 Country Thunder Arizona 2024 guide: Tickets, schedule and more | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Your guide to Country Thunder Arizona 2024: Tickets, schedule and more

Everything y'all need to know about the four-day music festival outside of Phoenix.
April 8, 2024
Country Thunder Arizona is back for 2024.
Country Thunder Arizona is back for 2024. Country Thunder
Share this:
Local cowboys, cowgirls and country music fans have a busy weekend ahead of them. Country Thunder Arizona 2024 returns to Canyon Moon Ranch outside of Florence from Thursday to Sunday, April 11 to 14, and promises four days of music from high-profile recording artists and hitmakers.

The festival is Arizona's largest country music event with an estimated 30,000-plus people expected each day. It’s also an enormous hootenanny.

Attendees can indulge in four days of partying and fun while enjoying performances by almost twho dozen country music artists. The Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup features such big names as Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Paul Cauthen and Warren Zeiders.

What else is on tap for the four-day festival? How much are Country Thunder Arizona tickets? Where can you park at Canyon Moon Ranch? Here’s a guide to Country Thunder Arizona 2024 with answers to those questions and everything you need to know.
click to enlarge
The main stage crowd at a recent Country Thunder Arizona.
Country Thunder

When is Country Thunder Arizona 2024?

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 is from Thursday to Sunday, April 11 to 14.

Where is the festival?

Country Thunder Arizona is at Canyon Moon Ranch, 20585 E. Water Way in Florence.

What time is Country Thunder Arizona?

The official hours of Country Thunder Arizona 2024 are as follows:
  • Campgrounds: Open for early arrivals 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10
  • Front gate and will call: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily from Wednesday to Sunday
  • Concert bowl: Opens at 1 p.m., daily
  • Concert bowl information booth: 1 to 10 p.m., daily
  • Parking: 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., daily
click to enlarge
Lainey Wilson will perform on Thursday at Country Thunder Arizona 2024.
Broken Bow Records

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Thursday

  • 2 p.m., Kyle McKearney
  • 3:30 p.m., Halle Kearns
  • 5 p.m., Avery Anna
  • 6:30 p.m., Stephen Wilson Jr.
  • 8 p.m., Flatland Cavalry
  • 10 p.m., Lainey Wilson

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Friday

  • 2 p.m., Alana Springsteen
  • 3:30 p.m., The Bellamy Brothers
  • 5 p.m., Randall King
  • 6:30 p.m., Nate Smith
  • 8 p.m., Paul Cauthen
  • 10 p.m., Eric Church

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Saturday

  • 2 p.m., Emily Ann Roberts
  • 3:30 p.m., Lauren Watkins
  • 5 p.m., Dallas Smith
  • 6:30 p.m., Priscilla Block
  • 8 p.m., Warren Zeiders
  • 10 p.m., Jelly Roll

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 lineup times for Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m., Alexandra Kay
  • 4 p.m., Jake Worthington
  • 5:30 p.m., Diamond Rio
  • 7 p.m., Randy Houser
  • 9 p.m., Koe Wetzel
click to enlarge
Country Thunder's Platinum Experience offers plenty of perks.
Country Thunder

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 tickets

Tickets are available at countrythunder.com/az-tickets or at the onsite box office. (Note: Prices are cheaper online.)

Single-day general admission tickets are $175 per day and only get you into the festival. Weekend general admission passes are $300 and also include access to the campgrounds.

Platinum Experience tickets are $300 per day or $600 for the weekend. Perks include a souvenir badge and access to the campgrounds, reserved parking, an exclusive skybox, the Oasis lounge, upgraded restrooms and a separate festival entrance.

NUTRL Zone and Kona Big Wave passes are $675 for the weekend. Each option includes the same perks as the Platinum Experience, as well as access to a VIP viewing area in front of the main stage on one side of the catwalk.

Can kids attend?

Yes. Country Thunder Arizona is an all-ages event. Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Attendees have to be 21 or older to buy and consume alcohol, though.

Is camping still available?

No. Campground spaces at Country Thunder Arizona have been sold out for months.
click to enlarge
Jelly Roll will perform on Saturday at Country Thunder Arizona 2024.
Ashley Osborn

Getting there

Canyon Moon Ranch is located approximately 60 miles southeast of Phoenix. From the Valley, take the eastbound U.S. Highway 60/Superstition Freeway for approximately 40 miles until it ends. Proceed for an additional 13 miles until reaching Florence Junction, then head south along State Highway 79 for 17 miles. Turn left at Price Station Road and follow the signs.

Shuttle service

Stagecoach Express Shuttle will offer daily round-trip service to Country Thunder from two east Valley locations.
  • Walmart, 240 W. Baseline Road in Mesa. Departures at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; $55 for the first person, $25 each additional person, each way.
  • Goodwill, 185 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Departures at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; $49 for the first person, $25 each additional person, each way.
Return trips are at 9 p.m. and midnight, Thursday through Saturday and 8 and 11 p.m., Sunday. Reservations and more information is available here.

Country Thunder Arizona 2024 parking

According to Country Thunder’s website, parking passes are required for all vehicles. Single-day parking passes are $25 per vehicle, per day. Weekend passes covering all four days of the festival are $60 per vehicle. (Your vehicle must be removed by 2:30 a.m. each night.) Overnight parking is also available for an additional $80 pass.
click to enlarge
A map to Country Thunder's festival bowl.
Country Thunder

Entering the festival

A government-issued photo ID is required to pick up tickets from will call. There will be entrances for general admission patrons on both the east and west ends of the festival. A separate entrance for ADA and reserved/VIP seating will be on the northwest side. Security will conduct bag checks and use a metal detector wand on all patrons upon entry.

What's the bag policy?

Security will allow clear plastic bags up to 14 inches by 14 inches, one-gallon disposable freezer bags and small clutches no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches into the festival.

How do I pay for things?

Vendors will only accept credit and debit cards or food and drink tickets at Country Thunder Arizona. Those with cash can purchase food and drink tickets from blue ticket booths located in the concert bowl.

What to eat and drink

A food court will be set up on the south side of the concert bowl. Bars will have beer, cocktails, soda and water for sale.

Can I bring in water?

One (1) unopened bottle of water per person can be brought into Country Thunder Arizona. A free refill station is located near the east entrance.
click to enlarge
Eric Church will perform on Friday at Country Thunder Arizona 2024.
UMG Nashville

What else can I bring?

Hats, sunblock, sunglasses, beach towels, non-professional or disposable cameras and lighters are all permitted. Blankets, soft lawn chairs and strollers are also allowed but will be searched upon entry. Prescription medication is okay (as long as the name on the bottle matches your government-issued photo ID), as are over-the-counter meds (provided they’re new and factory-sealed).

What can't I bring?

Weapons like firearms or anything with a blade is forbidden. Laser pointers, fireworks, noisemakers, illegal substances, selfie sticks, drones, backpacks or large bags, glass containers, monopods or tripods, umbrellas, laptops, radios, outside food and drink, chairs with canopies and non-service animals are also not allowed.

What's Electric Thunder?

Country Thunder will offer a nightclub-like area inside an enormous tent on the east side of the concert bowl. During the daytime, it will host line-dance lessons and dance competitions or will operate as a space where attendees can hang out. Each night, the tent will feature DJ Griffin Green spinning high-energy tunes after the headliners finish on the main stage.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he primarily focuses on arts, culture, music, and nightlife. He began writing for New Times in 2003 and joined the staff full-time in 2005. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
New West Valley Record Show celebrates vinyl culture in Goodyear

Shopping

New West Valley Record Show celebrates vinyl culture in Goodyear

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

Festivals

Your guide to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Country artist Orville Peck brings Stampede Tour to Mesa this fall

Just Announced

Country artist Orville Peck brings Stampede Tour to Mesa this fall

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024: Concerts, parking and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024: Concerts, parking and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation