Your guide to Country Thunder Arizona 2024: Tickets, schedule and more

The festival is Arizona's largest country music event with an estimated 30,000-plus people expected each day. It’s also an enormous hootenanny.
Attendees can indulge in four days of partying and fun while enjoying performances by almost twho dozen country music artists. The Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup features such big names as Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Paul Cauthen and Warren Zeiders.
What else is on tap for the four-day festival? How much are Country Thunder Arizona tickets? Where can you park at Canyon Moon Ranch? Here’s a guide to Country Thunder Arizona 2024 with answers to those questions and everything you need to know.
When is Country Thunder Arizona 2024?
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 is from Thursday to Sunday, April 11 to 14.
Where is the festival?
Country Thunder Arizona is at Canyon Moon Ranch, 20585 E. Water Way in Florence.
What time is Country Thunder Arizona?
The official hours of Country Thunder Arizona 2024 are as follows:
- Campgrounds: Open for early arrivals 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10
- Front gate and will call: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily from Wednesday to Sunday
- Concert bowl: Opens at 1 p.m., daily
- Concert bowl information booth: 1 to 10 p.m., daily
- Parking: 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., daily
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Thursday
- 2 p.m., Kyle McKearney
- 3:30 p.m., Halle Kearns
- 5 p.m., Avery Anna
- 6:30 p.m., Stephen Wilson Jr.
- 8 p.m., Flatland Cavalry
- 10 p.m., Lainey Wilson
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Friday
- 2 p.m., Alana Springsteen
- 3:30 p.m., The Bellamy Brothers
- 5 p.m., Randall King
- 6:30 p.m., Nate Smith
- 8 p.m., Paul Cauthen
- 10 p.m., Eric Church
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Saturday
- 2 p.m., Emily Ann Roberts
- 3:30 p.m., Lauren Watkins
- 5 p.m., Dallas Smith
- 6:30 p.m., Priscilla Block
- 8 p.m., Warren Zeiders
- 10 p.m., Jelly Roll
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Sunday
- 2:30 p.m., Alexandra Kay
- 4 p.m., Jake Worthington
- 5:30 p.m., Diamond Rio
- 7 p.m., Randy Houser
- 9 p.m., Koe Wetzel
Country Thunder Arizona 2024 tickets
Tickets are available at countrythunder.com/az-tickets or at the onsite box office. (Note: Prices are cheaper online.)
Single-day general admission tickets are $175 per day and only get you into the festival. Weekend general admission passes are $300 and also include access to the campgrounds.
Platinum Experience tickets are $300 per day or $600 for the weekend. Perks include a souvenir badge and access to the campgrounds, reserved parking, an exclusive skybox, the Oasis lounge, upgraded restrooms and a separate festival entrance.
NUTRL Zone and Kona Big Wave passes are $675 for the weekend. Each option includes the same perks as the Platinum Experience, as well as access to a VIP viewing area in front of the main stage on one side of the catwalk.
Can kids attend?
Yes. Country Thunder Arizona is an all-ages event. Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Attendees have to be 21 or older to buy and consume alcohol, though.
Is camping still available?
No. Campground spaces at Country Thunder Arizona have been sold out for months.
Getting there
Canyon Moon Ranch is located approximately 60 miles southeast of Phoenix. From the Valley, take the eastbound U.S. Highway 60/Superstition Freeway for approximately 40 miles until it ends. Proceed for an additional 13 miles until reaching Florence Junction, then head south along State Highway 79 for 17 miles. Turn left at Price Station Road and follow the signs.
Shuttle service
Stagecoach Express Shuttle will offer daily round-trip service to Country Thunder from two east Valley locations.
- Walmart, 240 W. Baseline Road in Mesa. Departures at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; $55 for the first person, $25 each additional person, each way.
- Goodwill, 185 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Departures at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; $49 for the first person, $25 each additional person, each way.