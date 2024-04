Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?





NCAA March Madness Music Festival: When is it?

Friday, April 5: 4:30-10 p.m

Saturday, April: 6: 3-9 p.m



Sunday, April 7: 2:30-10 p.m

How do I get March Madness Music Festival tickets?

The festival is a free, ticketless event.



Who can attend?

March Madness Music Festival: dates, schedule, musicians



5:30 p.m.: Remi Wolf

7:15 p.m.: Renee Rapp

8:45 p.m.: ZEDD

Opening act: TBA

7:45 p.m.: Jonas Brothers

3 p.m.: Leon Bridges

4:30 p.m.: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys

8:30 p.m.: Mumford & Sons



When do doors open for March Madness Music Festival?

click to enlarge The Jonas Brothers are headed back to the Valley for the March Madness Music Festival. Republic Records

Where do I park for March Madness Music Festival?

Public transportation to Margaret T. Hance Park





What is the seating like?

The park is covered in grass. No folding chairs, stools, seating devices of any type or blankets are allowed.



What about refreshments?

click to enlarge Mumford & Sons will headline the March Madness Music Festival on Sunday night. Courtesy of Glass Note Music

How do I pay for things?

What's the bag policy?

What can I bring?

What can't I bring?

It's a treat we don't get very often: The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is coming back to Phoenix this weekend as part of the NCAA Final Four Festivities.It's been seven years since downtown Phoenix has hosted the three-day music event featuring some of the biggest names in the business.Here's everything you need to know if you're planning on attending.The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St. Attendees will enter the event on the west side of the park.The festival is an all-ages event.Fans are allowed to get in line beginning at 7 a.m. each day, and when the event space is full, no more people will be admitted.There's not much parking near Margaret T. Hance Park. You can reserve parking on the Ace Parking website , or drive around downtown until you find a space.Valley Metro rail stops McDowell Road/Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue are nearby; cost is $4 for an all-day pass. Other options include biking or using a rideshare app.Food and drinks vendors will be on-site.March Madness Music Festival is a cashless event, so bring a credit or debit card.Clear bags can be no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Opaque bags can be no larger than 5.5" x 8.5"Hats, sunglasses, earplugs, non-aerosol sunscreen, one factory-sealed bottle of water that is 20 ounces or smaller per person, an empty refillable bottle, phone charging case or phone charger.Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities; artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind; balls or any object that can be used as a projectile; cameras with professional lenses longer than 3”, GoPros, video recorders and mono/tripods; e-cigarettes or vapes (no smoking allowed); outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs); fireworks or weapons of any kind; illegal substances; laser pointers; poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie-sticks; signs or flags larger than 3’ x 2’; unmanned aircraft systems/radio-controlled model aircraft; segways, skateboards and hoverboards; and personal carts, wagons or other large rolling devices (simple strollers are allowed).