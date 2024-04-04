Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

It's been seven years since downtown Phoenix has hosted the three-day music event featuring some of the biggest names in the business.
Here's everything you need to know if you're planning on attending.
Where is the March Madness Music Festival?The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver St. Attendees will enter the event on the west side of the park.
NCAA March Madness Music Festival: When is it?
- Friday, April 5: 4:30-10 p.m
- Saturday, April: 6: 3-9 p.m
- Sunday, April 7: 2:30-10 p.m
How do I get March Madness Music Festival tickets?
The festival is a free, ticketless event.
Who can attend?The festival is an all-ages event.
March Madness Music Festival: dates, schedule, musicians
Friday, April 5
- 5:30 p.m.: Remi Wolf
- 7:15 p.m.: Renee Rapp
- 8:45 p.m.: ZEDD
- Opening act: TBA
- 7:45 p.m.: Jonas Brothers
- 3 p.m.: Leon Bridges
- 4:30 p.m.: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
- 6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys
- 8:30 p.m.: Mumford & Sons
When do doors open for March Madness Music Festival?Fans are allowed to get in line beginning at 7 a.m. each day, and when the event space is full, no more people will be admitted.
Where do I park for March Madness Music Festival?There's not much parking near Margaret T. Hance Park. You can reserve parking on the Ace Parking website, or drive around downtown until you find a space.
Public transportation to Margaret T. Hance ParkValley Metro rail stops McDowell Road/Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue are nearby; cost is $4 for an all-day pass. Other options include biking or using a rideshare app.
What is the seating like?
The park is covered in grass. No folding chairs, stools, seating devices of any type or blankets are allowed.