Bob Marley’s sons announce tour to honor their father, including Phoenix concert

Given his musical influence and legacy, it's still hard to believe that Bob Marley was only 36 when he died of cancer in 1981.His sons have carried the musical torch since then, and announced Tuesday that several of them — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian — would embark on The Legacy Tour this fall. This will be the first time in two decades the brothers have toured together.They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, when they'll honor their father's worldwide impact by performing both individual hits and classic Bob Marley songs.The artist presale and the Citi cardmember presale began on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale, which starts at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Marley Brothers website The full list of concert dates is below. And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 5, Vancouver, Festival Lawn at Deer Lake ParkSept. 6, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterSept. 8, Auburn, Wash., White River AmphitheatreSept. 10, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at ConcordSept. 11, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 13, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterSept. 15, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 16, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionSept. 18, Cincinnati, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music CenterSept. 19, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 22, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills StadiumSept. 23, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterSept. 25, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterSept. 26, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity CenterSept. 27, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveSept. 29, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 30, Laval, Quebec, Place BellOct. 2, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank PavilionOct. 3, Atlanta, Lakewood AmphitheatreOct. 4, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmpOct. 5, Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheatre