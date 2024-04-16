Bob Marley’s sons announce tour to honor their father, including Phoenix concert

Given his musical influence and legacy, it's still hard to believe that Bob Marley was only 36 when he died of cancer in 1981.
His sons have carried the musical torch since then, and announced Tuesday that several of them — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian — would embark on The Legacy Tour this fall. This will be the first time in two decades the brothers have toured together.
They'll perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, when they'll honor their father's worldwide impact by performing both individual hits and classic Bob Marley songs.
The artist presale and the Citi cardmember presale began on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale, which starts at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Marley Brothers website.
The full list of concert dates is below.
Sept. 5, Vancouver, Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
Sept. 6, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 8, Auburn, Wash., White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 10, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 11, Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 13, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 15, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 16, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 18, Cincinnati, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 19, Clarkston, Mich., Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 22, Queens, N.Y., Forest Hills Stadium
Sept. 23, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 25, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 26, Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center
Sept. 27, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 29, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 30, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
Oct. 2, Wilmington, N.C., Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 3, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
Oct. 4, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
Oct. 5, Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheatre