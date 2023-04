Your Ultimate Guide to Metro Phoenix's Best 4/20 Events and Deals in 2023

Arizona Natural Concepts

1039 East Carefree Highway

ancdispensary.com

click to enlarge The Expendables will headline Buds-A-Palooza on Friday, April 14. Mint Talent Group

Buds-A-Palooza 2023

Garfield and Fifth streets

budsapalooza.com

The Clarendon Hotel

401 West Clarendon Avenue

goclarendon.com

click to enlarge Blunt Club artist and co-founder Dumperfoo. Benjamin Leatherman

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

crescentphx.com

click to enlarge As you'd expect, Cheba Hut will host 420 celebrations. Jackie Mercandetti

Cheba Hut

Multiple locations

chebahut.com

Egyptian Motor Hotel

765 Grand Avenue

egyptianmotorhotel.com

420 Golf Tournament at Arizona Golf Resort

425 South Power Road, Mesa

click to enlarge HQ Smoke & Vape in Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

HQ Vape & Smoke

219 West University Drive, Tempe

420hq.com

Mic Drop Mania

51 East Boston Street, Chandler

micdropmania.com

Marquee Theatre

730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe

marqueetheatreaz.com

click to enlarge The interior of Mint Cannabis in Tempe. Jacob Tyler Dunn Mint Cannabis

Multiple locations

mintdeals.com

Paraphernalia Boutique

4234 West Dunlap Avenue

instagram.com/pbaz420

click to enlarge B-Real of Cypress Hill will headline the Desert Blaze Taco and Tequila Music Fest on Saturday, April 15. Eitan Miskevich

Phoenix Events Complex

2209 North 99th Avenue

QuartHaus

201 South Washington Street, Chandler

quarthaus.com

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

5350 East High Street

az.houseofcomedy.net

Sky High Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

shopskyhigh.com

Sol Flower Dispensaries

Multiple Valley locations

livewithsol.com

Stir Crazy Comedy Club

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Suite E-206, Glendale

stircrazycomedyclub.com

Waldo's World 420 Music Fest

5307 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale

Wild Side Smoke Shop

405 West University Drive, Suite 102, Tempe

Excuse us for being blunt, but a lot of what you know about 4/20 is probably wrong. It's neither the police radio code for marijuana usage, nor is it the number of chemical compounds present in cannabis. And, despite what your stoner friends might declare, April 20 (the date when 4/20 is celebrated each year) is not a national holiday.All that said, 4/20 is still a major occasion for cannabis connoisseurs. And with sales of recreational cannabis in Arizona topping $1 billion in the last two years, more locals than ever are partaking in the substance in its various forms, including flower, concentrates, oils, and edibles.As a result, there will be more folks celebrating 4/20 this year. The good news is that they’ll have plenty of places to do so around the Valley.Just ask Adam Pioth, co-founder of Arizona Smoking Team, a social group for local cannabis consumers.“It’s a pretty big day,” Pioth says. “It’s like Super Bowl Sunday for stoners.”Numerous dispensaries, smoke shops, bars, and other businesses in the metro Phoenix area will host events on Thursday, April 20. Even better, several events will happen both before and after the big day. And there’s more to do than just fire up a bong, as activities will range from blunt-rolling contests to a special edition of local hip-hop night The Blunt Club. There will also be festivals, hotel parties, and even yoga sessions.To help you keep track, we've put together a rundown of the best 4/20 events happening in the Valley in the coming days. Read on and smoke 'em if you got 'em.Arizona-based cannabis vendors like Yummy Gummy, Tipsy Turtle Edibles, and Achieve Concentrates will offer games and prizes on the patio at Arizona Natural Concepts beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 20. Acoustic guitarist Bill Dutcher will perform until 11 a.m. and the Moore of That food truck will stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional vendors — including Glorious Extracts, Kind Concentrates, Vital Gummies, and DRIP — will appear from 2 to 5 p.m. with live music from singer-songwriter Stephanie Chacon from 3 to 6 p.m. The first 100 customers who spend $100 at either 8 a.m. or 4:20 p.m. will get a free goodie bag. Deals on flower, concentrate, edibles, and other cannabis products will be available inside ANC throughout the day and $420 in store credit will be raffled off at 4:20 p.m. Call 602-224-5999 for details.The largest 4/20 celebration in the Valley can be found at this festival on Friday, April 14, which will encompass a four-block area south of Roosevelt Row. Close to a dozen glass artists will appear, including Josh Porter, Desi B, Erk De Jerk, Brian Jacobson, Shuhbuh, and Reverend Morse. Other highlights include the Arizona Natural Concepts vendor village, a Sneakerhead pop-up, and the Pucks Cannabis Confections munchie mall. Reggae and rock bands like The Expendables, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, and Fayuca will perform throughout the event and you can also catch stand-up sets by comedians like Richard Douglas Jones, August O'Neal, Tara Shakespeare, and Ray Earl. There will also be various bars, screenings of stoner movies, live art sessions, and more. Gates open at 4:20 p.m. Tickets are $20.The Valley’s only cannabis-friendly hotel will host the Blazing Arizona | Cannabis Capitol Cup event on Thursday, April 20. Expect an evening of 4/20 games, DJs, live music, and activations by Arizona brands. An award ceremony highlighting top local cannabis brands in different categories will cap things off and more than 200 budtenders will be in attendance. The event’s hours are from 4 to 11:10 p.m. General admission is $10 via elevationsnation.com/events. Call 602-252-7363.The long-running hip-hop night The Blunt Club will stage a special 4/20 edition on Thursday, April 20, on the Crescent’s patio. Pickster One, DJ Reflekshin, and Mane One will spin up hip-hop on the record decks while Dumperfoo creates live art. DRIP products will be given away throughout the evening. The beats start dropping at 9 p.m. and admission is free.To the surprise of no one, given its cannabis-inspired bent, every Cheba Hut in the Valley will host 4/20 celebrations on Thursday, April 20. Each will offer various giveaways and sell "nug" (a.k.a. small) subs with chips and a drink for $4.20. (It’s served on a souvenir Frisbee, because of course it is.) Meanwhile, the festivities at the location in Mesa (1710 West Southern Avenue) and Tempe (960 West University Drive) will also include live music, vendors, and artists, and the Cheba Hut in Chandler (11 West Boston Street) will also stage a joint-rolling contest and a ranch-chugging competition. Hours vary per location.Online smoke shop The Piperazzi will bring in rapper Kirko Bangz to headline its 4/20 Festival and Hotel Takeover on Thursday, April 20. Games, raffles, and vendors are also planned. The festivities run from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. General admission is $35 and VIP tickets are $100 and include a swag bag with a grinder, 2 grams of premium cannabis, and other goodies. Both options can be purchased at thepiperazzi.com/events.The PGA Tour might forbid its competitors from using cannabis, but the organizers of this golf tournament on Thursday, April 20, certainly won’t. Participants and attendees can consume cannabis throughout the course during the event, which will put the “Fore!” in 4/20. Vendors, a dab bar, and goodie bags will also be available. The competition tees off at 3 p.m. and live music will start at 5 p.m. in the banquet hall. General admission is $10, VIP tickets are $60 to $100, and golf packages are $200 to $300. See allevents.in/mesa/420-golf-tournament for more info.Stop by HQ Vape & Smoke on Thursday, April 20, and score free food from Cheba Hut, partake in various 4/20 deals, or participate in the “HQ Munchie Mission” scavenger hunt, which will feature glassware and smoking accessories as prizes. From noon to 6 p.m., patrons can also spin a prize wheel and score items from Puffco, Raw, and Zig-Zag. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shop will also have specials available throughout the month, including sales on all glassware and up to 60 percent off select pieces from April 15 to 21 and all vaping devices, accessories, and juices on sale from April 22 to 30. Call 480-966-6093.Lamar Mitchell Jr. and other homegrown stand-up comics will channel their inner Cheech and Chong at the Up N' Jokes comedy show on Thursday, April 20. They’ll dispense plenty of weed-related wisecracks about stoners, the munchies, and similar subjects. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there’s a $10 cover.Horrorcore/hip-hop duo Twiztid are die-hard cannabis fans, as evidenced by the fact their merch frequently incorporates marijuana imagery and the title of their 2021 EPwas inspired by a slang term for reefer. Their annual 4/20 show is also a big deal for their fans. This year, Twiztid will stage the gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on Thursday, April 20, as part of their Certified Psychos tour. Blaze, ABK, Boondox, AMB, and Cody Manson will open. Doors are at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 to $70 for balcony seating.The 4/20 festivities at Mint won’t be limited to a single day, as their five Valley locations will celebrate the occasion over the next week or so. They’ll give away $100,000 in cannabis products and other prizes from in-demand vendors at random each day to patrons who are 21 or older through Thursday, April 20. There will also be dozens of “buy one, get one” deals on favorite brands, free non-medicated munchies, sets by local DJs, and raffles occurring hourly from open until close daily. And if you get a craving for cannabis in the middle of the night, Mint’s flagship location in Tempe (5210 South Priest Drive) will also operate around the clock during an 11-day stretch from 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Call 480-749-6468 for more info.Paraphernalia Boutique’s annual 4/20 celebration on Friday, April 21, will extend into its parking lot and feature a variety of activities. Inside the store, there will be sales, giveaways, doorbuster deals, and a $5 “mega raffle” with more than $2,500 in prizes. Outside, you can experience live music, glass-blowing demonstrations, a tie-dye booth, and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 623-939-4787 for full details. Cypress Hill's B-Real will headline the Desert Blaze Tacos and Tequila Music Festival on Saturday, April 15, at the complex. Other hip-hop artists scheduled to perform include DJ Quik, MC Eiht, Suga Free, Mr. Capone-E, Kurupt, Spice 1, and many more. The event will also feature carnival rides and games, a car and bike show, taco trucks, food and drink vendors, and a Selena tribute and lookalike contest. The annual Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival will also take place within the festival grounds and will highlight local dispensary products, smoke shops, and more. Gates open at noon. Mint Cannabis is offering “buy one, get one” deals on general admission tickets for $50 and VIP tickets for $100. Visit mintdeals.com/blog/desert-blaze-2023 Cannabis dispensary chain Trulieve will host a Hip-Hop Yoga session from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Samples of Muse concentrates and cartridges, Loveli edibles, and Stiiizy products will be given away to attendees. Call 480-439-2739.The laughter will be loud and uproarious at the Mint Cannabis 420 Comedy Tour on Wednesday, April 19, thanks to either the comedians performing onstage or the product samples being given away by vendors. The lineup will include sets by Anwar Newton, Reece Muniz, Phil Kors, Zachary Pickett, Daniel Bridge-Gadd, and Doug Brown. Reef The Comic will host. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20 and VIP tickets (which include a swag bag and priority seating) are $40. There's also a two-item minimum. Call 480-420-3553.Each Sky High Smoke Shop in the Valley will host its 420 Fest on Thursday, April 20, with various discounts available at different times throughout the day. To wit: you can score 50 percent off almost everything (with the exception of tobacco and other selected items) from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. The stores will also offer a 35 percent discount on most items (again, excluding tobacco and certain other products) from 4:20 p.m. to midnight. Select vaporizers and kratom products will also be 25 percent off from open until close. Raffle drawings will also take place throughout the day for a variety of items, including a Stündenglass gravity bong, a Blazer Big Shot butane torch, and a Volcano Digital vaporizer. Tickets are $5 each or three for $12. Closing times vary per location.Each of Sol’s five dispensaries in the Valley will offer product promos, hourly doorbusters, and “buy one, get one” specials on Thursday, April 20, as well as a trivia contest with the chance to win free weed for a year (restrictions apply and you must be 21 or over to enter while supplies last). Call 480-420-3300 for more information. Sol will also feature daily specials throughout the month of April with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local LGBTQ nonprofit one-n-ten. Visit livewithsol.com/dope-deals for details and deals.Expect plenty of cannabis-inspired comedy during Stir Crazy’s 420 Show on Thursday, April 20, which will include sets by local stand-up comics Sean McCarthy, Durrell Johnson, Cierra Miranda, Bubba McComb, Adam Dominguez, and Rob Maebe. The laughs start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Call 623-565-8667.The event on Saturday, April 22, will feature performances by local artists, bands, and DJs, as well as dance battles and live graffiti art from the Furious Style Crew. Food trucks will sell munchies, vendors will be available in an Artisan Village and a “CannaVillage,” and the “Dopest Fight Night Lounge” will offer the chance to watch the Gervonta Davis/Ryan Garcia boxing match on a 20-foot-tall projection screen. Hours are 3 to 8:30 p.m. and the event is only open to 18-and-over with a current medical marijuana card or anyone 21 or older. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $40 for admission with access to the lounge. Visit tinyurl.com/4a8vbd8k.Raffles for store credit will occur hourly on Thursday, April 20. There will also be 20 percent discounts storewide, free giveaways for every $20 spent, and other deals available. Hours are from 7 a.m. to midnight. Call 480-966-1477 for more information.