to get in line beginning at 7 a.m. each day, and when the event space is full, no more people will be admitted.

The Jonas Brothers are headed back to the Valley for the March Madness Music Festival.
Republic Records

Where do I park for March Madness Music Festival?

There's not much parking near Margaret T. Hance Park. You can reserve parking on the Ace Parking website, or drive around downtown until you find a space.

Public transportation to Margaret T. Hance Park

Valley Metro rail stops McDowell Road/Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue are nearby; cost is $4 for an all-day pass. Other options include biking or using a rideshare app.

What is the seating like?

The park is covered in grass. No folding chairs, stools, seating devices of any type or blankets are allowed.

What about refreshments?

Food and drinks vendors will be on-site.
Mumford & Sons will headline the March Madness Music Festival on Sunday night.
Courtesy of Glass Note Music

How do I pay for things?

March Madness Music Festival is a cashless event, so bring a credit or debit card.

What's the bag policy?

Clear bags can be no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Opaque bags can be no larger than 5.5" x 8.5"

What can I bring?

Hats, sunglasses, earplugs, non-aerosol sunscreen, one factory-sealed bottle of water that is 20 ounces or smaller per person, an empty refillable bottle, phone charging case or phone charger.

What can't I bring?

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities; artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind; balls or any object that can be used as a projectile; cameras with professional lenses longer than 3”, GoPros, video recorders and mono/tripods; e-cigarettes or vapes (no smoking allowed); outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs); fireworks or weapons of any kind; illegal substances; laser pointers; poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie-sticks; signs or flags larger than 3’ x 2’; unmanned aircraft systems/radio-controlled model aircraft; segways, skateboards and hoverboards; and personal carts, wagons or other large rolling devices (simple strollers are allowed).
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
