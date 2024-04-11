Tool’s Maynard James Keenan on life, music and turning 60

Three bands, including the legendary Tool. Multiple vineyards around Arizona. Tasting rooms in Jerome and Scottsdale. Two restaurants in Cottonwood: Four 8 Fried Chicken, a new concept that Keenan opened the day before our interview, and Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria. Two Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojos in the Verde Valley – just earlier this month, Keenan earned his black belt in the martial art.

click to enlarge Keenan as Agent Dick Merkin, his Puscifer alter ego. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Keenan performs with Tool at Footprint Center in Phoenix in 2022. Jim Louvau

click to enlarge Keenan stands on the bar at his Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Cottonwood. Jim Louvau

Just do what you love. A lot of times, we end up excelling in an area because we get praised. I think you’re never going to be happy or satisfied if you’re constantly chasing the reward, right? The extrinsic stimulation to get a thing done. You’re always going to be dissatisfied. If it’s a thing you want to do, it’s an intrinsic reward of doing the thing because you love the thing and getting better at the thing, whatever it might be. If you love doing it because you get money, you’re never going to be satisfied, because you’re never going to have enough money. You have to be happy to do the thing. All the money and that shit will come if you’re just really excited about and diligent about getting better at the thing.

click to enlarge "I’m not concerned about being nice. I’m concerned about doing the right thing." Jim Louvau